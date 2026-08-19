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Exclusive: Official Full IDW November And December 2026 Solicits

IDW Publishing's November and December 2026 solicits see Event Horizon: Pandemonium #1 and A Quiet Place: Rising Tides #1

In IDW Publishing's November and December 2026 solicits and solicitations, see Christian Ward return to cosmic horror one more time with Event Horizon: Pandemonium #1, joined by artist Hernán González for a nightmarish tale of the starship crew now trapped in a twisted vision of Heaven. Meanwhile, Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow launch A Quiet Place: Rising Tides #1, a tense new story set in the acclaimed silent-horror universe, following a young woman and her ailing father as they struggle to survive on open water while the world ends around them.

These debuts headline a diverse slate that also continues ongoing titles and delivers key collections across Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, Godzilla, Valiant, Zorro and more. Ho ho ho…

EVENT HORIZON: PANDEMONIUM #1

(W) Christian Ward (A) Hernan Gonzalez

Covers: Christian Ward, Navarro, Gonzalez, Junquera, Eggleton

Heaven is real. And it's worse than Hell.

The crew of the starship Event Horizon awaken in a prison they've never seen before and don't remember entering. A prison where the walls whisper and their trauma is given life, power, and…eternity. But why is Heaven horrendous? And if the Event Horizon has long been abandoned…how did they get here?

Christian Ward enters the Chaos Realm one final time to tell the most daring cosmic horror story of all! With horror artist extraordinaire Hernan Gonzalez at his side, no corner of Heaven or Hell is safe… 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

A QUIET PLACE: RISING TIDES #1

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow

Covers: Declan Shalvey, Lendl, Kirkham, Zawadzki

When a young woman named Grace tracks her estranged father to a run-down houseboat in the Florida Keys, she expects disappointment, resentment, maybe even closure. Instead, the entire world ends.

Now stranded in the aftermath of the invasion that shattered civilization, she and her sick, aging father cling to survival on the open water—the only space safe from the creatures who attack at the sound of a single breath. But his oxygen is running low, supplies are disappearing quickly, and the deadly predators circling the shoreline are learning fast.

And on top of it all, a hurricane is coming.

A tense, new emotional story begins within the world of the acclaimed A Quiet Place franchise. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE THIS PLACE ALIVE #2

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Heather Vaughan

Covers: Heather Vaughan, Eckman-Lawn, Damien Worm

Five friends escaped the cage they were raised in. Now they're learning what it was built to do.

After witnessing her best friend's horrible fate, Phoebe Joplin and the others are trapped in a waking nightmare beneath the only homes they've ever known. But when a desperate escape reveals hidden rooms, impossible secrets, and horrors stretching back generations, the truth becomes undeniable.

Their perfect community was never meant to protect them. It was built to consume them. 40 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #12

(W/A) Jared Cullum

Covers: Jared Cullum, J. Gonzo, Federici

It began when Eugene Alden found a small purple owl figurine tipped over. After that, it was glasses falling off the table and picture frames hanging slanted on the wall. Eugene, a lonely old recluse who hasn't left the house in ten years, realized his world was turning upside down…literally. After years of gluing items down so they don't come crashing down around him, he must decide whether he can leave the house or watch his family give up on him. A man's world is upside down and no one can see it…in the Twilight Zone. 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

THE EXORCISM AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

(W) Hannah Rose May (A) Kelsey Ramsay

It's 5:00 a.m. at 10 Downing Street. The prime minister jolts awake to a call that stops his heart: The royal family has been lost at sea.

Parliament is in chaos. Buckingham Palace is in lockdown. Conspiracy theories flood airwaves and social media. Some say it was an attack on the prince and princess, others believe it was the result of an ancient family curse.

But the real crisis is that the only heir left standing is Theo Belmont, a scandal-prone playboy, tabloid fixture, and barely-recovered addict. Now the crown he never wanted is his. Can Theo rise to meet his destiny or will the weight of it drag him into darkness?

Collects the three-issue series. 128 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • NOVEMBER 2026

FIXATION #3

(W) Amy Chase (A) Savanna Mayer

Covers: Suspiria Vilchez, Mayer, Knight

Superfan Taylor has often dreamed of hunky vampires whisking her away—kidnapping her from real life to live out her most outlandish Blood Mountain fantasies. Unfortunately, being kidnapped is much less romantic than fanfiction writers believe. Tied to a chair in a musty basement, Taylor is horrified to find herself at the center of a revenge plot ten years in the making. The villain behind the weekend's blood-soaked threats needs her for their final statement: a critique of Blood Mountain and its fans.

