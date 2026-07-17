Exclusive: Oni Press' Official Full Solicits For October 2026

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: archie, Ben H Winters, biker mice from mars, brian hurtt, Compact, Compact Comics, Corinna Bechko, david lapham, ec, Ella Kindt, Fabio Moon, Flux House, graphic novel, Kano, matt kindt, sabrina, Super Mondo Mega Mutts

Oni Press' Official Full October 2026 Solicits with Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 by Corinna Bechko & Kano, Flux House Presents by Matt Kindt

The solicitations also include collected editions such as the Afterlife with Archie Deluxe Edition HC by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla , compact editions of Sabrina by Kelly Thompson and Veronica Fish , and Jughead by Chip Zdarsky and Erica Henderson , along with original graphic novels including Moon Deer by Yoann Kavege , Silent Jenny by Mathieu Bablet , Wandering by Jonathan Djob Nkondo , Dead Teenagers by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Caitlin Yarsky , The Autumn Kingdom Vol. 2 by Cullen Bunn and Christopher Mitten , Chef's Kiss Again by Jarrett Melendez and Irene Flores , Haunted Comic Club by Josh Tierney and Caitlin Soliman , You Have Killed Me HC by Jamie S. Rich and Joëlle Jones , and Freaks' Squeele Vol. 5 HC by Florent Maudoux .

Oni Press's October 2026 solicits and solicitations sees the launch of Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 by Corinna Bechko and Kano and Flux House Presents #1, written and drawn by Matt Kindt with Ella Kindt, Brian Hurtt, David Lapham and more. And while Oni Press is the first of this month's full solicits to go live, you will be able to follow them all, and often first, with this Bleeding Cool solicitations tag. We also see continuing Archie #2 by Ben H. Winters and Fábio Moon , Fort Psycho #3 by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt , The Forever Home #2 by Christian Ward and Sami Kivel and Cruel Kingdom 2 #2 by John Arcudi , Sarah Gailey , and James Lowder . As well as series finales for Super Mondo Mega Mutts #4 by Curt Pires and Juan Gedeon , Adventure Time: Quadruple Feature #4 by Mariko Tamaki and Brenda Hickey , Biker Mice from Mars: Scorch #3 by Matt Hotson and V Ken Marion , and Faceless and the Family #4 by Matt Lesniewski .

Written by Corinna Bechko

Art by Kano with Nick Cagnetti

Cover A by Kano

Cover B by Marguerite Sauvage

Cover C by Naomi Franq

Cover D by Caroline Cash

Cover E Blank Sketch

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Kano

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Caroline Cash

Teaser Variant (1:10) by Kano

Classic Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent

Variant Cover (1:50) by Erica Henderson

Variant Cover (1:100) by Mahmud Asrar

B&W Variant (1:250) by Kano

Your local teenage witch is conjuring up mischief!

Just in time for Halloween, Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One, EC's Blood Type) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Kano (Daredevil, EC's Cruel Universe) summon a new spell of magic and mischief in a brand-new ongoing series hell-bent on launching comics' most iconic sorceress-in-training into a spectacular new era for Archie Comics!

Who'd ever want to be ordinary when you could be a teenage witch instead? Still reeling from the surprise revelation of her secret birthright, and with Halloween just around the corner, high schooler Sabrina Spellman is honing her craft one hex at a time and figuring out how to balance her magical new life with the crushing responsibilities of being 16 years old. But when her feline familiar, Salem, drops a mythical trickster onto Sabrina's literal doorstep, she might not be able to keep her two worlds from smashing together like busted pumpkins on All Hallow's Eve. No time for fate. No time for destiny. No time for homework. Sabrina's about to find out that being a teenager is far from magical . . . even when you're a teenage witch!

