Posted in: Comics, IDW, Solicits | Tagged: a quiet place, godzilla, Juann Ferreyra, Matthew Rosenberg, monster high, Smile, sonic, star trek, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt, twilight zone, x-o manowar, zorro

Exclusive: IDW's Official Full December 2026 & January 2027 Solicits

Exclusive: IDW Publishing's Official Full December 2026 and January 2027 Solicits with Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Ferreyra joining TMNT #25

Article Summary IDW Publishing’s December 2026 and January 2027 solicits expand to double-month listings across TMNT, Star Trek, Sonic, and more.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 launches Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Cabal’s new run with major variant cover highlights.

TMNT: Tear in Time #1-2, Shredder #15, Journeys #17, and Last Ronin II collections lead a packed Turtles lineup.

Godzilla, A Quiet Place, The Twilight Zone, Smile, Zorro, X-O Manowar, and Top Shelf books round out IDW’s slate.

IDW continues its gradual push to move a month further in its solicitations, with listings for December 2026 and January 2027, with a number of double solicits, as Dark Horse Comics did some time ago. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 is the first issue from Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Ferreyra's new run, with the first-ever TMNT cover from Mark Bagley, an Attack Peter variant, and Cyanide & Happiness have their first-ever comic cover. With details for TMNT: A Tear In Time #1 and #2, Tyler Boss is on The Twilight Zone, and You'll Never Leave This Place Alive gets its finale, alongside more Sonic, Godzilla, Star Trek, Monster High, Smile, A Quiet Place, X-O Manowar, Zorro and Top Shelf…

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #25

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Juann Cabal

Covers: Juann Cabal, Godtail, Dan Panosian, Mark Bagley, Cyanide & Happiness, Attack Peter, Hannigan, Cabal Full Art, Morian, Acuña

It's all-out war as New York's own Matthew Rosenberg takes over the TMNT! After "The City That Never Dies," it's been quiet in New York City…a little too quiet. But a newly resurrected old enemy is determined to make some noise for our Heroes in a Half-Shell. One city. Countless villains. The biggest fight in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles history starts here, as our Turtles fight "War All the Time." Adding even more excitement to the launch, a special 1-in-20 net-priced bundle of 10 will feature an exclusive full-art edition of Cover A. 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: TEAR IN TIME #1

(W) Andrew Joustra (A) Louie Joyce

Covers: Louie Joyce, Pizza Mert, Chalky Hobby Set

It's time for another Tale of the TMNT! The Turtles are traveling through time, and this time it isn't all fun and video games. In the far-off and totally not far-out future of 2037, the world is under Triceraton control! Everyone's favorite Timestress, Renet, recruits the Turtles to the future to save their slightly older, no-longer-teenage friends from Triceraton destruction! 32 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $4.99

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: TEAR IN TIME #2

(W) Andrew Joustra (A) Louie Joyce

Covers: Louie Joyce, Jett, Chalky Hobby Set

The time-traveling Turtles are teaming up with Fugitoid and Lonae to save the future! On the run from the Triceraton threat, they make like a certain time-traveling fox and jump on some hoverboards to outskate their enemies and find the secret underground resistance! When this baby hits 88, you're going to see some serious…shell. 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #15

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sid Kotian

Covers: Sid Kotian, Nathan Szerdy, Cabral & Joey Lee

The Shredder has faced many challenges and foes. He has fought in wars, lost loved ones, even walked through literal Hell and back. But now, as the head of the EPF, Shredder faces his most excruciatingly painful challenge of all: a formal meeting of international diplomats. We've seen him slice and dice, but can he also play nice? Luckily for him, things don't tend to stay peaceful around Shredder for long… 32 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $4.99

TMNT: JOURNEYS #17

(W) Peter Laird (A) Jim Lawson

Covers: Michael Dooney & Jim Lawson, Cizmesija

What could have been a romantic swim between Michelangelo and Regenta is stopped by something deadly from the bottom of the sea! Leonardo recovers after his battle with his mysterious opponent and starts interrogating him. Mutated Raphael's rampage continues, and Donatello gathers with other shrunken prisoners to find out more about their perilous situation! 52 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN II—RE-EVOLUTION TPB

(W) Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz (A) Escorza Brothers and Ben Bishop

