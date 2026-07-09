Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, IDW, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: godzilla, hello kitty, sdcc, sonic, star trek, tmnt

Exclusive: IDW SDCC Exclusives: Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, TMNT

Exclusive: IDW San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives: Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, TMNT, Rocketeer and more, as well as stuff for free...

Article Summary Exclusive IDW SDCC Exclusives revealed for Booth #2729, featuring major debuts and early convention-first releases.

Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, TMNT, Sonic x Godzilla, and Rocketeer lead IDW’s San Diego Comic-Con lineup.

Convention variants and special editions include Hello World #1, Horror of Godzilla #1, TMNT #300, and Red Shirts.

Free IDW SDCC exclusives include ashcans, posters, and samplers, plus promises of major announcements at the show.

Exclusive! That's right, this is a Bleeding Cool exclusive on IDW's San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives! How meta is that? IDW will be at Booth #2729 at the show, and here's some of the items you will be able to find there… a number of which will appear at the show in one form or another before they get to the comic shops, such as Hello Kitty And Friends: Hello World #1, The Horror Of Godzilla #1, TMNT #300, Last Ronin – Training Day, Sonic X Godzilla #1, The Star Trek: Red Shirts sequel, and more. And it begins with Godzilla blowing up the San Diego Convention Centre… nothing like spitting fire where you eat.

GODZILLA VS AMERICA: SAN DIEGO by Godtail

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: HELLO WORLD! #1 by Mirka Andolfo

THE HORROR OF GODZILLA #1 by Andrew K Currey

SONIC X GODZILLA #1 by Natalie Haines

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS – GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #1 by Tristan Jones and Charlie Kirchoff

TMNT: THE LAST RONIN – TRAINING DAY by Attack Peter

TMNT #300 by Chuck U

THE ROCKETEER: INFILTRATOR! #1 by Nathan Szerdy

There will be lots of freebies and previews while stocks last. I can also confirm that they'll have major announcements at the show and a new booth design, so hopefully people can come check it out in person. Send us lots of photos please!

IDW Dark ashcan: ANY GIVEN SMILE/YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE THIS PLACE ALIVE

STAR TREK #1 ashcan

HELLO KITTY poster

IDW Crime sampler

IDW Crime poster

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!