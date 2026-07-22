Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: conan, dead by daylight, elric, Hawkmoon, Solomon Kane

Exclusive: Official Titan Comics October 2026 Full Solicits

Official Titan Comics October 2026 Full Solicits launches Hawkmoon: The Mad God #1 by Jérôme Le Gris, Benoît Dellac and Luca Bulgheroni

Article Summary Official Titan Comics October 2026 Full Solicits headline Hawkmoon: The Mad God #1, a new Moorcock fantasy launch.

Conan dominates Titan Comics October 2026 solicits with new issues, deluxe editions, omnibuses, and Solomon Kane.

Titan Comics October 2026 full solicits also feature Black Star, Elric, Dead Space, Lenore, and Phoo Action.

Titan Manga joins the October 2026 solicits with Resident Evil, Kamen Rider, Saint Seiya, Somali, and more.

Titan Comics has granted Bleeding Cool an exclusive on its October 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations, including the launch of Hawkmoon: The Mad God #1, lots of Conan, Black Starm Dead By Daylight, Elric, Lenore, Dead Space, Edgar Allan Poe, Jamie Hewlett's Phoo Action, UFO Robot Grendizer, Rafael Garcia: Henchman, Peanuts and more, much more… adn it looks likle they will also have a big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday regarding Edgar Rice Burroughs' Tarzan and Princess Of Mars…

HAWKMOON: THE MAD GOD #1 (OF 2)

(W) Jérôme Le Gris (A) Benoît Dellac, Luca Bulgheroni

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

Set in a post-apocalyptic age of primitive industrial technology and futuristic dark magic, Europe has been conquered by the tyrannical Granbretan Empire led by King-Emperor Huon.

Dorian Hawkmoon races against time to gain control over the Black Jewel embedded in his head. His only hope lies with a hermit mage in a distant land. Joined by a handful of unlikely allies, Hawkmoon must thwart a fanatical cult and unlock the power he needs to lead the fight against the Granbretan Empire.

COVER A: Claudia Caranfa

COVER B: Norm Konyu

COVER C: Benoît Dellac

COVER D: Benoît Dellac – Map Wraparound ($6.99)

COVER E: Claudia Caranfa – Virgin ($6.99)

CONAN AND DRAGONERO #6 (OF 7)

(W) Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti (A) Lorenzo Nuti

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds.

COVER A: Mirko Kolac

COVER B: Mirko Kolac – Virgin ($6.99)

COVER C: Mirko Kolac – Foil ($14.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE NOMAD DELUXE COLLECTORS EDITION

(W) Jim Zub (A) Alex Horley

FC, 64pp, $19.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

The landmark 25th issue of this epic series from critically acclaimed writer Jim Zub and inimitable Alex Horley is forged anew! Featuring the fully painted, special extended strip The Nomad, alongside exclusive bonus content that includes unseen artwork, interviews, and more.

Conan the King welcomes a strange visitor with an even stranger mission. Can the ruler of Aquilonia prove his mettle, or will the mysterious wanderer's incredible power change the course of history?

REGULAR EDITION COVER: Alex Horley

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: Roberto De La Torre

CONAN THE MINISERIES OMNIBUS

(W) Roy Thomas, Larry Hama, Chuck Dixon, Roland Green (A) John Buscema, Stefano Raffaele, Claudio Castellini, Steve Lieber, Geoff Isherwood

FC, 896pp, $150.00, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

In the savage lands of the Hyborian Age, steel rules, sorcery corrupts, and one warrior carves his legend across kingdoms.

In the mid-to-late 1990s, Marvel Comics returned to the world of Conan with a series of brutal, self-contained mini-series adventures—now collected together for the first time in one massive omnibus. Across nine epic sagas, Conan battles usurpers, demon-worshipping cults, monstrous gods, and treacherous warlords while roaming from haunted forests to blood-soaked battlefields. Each mini-series delivers a complete sword-and-sorcery tale steeped in the savage spirit of the stories created by Robert E. Howard.

REGULAR EDITION COVER: Paolo Parente

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: Claudio Castellini

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: REFORGED #7

(W) Roy Thomas (A) John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala

FC, 64pp, $11.99, IN-STORES: 14 OCTOBER 2026

When they first saw the shining city after too long wandering the desert, Conan and his traveling companion Natala gave thanks to the gods. But it's not long before they discover that a timeless terror lurks in the heart of the city known as Xuthal of the Dusk! A positively monstrous yarn from Roy Thomas, John Buscema, and Alfredo Alcala based on the original tale by Robert E. Howard!

COVER A: Bart Sears

COVER B: Earl Norem

COVER C: Bart Sears – Virgin

COVER D: Earl Norem – Virgin

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: TIDES OF THE TYRANT KING #2 (OF 4)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesús Merino

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 21 OCTOBER 2026

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more. If it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living!