Plus, a special trick (and treat): Explore the inner workings of Sabrina's secret guide to familiars, featuring the spellbinding artwork of Nick Cagnetti (Spirit of the Shadows)!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026

Written by Ben H. Winters

Art by Fábio Moon

Cover A by Stuart Immonen

Cover B by Fábio Moon

Cover C by Rachael Stott

Variant Cover (1:10) by David López

Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent

Variant Cover (1:50) by Matt Kindt

B&W Variant (1:100) by Stuart Immonen

It's a Riverdale High reunion . . . and Josie and the Pussycats are about to bring the house down!

The groundbreaking return of the most joyous comic book icon of all continues as New York Times bestselling writer and Eisner Award nominee Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, The Last Policeman Trilogy) and multiple Eisner Award–winning artist Fábio Moon (Daytripper, Casanova) reveal the interlocking past lives of Riverdale's elder generation—and just what they might mean for Archie Andrews's future—in a party for the ages!

It's reunion weekend at Riverdale High, and Archie is playing waiter—all while gathering wisdom from returning alumni about how to lead a life well lived. "You always have to make sure you're living in the moment and having fun. You don't want to look back on what you missed! But also! Don't forget, you need to work hard or you'll never get anywhere." Thanks for delivering the ultimate contradiction! With a looming date night and a crushing academic deadline, Archie's newfound ideals will soon be put to the test. Does he have what it takes to make the next step toward adulthood? Will Jughead eat all the hamburgers before they make it to the guests? Will Josie and the Pussycats play an encore?!

These are the pressing questions of our generation . . . and all will be answered as the year's must-read new ongoing series greets a new day!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 14, 2026

FLUX HOUSE PRESENTS #1

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Matt Kindt with Ella Kindt, Brian Hurtt, David Lapham & More

Cover A by Sharlene Kindt

Cover B by Emma Ríos

New York Times bestselling writer and multiple Eisner Award nominee Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) takes the reins to present a tense and turbulent spectacle of mind-bending comics storytelling from the prehistoric age through many dimensions beyond our own in a truly one-of-kind, quarterly comics showcase!

Packed with first appearances, shocking self-contained introductions to major new Flux House releases, and awe-inspiring surprises, join one of the medium's most widely acclaimed creative minds—alongside longtime collaborators Brian Hurtt (Fort Psycho), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and more—for 64 pages of wildly unexpected and wholly unpredictable stories that will tattoo themselves onto your psyche in brilliant CMYK ink.

First: Enter the age of wonder and survival in the double-sized first chapter of new two-part tale, "Spark," as a young woman and her hunter-gatherer community set out to withstand the change of seasons and, with it, harness newfound tools to stave death off for one more cycle of the stars . . . Then: Kindt and Lapham present the key to "Room 101"—a seemingly derelict motel room that also possesses endless doorways to the crossroads of all time and space. And for the gargantuan finale: A brand-new tale of shrapnel and stamina, exploding out of the pages of Fort Psycho—Kindt and Hurtt's mayhem-infused, super-spy epic.

$9.99 | 64 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026

FORT PSYCHO #3 (OF 12)

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Brian Hurtt

Cover A by Brian Hurtt

Cover B by Lewis Larosa

Cover C by Raúl Allén

B&W Variant (1:20) by Lewis LaRosa

All hell breaks loose! Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) and Brian Hurtt's (The Sixth Gun) master class in tension and treachery is just getting started as the disgraced super-spies of Fort Psycho start to size up their island prison . . . and each other!

Time isn't on the side of our "hero" Jason as he inches closer to unmasking the international terrorist leader code-named the Blue Bishop . . . who he believes has been secretly imprisoned alongside his comrades this entire time. But his efforts do not go unnoticed by the company he keeps, and, as the paranoia bleeds through their ranks, Jason strikes an unlikely alliance with an old friend who reveals that their mission just might be a cover for something even greater . . .

Bullets! Bloodshed! Betrayal! The year's most pulse-pounding maxi-series is heating up so fast, wear gloves while reading . . . or you will get hurt!

