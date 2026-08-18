Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: dracula, Operation Iron Coffin

Exclusive: Operation: Iron Coffin #2 Preview: Dracula Moves Down Train

Exclusive: Operation: Iron Coffin #2 Preview as Dracula moves down the train carriage

Article Summary Exclusive Operation: Iron Coffin #2 preview follows Dracula tearing through a World War II German train packed with deadly threats.

Count Dracula is unleashed by Allied forces to stop a vampire virus from spreading across Europe.

Operation: Iron Coffin #2 reveals Dracula’s deal with Quincy Harker and the dark history catching up to him.

Dracula battles Hazel and Ivy’s brutal augmented enforcers as Operation: Iron Coffin #2 heads to its next clash.

Operation: Iron Coffin is the current Dracula Vs The Third Reich comic book by Kenny Porter and Tyrell Cannon, bursting out of IDW Publishing's horror line, IDW Dark. Operation: Iron Coffin #2 is out next week, and Bleeding Cool has an exclusive lettered preview, as Dracula continues to tear through German World War II soldiers as well as face new threats on the train in question…

Previously on Operation: Iron Coffin… "At the height of World War II, a Nazi train containing a dangerous vampire virus threatened to engulf Europe and create a new generation of monsters. To stop this horrific outcome from happening, the British Allied Forces summoned one of history's greatest monsters, Dracula, to invade the train. Dracula was shot onto the train like a bullet, and now he must fight his way through a horde of Nazi soldiers and get to the front of the train in order to stop it from reaching its final destination. Nazi soldiers were a threat on their own, now Dracula must fight the Nazi's augmented soldiers and confront the mystery behind the two villains directing this train…the mysterious Hazel & Ivy…"

OPERATION: IRON COFFIN #2 (of 3)

Writer Kenny Porter

Artist Tyrell Cannon

Letterer Shawn Lee

Discover the deal Dracula made with Quincy Harker that led to him assisting the Allied forces in stopping the deadly Nazi train that contains a deadly vampire virus! Dracula continues to fight his way through the train and now must face down the three augmented soldiers who follow Hazel and Ivy's every command. He has a great deal of power, but can he combat the power of the Spear, the Gunner, and the Bell?! And how much more of Dracula's history is about to catch up to him? On sale August 26. Issue #3 pre-orders due August 24. Issue #1 on sale now

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