The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!

COVER A: Jesús Merino

COVER B: Fraulian Gardner

COVER C: Sean Izaakse

COVER D: Micah Ulrich

COVER E: Jesús Merino – Virgin ($6.99)

COVER F: Micah Ulrich – Virgin Foil ($14.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: GHOSTS AND ECHOES VOL 8

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite

FC, 128pp, $17.99, IN-STORES: 21 OCTOBER 2026

In this brutal eighth volume, Robert E. Howard's legendary barbarian confronts a new enemy: a relentless assassin seeking vengeance against the man who defied Thulsa Doom…

A deadly new foe hunts Conan the Barbarian, tracking his spirit wherever he travels—a killer with keen blade in hand and teeth from old prey strung 'round his neck. The cult of the Black Stone wants revenge against the Cimmerian, and the Son of the Tooth is their weapon of choice.

COLLECTS: Conan the Barbarian #29–32.

REGULAR EDITION COVER: Roberto De La Torre

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: Doug Braithwaite

SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT #4 (OF 4)

(W) Patch Zircher (A) Patch Zircher

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 28 OCTOBER 2026

Solomon Kane is no stranger to the impossible, but the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet!

Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all.

COVER A: Micah Ulrich

COVER B: Patch Zircher

COVER C: Rebeca Puebla

COVER D: Micah Ulrich – Virgin Foil ($14.99)

COVER E: Patch Zircher – Virgin ($6.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #36

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 28 OCTOBER 2026

Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder!

COVER A: Mark Bagley

COVER B: Doug Braithwaite

COVER C: Sedat Oezgen

COVER D: Mark Bagley – Virgin ($6.99)

COVER E: Doug Braithwaite – Virgin Foil ($14.99)

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS #2 (OF 4)

(W) David Hazan (A) Jimmy Kucaj, Jão Canola

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

The events at Gallo Tower have shaken the Belpaese siblings.

Their world is crumbling around them and none of them know why. Antonio seeks out a legendary survivor to train him, and must now conquer his greatest foe to date: senility. Meanwhile, Imelda and Gennaro hit the books at the Inlaid Library in hopes of finding a solution to their tricky problem.

COVER A: Kit Wallis

COVER B: Alex Moore

COVER C: Kit Wallis – Virgin ($6.99)

COVER D: Kit Wallis – Foil ($14.99)

UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER #3 (OF 4)

FORMAT: COMIC

(W) Xavier Dorison

(A) Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac, Yoann Guillo

PUBLISHER: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

DUKE FLEED'S STORY CONTINUES IN THIS LONG-AWAITED SEQUEL TO THE SEMINAL MAZINGER MECHA FRANCHISE!

The war between the forces of Vega and Grendizer is but a distant memory. But from the confines of space, the Ruin Division emerges with the most powerful Saucer Beast: The Hydragon.

Under siege, pilot Duke Fleed has no choice but to join the fight and reawaken the mighty robot Grendizer or risk the world he once fought so hard to protect.

COVER A: Darls Draws

COVER B: Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac & Yoann Guillo

COVER C: Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac & Yoann Guillo

BLACK STAR #4 (OF 5)

FORMAT: COMIC

(W) Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Eric Putzer

(A) Joe Bocardo

PUBLISHER: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, IN-STORES: 21 OCTOBER 2026

Rumors of a mythical beast behind recent disappearances have villagers on edge.

After another bad harvest, with winter closing in, the settlement must rely on the generosity of the Order, causing tension between the two parties to grow. It becomes clear that not every villager is what they seem, and not every member of the Order is who they have sold themselves to be.

COVER A: Andrea Olimpieri

COVER B: Joe Bocardo

COVER C: Lucas Filippi

COVER D: Andrea Olimpieri – Cardstock ($6.99)

MICHAEL MOORCOCK'S ELRIC: THE SLEEPING SORCERESS

(W) Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano (A) Valentin Sécher

FC, 64pp, $19.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

Return to Michael Moorcock's most epic character, Elric, in this sixth installment of the graphic novel adaptations.

After the events in The Necromancer, Elric travels throughout the lands in search of the Fortress of the Dawn, the last bastion of Law that stands before the world of Chaos. Seeking out the Empress of the Dawn, Elric and Moonglum find themselves set against Theleb K'aarna, a shaman hellbent on usurping Elric's tie to Arioch, Lord of the Seven Darks.

With a small army in his way, Elric must battle the evil of Chaos as well as the temptation of the mighty Stormbringer, Elric's black blade of chaos incarnate.

REGULAR EDITION COVER: Valentin Sécher

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: Norm Konyu

EDGAR ALLAN POE: A TALE OF MYSTERY AND INTERVENTION

(W/A/CA) Norm Konyu

FC, 56pp, $12.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

A darkly playful walk through the mind of Edgar Allan Poe, where humour, dread, and beauty collide this Halloween.