But Taylor's fantasies might just be what saves her. She will have to rely on the knowledge she's acquired as a fangirl if she wants to survive the night… 40 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: HOLIDAY SPECIAL

(W) Pallie Paul Allor (A) Enid Balám

Covers: Enid Balám, Lafuente, Robson, Lankry, Wong

Following the events of "The City That Never Dies," winter has arrived, the holidays are rapidly approaching, and the characters of the TMNT Universe have wounds that need to heal. Tang Shen, inspired by Michelangelo's love of the holiday season, decides it's time for the Hamato Clan, their allies, and even some of their enemies to come together to share one holiday meal. But will bad blood within the group allow them to break bread together? And are there external forces waiting outside the meal to break the group's bones?

It's a holiday story only the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could be a part of! 40 Pages • $5.99 • DECEMBER 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #14

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sid Kotian

Covers: Sid Kotian, Rudy, Robson

As Shredder settles into his new role as the leader of the EPF, he uncovers some of the deep, dark secrets of the organization's past. But with the return of Agent Ravenwood, if he isn't careful, the next body the agency buries might be his. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

TMNT: JOURNEYS #16

(W) Peter Laird (A) Jim Lawson

Covers: Michael Dooney & Jim Lawson, Bishop

Leonardo and Karai go toe-to-toe with a mysterious warrior, who will humble Leonardo in ways he's never experienced! Donatello and his exploratory team have been shrunk down and meet other people from Earth who have suffered their same fate. And will anyone be able to stop the wrath of a mega-mutated Raphael?! 52 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: COASTAL CHAOS #3

(W) Andrew Joustra (A) Louie Joyce

Covers: Louie Joyce, NerfAlice, Chalky

The Turtle gang find themselves STRANDED AT SEA on a SINKING SHIP with a HUNGRY MUTATED SHARK hiding just out of sight ready to make TURTLE SOUP, which he can do because he has BIG MUTATED ARMS. How are they going to get out of this one?! No, really—if you know, please tell them! 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #24

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Fero Pe

Covers: Fero Pe, Eastman & Bishop, Vilchez, Francavilla, Cinco, Perez

Witness the epic finale of "The City That Never Dies" as the city…dies?! Leo, Donnie, and Master Splinter journey through all the lands of all the dead to revive the Tree of Fates and send the undead back to where they belong. Will they be able to complete their quest before General Eight Thunders and his undead army take over New York?! 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES, VOL. 9

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening

Cover: Edison Neo

It's an alien invasion in the streets of New York City! The intergalactic criminals calling themselves the Pantheon are going all out in one final attempt to take over the Earth. It's time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to send the pesky perpetrators packing for good, but up against an endless army of enemy robots, the brothers might need to call in a little help.

Later, Krang comes down with an unpleasant sniffle that leaves him even crankier than usual. Bebop knows just the thing: a bedtime story to cheer him up!

Collects issues #32–36 of the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures series. 120 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • NOVEMBER 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: URBAN LEGENDS OMNIBUS

(W) Gary Carlson (A) Frank Fosco

Cover: Frank Fosco

Read the entire Image Comics TMNT run (a.k.a. TMNT Volume 3) in the original black and white, in one collection, for the first time! Issues #1–23 were originally released from 1996 to 1999, but the series stopped before it could be completed. In 2020, IDW commissioned Carlson and Fosco to properly close out this long-beloved storyline. Now, the entire 26-issue epic is collected in black and white for the first time, including the final three issues. 624 Pages • $150.00 • HC • DECEMBER 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: UJIGAMI

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Freddie E. Williams II, Fero Pe

Covers: Freddie E. Williams II, Inhyuk Lee

Master Splinter has mysteriously returned from the dead, but he has come back…wrong. The Turtles must fight to save their father before tragedy strikes!

This third volume of the new ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series from IDW collects issues #13–18. 160 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • NOVEMBER 2026

STAR TREK (2026) #2

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Dennis Menheere

Covers: Dennis Menheere, Photo Variant, Kerschl, Santolouco, Gaydos

The Epsilon Corridor awaits!

Captain Seven of Nine and her crew aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-G, having left the known Galaxy far behind, are attempting to find a new home for the people of Revlav in the beautiful and promising Trinity System.

But upon their arrival, reality shifts, plunging the wagon train of the Enterprise—the Vulcan science vessel V.S.S. Skon and the Defiant-class defense ship the U.S.S. Lewis—into turmoil. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

STAR TREK: ZERO POINT #2

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Isaac Sánchez González

Covers: Valeria Favoccia, Yarsky, Valerio, González, Lim

Captain Raffi Musiker and her crew aboard the U.S.S. Endeavour are trapped beneath the ever-hardening icy surface of an eyeball planet, desperately searching for an artifact hidden below. Beyond their ship lies inky darkness and the occasional glimpse of something monstrous moving in the void.