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 28, 2026

THE FOREVER HOME #2 (OF 6)

Written by Christian Ward

Art by Sami Kivelä

Cover A by Christian Ward

Cover B by Sami Kivelä

Cover C by Elsa Charretier

Full Art Variant (1:10) by Sami Kivelä

Full Art Variant (1:20) by Elsa Charretier

From superstar writer Christian Ward (Event Horizon: Dark Descent, Batman: City of Madness) and visionary artist Sami Kivelä (Abbott), Ray Bradbury meets Christopher Nolan at the far end of man's reign on Earth as the year's most unexpected science-fiction epic races forward!

After a series of cataclysmic environmental catastrophes wiped away civilization, life around the Forever Home has returned within the flourishing forest that now surrounds it on all sides. Once safe inside their scientifically enabled refuge—where for every one minute experienced within 20 passes for the world outside—the D'mour family now have to contend with a new world that wants nothing more than to break down their walls . . . While outside, we discover the last vestiges of humanity with grand campfire tales of the world that ended and the Red Storm that unleashed death on our forefathers . . . How a young boy called Tommy was found in their wilderness . . . And how that boy's clouded memories of the refuge called the Forever Home could now spell doom for those that saved him from certain death.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 21, 2026

CRUEL KINGDOM 2 #2 (OF 6)

Written John Arcudi, Sarah Gailey & James Lowder

Art by Ramón F. Bachs, Som & Craig A. Taillefer

Cover A by Mark Buckingham

Cover B by Tom Fowler

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Shawn Mcmanus

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Tom Fowler

Archive Edition (1:50) by Rian Hughes

Kneel and beg for another ruinous day of existence . . . because EC Comics rules over this kingdom now!

Fear not: Our methods are harsh but fair . . . and all of the torture is in the telling as sadistic scribes John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.), Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich), and James Lowder (Hack/Slash) join devilish artists Ramón F. Bachs (Daredevil: Born Again), SOM (In Your Skin), And Craig A. Taillefer (EC's Cruel Universe 2) to regale you with tales of dragons, sprites, and bloodthirsty cursed animals that yearn to free our flesh from the prison of our bodies. Delectable!

With the full authority of the king's magistrate, we command thee: Don't miss these twisted tales of fatal fantasy and magical mayhem. Even if the book in your hands is pulsating with a suspicious green glow, we assure you: It's probably not cursed!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 14, 2026

SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS #4 (OF 4)

Written by Curt Pires

Art by Juan Gedeon

Cover A by Juan Gedeon

Cover B (Wraparound Homage) by Alex Diotto

Cover C by Dalton Rose

Lost Dog Variant (1:10) by Juan Gedeon

Full Art Variant (1:20) by Dalton Rose

Bloody B&W Variant (1:50) by Juan Gedeon

Good dogs don't die, they always come back home! Powerhouse creators Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy, Fireborn) and Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) are throwing down for the final (for now!) forty-page bonanza of the summer's canine commando blockbuster!

The corrupt Grey Cube Corporation thought they had the Super Mondo Mega Mutts under control. Big mistake. Now these bad-to-the-bone, LA-based super-canines are going for broke as they team with the unstoppable Krusher Kat for an all-out assault on Chromedome's mega-fortress! It's a winner-take-all battle for the fate of the city, but Chromedome isn't going quietly . . . even if he has to burn the City of Angels to the ground with him. And as the final showdown erupts, just when you thought the tension couldn't be cranked any higher, the shocking truth behind the criminal mastermind's connection to the Mega Mutts is finally revealed! Woof!

$4.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | SERIES FINALE | ON SALE OCTOBER 28, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME: QUADRUPLE FEATURE #4 (OF 4)

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Brenda Hickey

Cover A by Brenda Hickey

Cover B by Ben Turner

Variant Cover (1:10) by Andy Price

B&W Variant (1:20) by Brenda Hickey

Eisner Award–winning writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer) and artist extraordinaire Brenda Hickey (My Little Pony) return for the last screening in the (soon-to-be) famous Adventure Time Quadruple Feature!