Cover: Escorza Brothers

Return to the gritty future of The Last Ronin to see what new heroes will grow from the ashes of the TMNT legacy. Now available in paperback! More than a decade after the Last Ronin defeated the Foot Clan, New York City finds itself in a state of steady decline. Now, the disparate gangs vie for economic and political control, and the ensuing chaos is taking its toll. It's clear to Casey Marie that if something isn't done soon, the city she knows and loves will be lost forever. So, whether they're ready or not, she and her young pupils must raise a new coalition and lead the charge to keep the peace. Witness the rise of the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they fight to restore peace to the streets they live below! 232 Pages • TPB • On Sale December 2026 • $19.99

TMNT: JOURNEYS, VOL. 2 TPB

(W) Peter Laird (A) Jim Lawson

Cover: Michael Dooney and Jim Lawson

Volume 2 continues IDW's commitment to collecting the legendary TMNT: Volume 4 produced by Mirage Studios, unavailable for years, into new editions! The Ninja Turtles are getting older, and their lives are getting stranger and more dangerous. On the Cosmic side of things, The Utroms have come back into contact with the Ninja Turtles and have brought a great deal of mysteries with them. And the personal lives of the Turtles Family and allies is just as intense…April O'Neil's lineage comes into question and Master Splinter confronts becoming an elder. Collects TMNT: Journeys issues #6–10. 200 Pages • TPB • On Sale December 2026 • $19.99

STAR TREK (2026) #3

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Dennis Menheere

Covers: Dennis Menheere, Photo Variant, Gonzo

Captain Seven of Nine is confronted with a choice: Push forward with a doomed mission to find a home for the Revlavan colonists in the Trinity System…or turn around and get them back to the Federation in one piece. The Epsilon Corridor has been unfriendly at best, actively malicious at worst. Her crew is divided. Their number dwindles by the day, and there's something here…something watching them all fall to pieces. But the goal of Starfleet remains clear—explore new worlds. Is it pride or hubris that's enticing Seven to stay? On the precipice of a final call, a distress beacon on the surface of Trinity II casts out a signal. It could be a trap. Or a lifeline. And it's time for Seven to make her decision. 32 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $4.99

STAR TREK (2026) #4

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Dennis Menheere

Covers: Dennis Menheere, Rudy, Henderson

The door out of the Epsilon Corridor has been closed. The warp drives for all four Wagon Train ships are offline. All dilithium chambers are dead—inexplicably drained. The crew of the Enterprise-G are 14,000,000 light years away from their Galaxy. With no way back home. And the Hidden have revealed themselves. 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

STAR TREK: ZERO POINT #3

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Isaac Sánchez González

Covers: Valeria Favoccia, Vash, Mortensen

The Endeavour is in orbit around an M-class planet, Orridior IV, with a single massive continent surrounded by a toxic ocean. The Orridiorans are distrusting of humanoids but desperately need their deflector replaced before a devastating storm makes landfall. All that stands between them and total annihilation is Derril Zaf—a Caitian raised by Ferengi. It's up to him, as well as the other nonhuman members of the crew, to solve this debacle diplomatically. Meanwhile, Tendi follows Captain Raffi Musiker down the rabbit hole of her addiction to the answers the AI superintelligence, Sybil, is feeding her. What would it be like…to never make a mistake again? 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #16

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Isaac Goodhart

Covers: Hendry Prasetya, Bratukhin, Eggleton

Destoroyah rises as G-Force falls! The last issue ended with a reveal so extreme that our G-Force team may not recover. What will happen when the secrets buried inside G-Force USA and G-Force Japan emerge…and do battle? To what lengths will Rumi be willing to go to keep her former and current teams from engaging in all-out war? And finally…will Destoroyah be able to take down Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla once and for all? 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

GODZILLA: REVENGE OF THE DEADZONE [KAI-SEI ERA] #3

(W) Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan (A) Pablo Tunica

Covers: Pablo Tunica, Federici

50% man, 50% kaiju, 100% lost in New York! Though he's escaped from G-Force confinement in New York City, the Wanderer still finds himself thousands of miles from his young wards in the Deadzone. Can he make it across the country before the Deadzone is shut down for good? Meanwhile, deep inside the Deadzone, we'll finally uncover the secret that the leader of the Church of Godzilla has been keeping…and how Mother A earned her name… 32 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $4.99

