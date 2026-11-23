Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: clover press, kickstarter, peach momoko

Exclusive: The Journal From The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko Kickstarter

Exclusive: A look at the Peach Momoko Journal from The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko Kickstarter by Clover Press

Article Summary The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko Kickstarter spotlights Clover Press’s deluxe 200+ page art book of Marvel work.

Peach Momoko’s Marvel rise includes Demon Days, Ultimate X-Men, and acclaimed Eisner Award-winning covers.

The Kickstarter offers exclusive rewards including print portfolios, posters, stickers, puzzles, and signed books.

An exclusive look at the Peach Momoko journal highlights one of the special rewards in the Clover Press campaign.

Discovered by Grant Morrison for Heavy Metal and signed by C.B. Cebulski, Peach Momoko has been a major fresh face in the comics industry in recent years, mostly at Marvel Comics, writing and drawing Demon Days, with twenty-four issues of Ultimate X-Men, as well as Eisner Award-winning covers everywhere. Now Clover Press are to publish The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko, the eleventh volume in Clover Press' The Marvel Art Of… books that showcase Marvel Comics artists alongside rare and never-before-seen artwork, and crowdfunded on Kickstarter.

Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko is a 200+ page, 9" x 12" high-end coffee table book with Kickstarter exclusives including 11" x 17" print portfolios, posters, stickers, a puzzle, signed books, and more. "Stunning watercolors and gorgeous compositions set Momoko's work apart from anything else in comics," said Clover Press Publisher and Youngblood co-creator Hank Kanalz. "We're excited to add her collection of work to our line of books and prints." And here's an exclusive look at the Peach Momoko journal, one of the rewards…

The Marvel Art Of… series debuted in 2023 with The Marvel Art of David Mack and The Marvel Art of Alex Maleev, followed by stunning art books for Michael Allred, Russell Dauterman, Mike Del Mundo, Dan dos Santos, Tyler Kirkham, David Nakayama, Michael Turner, and Mike Zeck. More books in The Marvel Art Of… series will be announced in the coming months. Headed by IDW co-founder Robbie Robbins and former DC executive Hank Kanalz, Clover Press publishes a wide variety of collected and original content ranging from remastered reprints of classic newspaper strips to horror graphic novels and high-quality art books.

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