Jake, Marceline, BMO, and Lumpy Space Princess arrive at their local movie theater with four very different ideas of what to watch. What's a stretchy dog, a vampire queen, a princess, and, er, BMO to do? Easy! Four separate tickets, please!

Lumpy Space Princess may be last but she's certainly not least as she takes the stage for her directorial debut in the breakout film of the season, Quelque Chose de Curieux! (What do you mean you haven't heard of the festival award-winning, independent production Quelque Chose de Curieux?!) Starring Hollywood's newest cinema darling, Finn the Human, step into a space between the familiar and the surreal, between what is known and what is unknown, between the curious—and the curiosity . . . (The editors told LSP this copy was a bit purple and were promptly ignored.)

A master class on its own, the epic finale to our Adventure Time love letter to cinema is here!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | SERIES FINALE | ON SALE OCTOBER 14, 2026

BIKER MICE FROM MARS: SCORCH #3 (OF 4)

Written by Matt Hotson

Art by V Ken Marion

Cover A by Tango

Cover B by Jordi Tarragona

Full Art Variant (1:10) by Tango

Old friends! New enemies! Total war! Rising star writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist V Ken Marion (Nightwing) pour gasoline on the fire and slam the throttle straight into an inferno in the most explosive chapter yet!

Once upon a time, Scorch rode side by side with Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie—the legendary Biker Mice from Mars. But those glory days have burned to ash. Now, after years apart, Scorch returns hotter than ever, armed with a furnace-blast fury and a scorched-earth mission from her Plutarkian handlers: Make the Biker Mice burn. As Mars erupts into chaos and the planet stands on the brink of total meltdown, Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie will ride through hellfire itself to save their homeworld . . . even if they have to torch the last remaining sparks of a former friendship. Old wounds ignite. Tempers flare. And when the smoke clears, nothing will survive unscathed.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 28, 2026

FACELESS AND THE FAMILY: MAZE OF THE MECHANICAL ALIENS #4 (OF 4)

Written & Art by Matt Lesniewski

Cover A by Matt Lesniewski

Cover B by Billy Fowler

B&W Variant (1:10) by Matt Lesniewski

It all comes down to this—the unforgettable final chapter of visionary creator Matt Lesniewski's (Crimson Flower, The Freak) harrowing saga of outcasts, identity, and acceptance!

Buried deep beneath the surface in the rotting remains of a hidden underground prison, the spacefaring wanderer known as Faceless is cut off, cornered, and running out of time. Somewhere in the darkness lies the stolen mechanical suit he desperately needs—but reaching it may mean surviving horrors that were never meant to see the light of day. With a promise made to Katari and no clear way out, Faceless will have to push himself further than ever before if he hopes to escape in one piece. Meanwhile, above ground, Sasha awakens from her surgery forever changed, forced to confront the terrifying reality of what her future now looks like. But as old bonds are tested and new fears begin to surface, Katari finds himself consumed with dread—not only for Sasha, but for the fate of his missing father. Secrets unravel, loyalties fracture, and every path leads toward a reckoning in this emotional and explosive finale!

$4.99 | 24 PGS. | NO ADS | B&W | SERIES FINALE | ON SALE OCTOBER 21, 2026

AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE DELUXE EDITION HC

Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art/Covers by Francesco Francavilla

R.I.P. Riverdale! Once in a generation, a story so potent, so powerful, so horrifying rises from the grave to redefine the comics medium's greatest icons. Enter: The first-ever deluxe collection of Afterlife with Archie—collecting the totality of the groundbreaking, cemetery-shaking comics masterpiece from Harvey Award–winning writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Stephen King's The Stand: American Nightmare) and Eisner Award–winning artist Francesco Francavilla (Batman: The Black Mirror) that first introduced Riverdale's teenage icons into a merciless world of ritual magic, undead terror, and survival at any cost!