STARSHIP GODZILLA: INVASION X [KAI-SEI ERA] #4

(W) Chris Gooch (A) Oliver Ono

Covers: Oliver Ono, Beals Movie Homage

You can't have Monster Y and Monster Z without Monster X! After months apart fighting on different fronts of the war, the crew of Starship Godzilla is finally reunited! And just in time, too, because the Xilien Empire is attempting its checkmate: terraforming the galactic capital with massive mecha skyscrapers. Luckily, there's a mechanical kaiju built in the image of Godzilla that's perfect for tearing down evil skyscrapers… 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG X GODZILLA #5

(W) Nick Marino (A) Jack Lawrence

Covers: Jack Lawrence, Schoening, Haines

SERIES FINALE! In our epic final issue, Sonic, Shadow, and friends heroically battle Dr. Eggman, the terrifying Obsidian Mechagodzilla, and the horrifying Obsidian Horde. 32 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $4.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #93

(W) Mark Bouchard (A) Natalie Haines

Covers: Thomas Rothlisberger, Fonseca, Fourdraine

When a mysterious gas floods Spiral Hill, seeing is not believing. Nothing is as it seems…and no one can be trusted. In the hazy mist choking this town, friends become enemies, some are resurrected, and danger lurks around every corner. Can Whisper and Tangle fend off attacks from reality-bending foes, hold their friendship together, and find a way to get rid of the mist permeating the town? You'll just have to find out in this mind-bending step on the Road to 100! 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: 35TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL—THE DELUXE EDITION HC

(W) Iasmin Omar Ata (A) Thomas Rothlisberger, Mauro Fonseca, and Min Ho Kim

In this throwback story, Sonic and friends must work with Mighty, Ray, and other characters to save the planet from an overpowered Metal Sonic! Collects Sonic the Hedgehog: 35th Anniversary Special one-shot. 56 Pages • HC • On Sale December 2026 • $14.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, VOL. 22: STEALING THE SHOW TPB

(W) Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley and Iasmin Omar Ata (A) Mauro Fonseca, Adam Bryce Thomas, Min Ho Kim, Aaron Hammerstrom and Ryan Jampole

Sonic teams up with Belle and Sage to find Metal Sonic, all while trying to prevent a mysterious villain from stealing the Master Emerald! Collects issues #84–88 of the ongoing Sonic the Hedgehog comics as well as the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds one-shot. 152 Pages • TPB • On Sale December 2026 • $16.99

MONSTER HIGH: BOOMUDA TRIANGLE TPB

(W) Megan Brown (A) Eileen Widjaja

Fang-favorite characters Spelldon Cauldronello and Kieran Valentine are starring in a multiverse adventure that includes glimpses into monstrous steampunk, pirate, and Wild West worlds. Collects Monster High: Boomuda Triangle #1-5. 120 Pages • TPB • On Sale December 2026 • $17.99

A QUIET PLACE: RISING TIDES #2

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow, Colin Craker

Covers: Declan Shalvey, Lendl, J. Gonzo, Fiumara

Navigating the storm-ravaged streets of Key West, Grace makes her way to the hospital in hopes of finding life-saving supplies for her sickly and estranged father. Faced with the aftermath of the violent storm and the creature's attack, the halls of the hospital stir up memories of her childhood and the consequences of her father's absence. The sounds of the storm can only provide cover for so long. Can she find a way to escape back to the boat as the creatures lurk the coast? 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #13

(W/A) Tyler Boss

Covers: Tyler Boss, J. Gonzo, Edgar

Continuing the latest volume of the hit Twilight Zone comic series! This time in black, white, and…orange?! Henry wakes up one day to find that his shoes no longer fit. In fact, none of his clothes fit any longer. Henry, a grown man, finds himself growing at a rate not previously recorded in human history. It's a wonderful development at first. He's able to become a professional basketball player and live a life he'd never previously dreamed of. But the Twilight Zone does not let up, and neither will Henry's affliction. He's about to discover just how tall is "too tall." From the singular mind of Tyler Boss comes "The Exponential Man"—a Twilight Zone story unlike any other. 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