When theatrical producer Thomas Evans meets his old friend Edgar Allan Poe in a gloomy tavern, he has a mission: to pull Poe back from the abyss, if only for one evening. As skulls crowd the table and death-haunted ideas spill forth, Thomas counters Poe's macabre obsessions with verse, wit, and impossible hope, urging him to imagine a life beyond despair.

COVER: Norm Konyu

MOON EATERS

(W/A/CA) Victor Santos

BW, 192pp, $24.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

Tommy Blackfoot thought prison was the worst place he'd ever been—until the night he walked free. Reunited with June, the woman he's been writing to for years, Tommy hopes for a fresh start. But the past has been waiting for him.

The Children of Hati, a violent cult-like gang he once escaped, descend on the remote motel where the pair meet, determined to drag Tommy back into their brutal fold—or bury him for good.

What begins as a reunion becomes a relentless battle for survival, filled with savage fights, occult conspiracies, and the consequences of a life lived on the run.

COVER: Victor Santos

DEAD SPACE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION SLIPCASE SET

(W) Antony Johnston, Ian Edginton

(A) Christopher Shy, Ben Templesmith

FC, 448pp, $49.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

Monstrosity lurks around every corner in this graphic novel box set, including a prequel to the best-selling, critically acclaimed video game Dead Space 3.

Featuring three terrifying tales as the mutated dead rise to feast on humanity, survival is the only option. Collect Dead Space, Dead Space: Salvage, and Dead Space: Liberation together for the first time in one complete slipcase set.

REGULAR EDITION COVER: Christopher Shy

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: Ben Templesmith

PEANUTS: YOU'RE A PAL SNOOPY!

(W/A/CA) Charles M. Schulz

BW, 128pp, $7.99, IN-STORES: 14 OCTOBER 2026

This 22nd volume features classic Peanuts daily newspaper strips from 1964 and 1965.

Featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Frieda, Sally, Schroeder, Woodstock, and the first appearance of Charlie Brown's summer camp friend Roy. Join the gang as they navigate school, summer camp, algebra, baseball, the Great Pumpkin, and the mysterious world of grown-ups.

COVER: Charles M. Schulz

LENORE SLIPCASE SET (SWIRLIES, PURPLE NURPLES, PINK BELLIES)

(W/A/CA) Roman Dirge

FC, 336pp, $59.99, IN-STORES: 14 OCTOBER 2026

Get ready for another triple dose of maniacal fiendish fun, gruesome games, and gloriously macabre hijinks as Lenore battles ancient Egyptian demons, forest ogres who might be ICE agents, an exceedingly startled brown bear, and an irate worm who's just trying to enjoy a bath.

Includes three exclusive art cards.

COVER: Roman Dirge

reMIND: THE COMPLETE SAGA

FORMAT: GRAPHIC NOVEL

(W/A/CA) Jason Brubaker

PUBLISHER: Titan Comics

FC, 320pp, $39.99, IN-STORES: 14 OCTOBER 2026

This beautifully produced deluxe edition collects the beloved all-ages sci-fi webcomic in one oversized volume, featuring brand-new cover art and exclusive bonus material.

Sonja lives a quiet life on a remote island with her cat, Victuals. But when her feline companion mysteriously returns carrying the brain of an intelligent lizard-creature from a hidden underwater kingdom, her life changes forever. What begins as a personal mystery grows into an epic adventure involving ancient civilizations, dangerous experiments, and the fate of two worlds.

COVER: Jason Brubaker

PHOO ACTION

(W) Mat Wakeham

(A/CA) Jamie Hewlett

FC, 464pp, $49.99, IN-STORES: 21 OCTOBER 2026

Celebrate 25 years of the universe created by Gorillaz star Jamie Hewlett with this silver jubilee compilation of comics, scripts, and behind-the-scenes material.

Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham's iconic comic strips take center stage as Whitey Action and Terry Phoo battle side-by-side once again. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Phoo Action universe, this deluxe collection showcases Hewlett's unmistakable artwork and Wakeham's storytelling in one definitive edition.

COVER: Jamie Hewlett

RAFAEL GARCIA: HENCHMAN

(W) Peter Murrieta, David Schrader

(A/CA) Ben Herrera

FC, 112pp, $17.99, IN-STORES: 21 OCTOBER 2026

Welcome to the world of Rafael Garcia, a low-level henchman for hire. It's a dead-end job, but someone's got to do it.

Between office politics, team-building workshops, drug testing, and helping boost his villainous boss's social media profile, Rafael struggles with all the soul-sucking problems of middle management. Can he cut through the BS, prove himself, and succeed? And can he survive the dark secret at the heart of Maverick, Inc.?

