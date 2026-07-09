Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, IDW, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: , , , , ,

Exclusive: IDW SDCC Exclusives: Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, TMNT

Exclusive: IDW San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives: Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, TMNT, Rocketeer and more, as well as stuff for free...

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Article Summary

  • Exclusive IDW SDCC Exclusives revealed for Booth #2729, featuring major debuts and early convention-first releases.
  • Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, TMNT, Sonic x Godzilla, and Rocketeer lead IDW’s San Diego Comic-Con lineup.
  • Convention variants and special editions include Hello World #1, Horror of Godzilla #1, TMNT #300, and Red Shirts.
  • Free IDW SDCC exclusives include ashcans, posters, and samplers, plus promises of major announcements at the show.

Exclusive! That's right, this is a Bleeding Cool exclusive on IDW's San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives! How meta is that? IDW will be at Booth #2729 at the show, and here's some of the items you will be able to find there… a number of which will appear at the show in one form or another before they get to the comic shops, such as Hello Kitty And Friends: Hello World #1, The Horror Of Godzilla #1, TMNT #300, Last Ronin – Training Day, Sonic X Godzilla #1, The Star Trek: Red Shirts sequel, and more. And it begins with Godzilla blowing up the San Diego Convention Centre… nothing like spitting fire where you eat.

  • GODZILLA VS AMERICA: SAN DIEGO by Godtail
  • HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: HELLO WORLD! #1 by Mirka Andolfo
  • THE HORROR OF GODZILLA #1 by Andrew K Currey
  • SONIC X GODZILLA #1 by Natalie Haines
  • STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS – GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #1 by Tristan Jones and Charlie Kirchoff
  • TMNT: THE LAST RONIN – TRAINING DAY by Attack Peter
  • TMNT #300 by Chuck U
  • THE ROCKETEER: INFILTRATOR! #1 by Nathan Szerdy

There will be lots of freebies and previews while stocks last. I can also confirm that they'll have major announcements at the show and a new booth design, so hopefully people can come check it out in person. Send us lots of photos please!

  • IDW Dark ashcan: ANY GIVEN SMILE/YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE THIS PLACE ALIVE
  • STAR TREK #1 ashcan
  • HELLO KITTY poster
  • IDW Crime sampler
  • IDW Crime poster

 

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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