SMILE: ANY GIVEN SMILE #3

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Pablo Collar

Covers: Ashley Witter, Vilchez, Collar, Boo

With just four days remaining before the AAL championship, a stress-rattled Max Dupree fields questions from the press about rumors—a sports betting scandal attached to his prior football career —and his outlook on the most important game of his life. His teammates are beginning to take notice, but is it just pregame nerves, or something far more sinister taking over his mind? Meanwhile, Rita Nash follows a lead to a professor at a local university who may be able to help her connect the alleged suicides and their strange circumstances surrounding the championship. 32 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $4.99

SMILE: ANY GIVEN SMILE #4

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Pablo Collar

Covers: Ashley Witter, Earls, Collar, Corona

Rita confronts Max on the dock after another shocking death that puts him front and center in her investigation. Four deaths, all tied to a sports betting ring, and the up-and-coming quarterback seems to be at the center of it all. Can Max keep it together under the pressure of the high-stakes game and the terror facing him from the looming dark entity dead set on making him the next victim? Find out in the penultimate issue of Any Given Smile. 32 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE THIS PLACE ALIVE #3

(W) Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (A) Heather Vaughan

Covers: Heather Vaughan, Eckman-Lawn

SERIES FINALE! At the beginning, there were five. The treehouse the friends once gathered in is now stained with blood and buried secrets. As Phoebe Joplin uncovers the horrifying truth behind the Gold House and the generations of violence hidden within its walls, she's forced to confront the reality that everything she believed about her home was a lie. With the architects of a century-old nightmare closing in and nowhere left to run, Phoebe must decide what she's willing to become to end the cycle once and for all. But some truths are paid for in blood. 40 Pages • On Sale January 2027 • $4.99

THE UNPETABLES (BOOK 3): CALL OF THE WEIRD TPB

(W/A) Dennis Messner

From the petting zoo to the high seas! In their third hilarious adventure, best friends Pigmund and Lizárdo dive into a water-tossed tale of hijinks, mystery, mayhem, and friendship! 124 Pages • TPB • On Sale January 2027 • $9.99

THE ART OF EDUARDO RISSO HC

(A) Eduardo Risso

Alien Books proudly presents The Art of Eduardo Risso, a carefully curated hardcover art book celebrating the legendary Argentine comic book artist! Celebrate award-winning comics artist Eduardo Risso with this glorious new hardcover art book full of sketches, covers, and never-before-seen artwork! 112 Pages • HC • On Sale January 2027 • $39.99

BADDUCKS, VOL. 2 TPB

(W/A) Toryumon Takeda

The second volume of a chaotic and charming story about the strong bond between a man, a woman, and a baby. Morgan, Lisa, and baby Boz leave the capital and arrive at Ritchil, a huge walled city by the mountains. 224 Pages • TPB • On Sale December 2026 • $12.99

WAR III

(W) Ricardo Barreiro (A) Juan Giménez

Cover: Juan Giménez

War III presents us with the limits of war and humanity's place in the conflict. The Barreiro and Giménez duo explore how, despite a distant future where machinery is essential to determining the course of a conflict, there is always room for wasted human lives. Oversized! 104 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $14.99

ZORRO ANNUAL #1

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A) Matías Bergara and Magenta King

Covers: Gianenrico Bonacorsi, Fico Ossio

No one can be trusted! When a notorious killer escapes the Santa Bárbara presidio and assumes the identity of a stagecoach passenger, every soul aboard becomes a potential victim! With Bernardo trapped among strangers and a gang of ruthless bandits closing in, Zorro must race across the California desert to stop a massacre before it's too late. Featuring a bonus classic Zorro short story by the legendary Alex Toth! 48 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $5.99

X-O MANOWAR BLACK, WHITE & GOLD #3

(W) Mike Baron, Fred Van Lente and Roberto Meli (A) Various

Covers: Luca Merli, Johnson

Three for Three! The acclaimed anthology series keeps pushing the boundaries of storytelling with three all-new X-O Manowar tales for its third issue. Valiant veteran writer Fred Van Lente offers "Götterdämmerung", a story set in 1943 Nazi Germany as Amok fights… The Teutonic Knight. Comic book legend Mike Baron returns to X-O Manowar with "Plant-Based Life", a new tale set on a bird planet where technology grows… from plants. And Roberto Meli offers "Dark Matter", where Shanhara sees the unexpected return of a foe she thought she locked away forever! 32 Pages • On Sale December 2026 • $4.99

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