When a tragic death befalls Jughead Jones's closest companion, his grief drives him to the doorstep of Sabrina the Teenage Witch . . . and into the thrall of a dark magic that will soon turn the whole of Riverdale into a ravenous pack of undead zombies fueled by a desire for human flesh. Hunted by the reanimated corpses of their friends and loved ones, can Archie, Betty, Veronica, and the rest of America's most beloved teenagers battle back a legion of the dead. . . and live long enough to stop the entire world from being consumed by the same unholy hunger? Pal vs. pal. Classmate vs. classmate. Living vs. dead. They swore to be friends until the end . . . but they never expected the end to look quite like this.

This definitive hardcover collection of the riveting and relentless milestone that the New York Times calls "gruesome [and] masterly" re-presents the entirety of the Afterlife with Archie saga—including the never-before-collected issues #6–10—in an oversized format that also features a complete cover gallery and behind-the-scenes materials on the development of Archie Comics' first all-out horror epic.

Collecting Afterlife with Archie #1–10.

$39.99 | 296 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 28, 2026

[Direct Market HC Edition available too]

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: NEW RIVERDALE COMPACT EDITION SC

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Veronica Fish & Andy Fish

Cover by Veronica Fish

The New Riverdale reinvention of the Archie Comics universe continues in this spellbinding compact edition collection! There's a new moon rising for the teenage witch next door and her constant cat companion, Salem, in this hair-raising introduction to one of pop culture's greatest icons from Eisner Award–winning writer Kelly Thompson (Absolute Wonder Woman) and incomparable artist Veronica Fish (Spider-Woman)!

At first glance, Sabrina Spellman is a typical teenager trying to balance school and homework, family and friends—all the while navigating the social perils of being the new girl in town . . . but with her burgeoning powers, trouble is sure to follow, forcing Sabrina to become the unwitting (secret) hero of Greendale!

Collecting Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2019) #1–5.

$9.99 | 152 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 14, 2026

JUGHEAD: NEW RIVERDALE COMPACT EDITION SC

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art & Cover by Erica Henderson

The incomparable Jughead Jones finally takes center stage in his own New Riverdale compact edition—as imagined by Eisner Award–winning creators Chip Zdarsky (Captain America) and Erica Henderson (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl)!

Archie Andrews's best friend, Jughead Jones—a freethinker with an insatiable appetite for food and justice—takes on the school administration when a strict set of rules and increasingly bland healthy lunch menu threaten the fate of his beloved cafeteria at Riverdale High! Forced to his breaking point by an almost-empty stomach, Jughead will need to marshal his fellow students and save his friends from a soulless teen existence sodden by healthy, sodium-free fare. Burgers and lasagna shall reign once again!

A hilarious, entertaining, and irreverent examination of one of Archie Comics' most iconic characters, this pocket-sized collection re-presents one of the 21st century's ultimate Jughead comics epics in all of its lip-smacking glory!

Collecting Jughead (2015) #1–6.

$9.99 | 152 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 28, 2026

CHEF'S KISS AGAIN SC

Written by Jarrett Melendez

Art by Irene Flores with Giovanna La Pietra

Cover by Irene Flores

So you've landed the dream job and the dream boyfriend. Everything should be perfect . . . right?

Ben Cook seems to have it all. An awesome new cooking job at Cochon Doré, a steady writing gig, amazing roommates, and—best of all—super-dreamy boyfriend, Liam. Even better, reservations at the restaurant have skyrocketed thanks to Ben's recent viral article, and the staff is buzzing with excitement. But between the pressures of the growing restaurant, looming writing deadlines, and nosy parents, Ben is worried about making sure everything is perfect in his new relationship with Liam. When Ben can't quite figure out the perfect Halloween couples costume or the perfect Christmas plans, and Liam gets more and more overwhelmed with all the new responsibilities at Cochon, the new couple starts to grow distant rather than rely on each other. When pressure mounts and signals get crossed, will Ben and Liam be able to overcome their anxieties and learn that striving for love is better than striving for perfection?