COVER: Ben Herrera

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY

(W) Derek Fridolfs

(A) Dean Kotz, Alison Hu

PUBLISHER: Titan Comics

FC, 128pp, $19.99, IN-STORES: 28 OCTOBER 2026

When police officer Darnell Hollis makes the largest drug bust in his small town's history, his success draws the attention of City Hall. On the fast track to success, this could be life-changing for Hollis and his young family.

But being part of an elite group of deputies takes its toll on Hollis, who's haunted by horrific visions of violence and viscera in waking nightmares. At Coldwind Farm, Hollis is confronted by a monstrous man kept in a dark room who lives for the slaughter. In the dense fog, a man named "Boy" tests the strength of his chains, waiting for the day he'll break free…

Collects #1–4, plus behind-the-scenes material.

REGULAR EDITION COVER: Alex Horley

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: Dani & Brad Simpson



RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND VOL 1

(W/A/CA) ZINO

BW, 224pp, $12.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

Set against the ominous prison island of Alcatraz, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers confront a mysterious bioterror outbreak that turns the island into a battlefield of horror and survival.

COVER: ZINO

TOJIMA WANTS TO BE A KAMEN RIDER VOL 1

(W/A/CA) Yokusaru Shibata

BW, 208pp, $12.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

When mild-mannered office worker Tojima Jr. decides he's destined to become a real Kamen Rider—despite having no powers, no motorcycle, and no clue—he sets off on a chaotic quest that collides everyday absurdity with over-the-top tokusatsu action.

From battling malfunctioning monster suits to surviving soul-crushing office meetings, Tojima's fight for justice becomes the funniest struggle of all: growing up without giving up your dreams.

COVER: Yokusaru Shibata

SWORD OF THE TITANS VOL 2

(W/A/CA) Kishidashiki

BW, 208pp, $12.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

A young hero wields a legendary sword to fight alongside the gods.

Tsuchimaru's journey continues as he walks the path of vengeance following the defeats he suffered at the hands of powerful demons. Now training under divine tutelage, he begins to master the mystic sword granted to him by a mysterious artisan, stepping into the role of a warrior with divine purpose. But with power comes responsibility—and greater challenges than ever before.

COVER: Kishidashiki

FAREWELL, MY ODIN VOL 3

(W/A/CA) Chihiro Yoshioka

BW, 176pp, $13.99, IN-STORES: 7 OCTOBER 2026

In this gripping conclusion, Luke battles not only his greatest adversary but also the vengeance burning within him. As he struggles between savage brutality and the humanity he longs to preserve, every decision becomes a battle.

Will he finally be free from the pain within, or become the very evil that stole everything from him?

COVER: Chihiro Yoshioka

SAINT SEIYA: DARK WING VOL 4

(W) Masami Kurumada, Kenji Saito

(A/CA) Shinshu Ueda

BW, 192pp, $13.99, IN-STORES: 14 OCTOBER 2026

Wyvern Shōichirō and Capricorn Eito, once adversaries bound by fate, collide in a ferocious showdown as their hidden past erupts into mythic conflict. Meanwhile, the false god Demiurgos sets his elaborate scheme into motion, threatening both Graad High School and the cosmic war surrounding it.

As ancient rivalries reignite, a deeper mystery begins to emerge from the shadows.

COVER: Shinshu Ueda

SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT VOL 6

(W/A/CA) Yako Gureishi

BW, 160pp, $12.99, IN-STORES: 14 OCTOBER 2026

In this final volume, Somali and her Golem father's long and perilous journey approaches its emotional conclusion. As they continue searching for a place where Somali can safely live among humans, the limits of the Golem's fading lifespan become impossible to ignore.

Their final journey brings new allies, painful truths, and a moving farewell.

COVER: Yako Gureishi

GRAN FAMILIA VOL 4

(W/A/CA) Kenji Hamada

BW, 194pp, $12.99, IN-STORES: 21 OCTOBER 2026

Powerful supernatural forces begin to maneuver behind the scenes, using chaos to advance their own ambitions. Alliances fracture, loyalties are tested, and Leo struggles to protect his clan without abandoning the ideals he still clings to.

As vampires, werewolves, and other demi-humans turn New York into a battleground, the fight for survival grows more ruthless than ever.

COVER: Kenji Hamada

OUTSIDERS VOL 3

FORMAT: MANGA

(W/A/CA) Akira Kanou

PUBLISHER: Titan Manga

BW, 176pp, $13.99, IN-STORES: 28 OCTOBER 2026

When Kaho Sato, a young girl from Ema's school, vanishes without a trace, Ema and her werewolf partner Taiga embark on a dangerous search for answers. As they investigate, they discover Kaho's disappearance may be tied to a far larger supernatural conspiracy.

The deeper they delve into the mystery, the more they are drawn into a world of hidden creatures, ancient forces, and dangerous secrets.

COVER: Akira Kanou

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