Despite the danger, the captain drives her crew onward at the behest of Sybil, a superintelligence wearing the face of one of Starfleet's most trusted officers. 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS—GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #4

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Scott Buoncristiano

Covers: Chris Shehan, Ward, Farro

Lyna Taval and Harry Deubert infiltrate Captain Miller's ship, the Baychimo, for glorious battle—on Lyna's part, if not Deubert's.

There, they'll finally have the chance to confront Miller and his nefarious organization, Section Null, once and for all. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS—GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #5

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Scott Buoncristiano

Covers: Chris Shehan, Ward, J. Gonzo

The epic conclusion!

There are dead red shirts everywhere the eye can see…but Lyna Taval and Harry Deubert are not yet among them. They've cornered Miller, but the game of wits is still on. It'll take one last desperate (and perhaps foolhardy) move to take him out. 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

STAR TREK: 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL—THE DELUXE EDITION

(W) David Gerrold, Brian Michael Bendis, Mike McMahan, Ryan North, Christopher Cantwell, Chris Fenoglio and more (A) Megan Levens, Michael Gaydos, Derek Charm, Michael Allred, and more

Join Starfleet's finest across every era in this monumental, must-have collector's edition honoring 60 years of Star Trek storytelling.

This deluxe volume assembles the milestone Star Trek #400 and Star Trek #500 issues plus an all-new 60th Anniversary Special. 168 Pages • $19.99 • HC • DECEMBER 2026

STAR TREK: THE KELVIN ERA—IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

(W) J.J. Abrams, Mike Johnson, Roberto Orci, Alex Kurtzman (A) David Messina

Return to the world of the 2009 movie in this special collection that includes the prequel, the Nero graphic novel, and the official movie adaptation, all in a portable 6 x 9 format! 344 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • NOVEMBER 2026

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #15

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Isaac Goodhart

Covers: Hendry Prasetya, Ito, Eggleton

Destoroyah is here.

After lurking in the shadows for years, the ultimate kaiju killer has finally come online. Assembled by Lament and the darkest part of G-Force, it was deemed too dangerous and cast aside for years…but Jacen and Energy Godzilla have left them with no choice.

Destoroyah will bring about Godzilla's doom…even if it takes the rest of the world with it. 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

THE HORROR OF GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #4

(W) Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan (A) Tristan Jones, Raffaele Ienco

Covers: Tristan Jones, Tunica

The scariest Godzilla miniseries of all time comes to an epic finale!

Godzilla walks among us. Kai-sei zombies run amok as they combine into a new form that rivals Godzilla itself.

Find out how Godzilla's first attack came to an end. We know one thing to be true: Humanity didn't win. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

GODZILLA: REVENGE OF THE DEADZONE [KAI-SEI ERA] #2

(W) Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan (A) Pablo Tunica

Covers: Pablo Tunica

The man with the skin of Godzilla…the woman with the eyes of Mothra.

Return to the Deadzone! With the Wanderer captured and brought to New York City, Glasseater and Runt are forced to seek shelter with their former captor: the leader of the Church of Godzilla, the woman with the eyes of Mothra, Mother A. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

STARSHIP GODZILLA: INVASION X [KAI-SEI ERA] #2

(W) Chris Gooch (A) Oliver Ono

Covers: Oliver Ono, McKee

The coming of Gigan!

Ayan is the new captain of Starship Godzilla. As her mentors travel across the galaxy in hopes of ending the war, Ayan and company are sent to recruit potential allies. Their journey begins on the Simian homeworld…but a surprise visit from Kai-Sei Gigan will test the young captain and her crew's belief in her. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

STARSHIP GODZILLA: INVASION X [KAI-SEI ERA] #3

(W) Chris Gooch (A) Oliver Ono

Covers: Oliver Ono, Catalan

Monster Z.

After months of traveling across the stars, Rohan and Gen have finally reached the front lines of the quickly expanding Xilien invasion. They've managed to join Frey and her fledgling rebellion as they make their final stand against Vira's new kaiju threat: Monster Z. 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #92

(W) Mark Bouchard (A) Bracardi Curry

Covers: Adam Bryce Thomas, Forrest, Fourdraine

Join this new mini arc on the Road to 100, as Tangle and Whisper face off with an unknown threat and…each other?

After a difficult conversation, Tangle and Whisper are taking some space to cool off. However, when a mysterious fog takes over Spiral Hill with Tangle in it, Whisper and her Wisps must brave the unknown substance and rescue her friend. 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG X GODZILLA #4

(W) Nick Marino (A) Jack Lawrence

Covers: Jack Lawrence, Eggleton, Haines

Victory at long last! I, Dr. Eggman, have reached the solicit FIRST this time. No more tiresome heroic language and endless hope!

Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and newfound ally Mothra have their hands full—from Godzilla destroying Station Square to Shadow going missing all the way to Eggman stealing Mechagodzilla! 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

HELLO KITTY: CINNAMOROLL

(W) Grace Ellis, Sina Grace, Sarah Graley (A) Various

Covers: Pablo Collar, Aning, Ranaldi, Anacathie

Who's that up in the sky? It's a cutie, it's a puppy…it's Cinnamoroll!

Enjoy three darling stories from the comics world's most joyous voices, celebrating everyone's favorite Cinnamoroll! 40 Pages • $5.99 • DECEMBER 2026

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: HELLO WORLD! #4

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Cody Lemieux

Covers: Paulina Ganucheau, Arq, Saowee

The mystery is revealed!

After a series of investigations, interviews, and baking sessions, Hello Kitty is ready to solve this series of disappearances. But when a high-stakes trap causes the world's most iconic bow to go missing… Hello Kitty follows it right to the culprit. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

THE ROCKETEER: THE ISLAND

(W) John Layman (A) Jacob Edgar

The Rocketeer embarks on a search for Amelia Earhart! Based on a story by Dave Stevens, the Rocketeer is about to go somewhere more dangerous than he's ever been!

The year is 1938 and Cliff Secord is recruited to lead a search-and-rescue mission. That mission? Find Amelia Earhart! Collects the four-issue series. 120 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • NOVEMBER 2026

DREAM GIRL DISASTER

(W/A) Balazs Lorinczi

Two rivals put aside their differences to help their friend make a student film. Easy, right? In your dreams!

Jo and Susie are best friends. Helen and Susie are also best friends. Helen and Jo, however… well, let's just say things can quickly get out of hand when the two are in the same room… or the same set, shooting Susie's action-movie project for film school. 236 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • NOVEMBER 2026

MUTANT

(W/A) Juan Giménez

Covers: Juan Giménez

MUTANT is a striking anthology of high-concept stories exploring overlapping realities, destabilized worlds, and civilizations pushed to the brink of extinction.

Blending experimental storytelling with sweeping imagination, this collection showcases Juan Giménez at his most inventive and uncompromising. 68 Pages • $12.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER FINALE—THE WEDDING

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Erik Tamayo

Covers: Erik Tamayo, Griffin, Tamayo

SERIES FINALE! ONE LAST FIGHT BEFORE HEADING TO THE ALTAR!

Wedding bells ring across Foundation City as Harbinger Team sweethearts Archer and Flamingo prepare to tie the knot.

But while the city celebrates, CiCi and Archer put the final pieces of their plan into motion to expose the Supremum and end his reign of manipulation once and for all. 40 Pages • $5.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #8—TOY SOLDIERS #2 FINALE

(W) Mauro Mantella (A) Iván Luna Pineda

Covers: Salvador Sanz, Griffin, Sanz

As Bloodshot battles his way through the nightmarish Backrooms, shocking revelations come to light. The origins of Kether are finally unveiled, and a long-buried secret may hold the key to a conspiracy that could shake the universe.

With reality beginning to unravel and a cosmic threat poised to invade the multiverse, Bloodshot faces his greatest challenge yet in this final chapter of "Toy Soldiers"! 40 Pages • $5.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

X-O MANOWAR BLACK, WHITE & GOLD #2

(W) Various (A) Various

Covers: Rafael Albuquerque, Ribic, Albuquerque

THREE MORE STORIES. ONE VISION. AN EXPLOSIVE MINI-SERIES ALL BLACK, WHITE & GOLD!

The acclaimed anthology series continues with three all-new tales showcasing the many faces of X-O Manowar! 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

ZORRO'S LEGACY #4

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Guillermo Fajardo

Covers: Aaron Lopresti, Ossio, Lopresti

The police threw everything they had at Zorro… and failed. As public outrage grows over the extreme tactics used against the masked vigilante, the balance of power in Los Angeles begins to shift.

But the Eagle has learned an important lesson: Zorro is more than a man. He is an idea. And if he can't destroy the hero, he'll destroy the legacy. 32 Pages • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2026

TARZAN BEYOND #5

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Renato Guedes

Covers: Agustín Alessio, Fajardo, Bonacorsi

THE BATTLE FOR THE FATE OF THE JUNGLE ENDS HERE!

Blackbeard's hunt for immortality has brought war to the jungle! As the pirate captain's forces close in on Valmak, Tarzan must rally old allies and new enemies alike to defend his home from destruction. 32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2026

AKATSUBAKI

(W/A) Mita Rokuju

"It's a promise, we'll meet again."

Many years ago, Sakichi found a strange demon baby abandoned in the woods. He decided to raise him and gave him a name, Aka. When the child grew, he returned to his habitat, but Sakichi never forgot him. Years later, their cursed reunion finds them as a desperate man and a demon. 280 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • NOVEMBER 2026

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