Bringing back all the steamy recipes and steamy romance, join Ben and Liam in Chef's Kiss Again, the much-anticipated sequel to Alex Award–winning and Eisner Award and GLAAD Media Award–nominated Chef's Kiss. Perfect for fans of Heartstopper and Check, Please!, experience the ups and downs of new love, new jobs, and new dreams. From food journalist, comic writer, and cookbook writer Jarrett Melendez (Young Men in Love, My Pokemon Baking Book) and Irene Flores (Shojo Fashion Manga Art School, Heavy Vinyl, Adventure Time) comes the next chapter in Ben and Liam's love story.

$14.99 | 192 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 21, 2026

HAUNTED COMIC CLUB SC

Written by Josh Tierney

Art & Cover by Caitlin Soliman

Eisner-nominated writer Josh Tierney (World Piece, Iris Complex) joins longtime collaborator Caitlin Soliman (Iris Complex) in this spooky middle-grade graphic novel about ghosts, friendship, and making comics!

Will and Anita are two lonely tweens who find themselves alone together in the art room of the local after school club. After gushing over each other's work—Will's writing and Anita's art—the two team up to make their own comic about a local urban legend—a teen counselor who haunts the club after a tragic demise. Anita and Will research the ghost and develop their story, forming a strong friendship. But can they overcome bullies at the club and changes at home to become great friends and collaborators?

$16.99 | 240 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026

MOON DEER HC

Written/Art/Cover by Yoann Kavege

From stunning emerging French cartoonist Yoann Kavege, travel the stars with Moon Deer to keep his quarry safe and complete his mission. Read this exquisitely rendered galaxy chase in English for the first time!

To keep his precious egg safe from the mysterious huntress on his trail, little Moon Deer must flee across the infinite and empty space at the risk of his life. In this mostly wordless, breathtaking graphic novel, an intergalactic chase unfolds that could seal the fate of the universe—ravaged by the dreaded True Silence—where one small deer is the last thing standing between life and complete annihilation.

$24.99 | 208 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 21, 2026

DEAD TEENAGERS SC

Written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle

Art by Caitlin Yarsky

Cover by Naomi Franq

For five friends, the horrors of high school literally never end!

In 1997, Alicia, JT, Ryder, Brandy, and their group of friends are trapped in the ultimate nightmare as a mysterious entity forces them into a prom night time loop. . . and kills them in new and increasingly insane ways each time. But something is about to break the cycle that has kept them locked in this bizarre purgatory. . . and what they find on the other side will be the most disturbing revelation of all.

Hell is the '90s in this brash and brutal, genre-distorting ode to the generation that gave us Scream and Buffy the Vampire Slayer—and what's become of them since—as GLAAD Media Award–nominated writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw, Be Not Afraid) and Eisner Award–nominated Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer Reborn, EC's Cruel Universe) unleash the year's most clever and compulsively page-turning horror thriller.

Collects Dead Teenagers #1–5.

$19.99 | 136 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026

THE AUTUMN KINGDOM VOL. 2: THE WRAITHBOUND QUEEN SC

Written by Cullen Bunn

Art & Cover by Christopher Mitten

A stunning new chapter of the deathly dark fairy tale begins! From masters of horror Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Sixth Gun) and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D), follow two young sisters into a twilight realm haunted by faeries, monsters, and demons in a quest to rescue their parents from an eons-old blood sacrifice . . .

Kidnapped by the fae, sisters Sommer and Winter's parents have disappeared behind the veiled walls of the Autumn Kingdom—mythical borderlands that their fantasy author father once thought were total fiction. Now, with the human world far behind them, their final conquest—and their father's freedom—stands before them . . . behind a legion of goblins, trolls, and corrupted human souls . . .Evil Dead meets Labyrinth in this dazzlingly rendered horror saga that /FILM calls classic "sword and sorcery" shot through with "scary monsters and mortal peril"!

$19.99 | 104 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 14, 2026

YOU HAVE KILLED ME HC

Written by Jamie S. Rich

Art & Cover by Joëlle Jones

From Joëlle Jones (Catwoman, Helheim) and Jamie S. Rich (It Girl and the Atomics, Archer Coe), the creators of Lady Killer, comes a new edition of their noir classic You Have Killed Me!

Private investigator Antonio Mercer is no stranger to trouble—sometimes the kind that involves an attractive dame . . . and sometimes the kind that involves fists. But Mercer may finally be in over his head when he agrees to take a case from the sister of his former flame, who has gone missing. What awaits him isn't just trouble, but a tapestry of family discord, unsavory business associates, and—most unfortunately—a few murders.

Featuring a brand-new cover and an afterword from writer Jamie S. Rich, You Have Killed Me brings forth the danger and thrill of traditional noir classics such as The Long Goodbye and Chinatown.

Be careful. It's a rough-and-tumble world you're stepping into here. But remember what Mercer said: "Even if it leaves a mark, you've got a new anecdote."

$29.99 | 200 PGS. | B&W | ON SALE OCTOBER 28, 2026

SILENT JENNY HC

Written/Art/Cover by Mathieu Bablet

In a not-too-distant future, climate change continues to ravage the planet, and the disappearance of insects has led to the end of pollination, rendering vast areas of land infertile. A survival dynamic has emerged—mobile islands called "monads" have formed, and people strive to help each other; each group with its own customs, traditions, and ways of life.

Jenny is a rather solitary researcher trying to restore the world as it once was. She seeks to recover bee DNA to clone and re-create pollinating insects. However, she will come to realize that this is impossible—the old world no longer exists, and a new one must be built. She will understand that instead of looking to the past, she must work collectively with other monad tribes, prioritizing mutual aid and collaboration.

Created by multiple-award-winning comics wunderkind Mathieu Bablet (Shangri-La, Carbon & Silicon), Silent Jenny is, at its heart, a "world-building book"—inventing vehicles, character factions, landscapes, and crafting this universe down to the smallest detail to make it as tangible as possible. An optimistic story that presents solutions to climate change—no eco-anxiety, just hope and innovation.

$34.99 | 312 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 14, 2026

WANDERING HC

Written/Art/Cover by Jonathan Djob Nkondo

Cartoonist and animator Jonathan Djob Nkondo (Scavenger's Reign) weaves a visionary story following the wandering paths of two men, each shaped by their respective environments—one in the arid wastelands above, and one in the urban sprawl below the surface.

Though they never meet, their lives mirror and resonate with each other, creating a haunting sense of synchronicity and missed connection. Set in a world where the surface has become a vast, arid desert dotted with strange geometric creatures and billabongs, Wandering imagines a society that has retreated underground. Beneath the scorched crust, life continues in sprawling subterranean complexes—theaters, malls, food courts, and highway interchanges—forming a claustrophobic echo of the world above.

Themes of alienation, routine, freedom, and the trappings of modern life turn this textless, nonlinear, and atmospheric graphic novel into an unsettling contemplation of the trappings we choose to surround ourselves with.

$29.99 | 200 PGS. | B&W | ON SALE OCTOBER 21, 2026

FREAKS' SQUEELE VOL.5 HC

Written/Art/Cover by Florent Maudoux

A titanic battle against a team of super-good guys, a deadly curse, tango lessons, and a descent into Hell . . .

Florent Maudoux's madcap hero college series continues, and things get even crazier! Chance, Xiong Mao, and Shadow certainly didn't expect this when they signed up for Hero University! And to think they're only first-year students . . .At a time when the rivalry between Saint-Ange's school and the Facility of Extracurricular Academic Heroism (FEAH) has never been stronger, they'll not only have to fight to stay alive but also do everything they can to boost their popularity! Especially since, in the eyes of the world, it seems like they're the bad guys in the story . . .

At FEAH, students Chance, Xiong Mao, and Shadow will discover the joys of university life, the ruthless competition between students, sadistic professors, and the stress of exams. At this university, special individuals learn how to manage their powers as well as their public image, both necessary to obtain a superhero license . . . Whether through the use of supernatural magic or special genetic features, the students have a lot of history to overcome, both personal and social.

$24.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026