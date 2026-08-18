Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, conan, snoopy, Vampire the Masquerade

Exclusive: Titan Comics Official Full October 2026 Solicits

Titan Comics' official October 2026 solicits drop with Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate and Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: Die with Honor

Article Summary Titan Comics Official October 2026 Solicits debut Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate #1 and Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus #1.

Conan headlines Titan Comics’ October 2026 solicits with Conan the Barbarian #37, Tides of the Tyrant-King, and Savage Sword.

October 2026 Titan Comics solicits also spotlight finales and genre titles including Black Star #5, Hawkmoon, and Vampire Survivors.

Titan Comics Official October 2026 Solicits round up major graphic novels, collectibles, and new manga like Baby and Darwin’s Game.

Titan Comics' official October 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped exclusively on Bleeding Cool. Including high-profile launches for Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate #1 by John Lees and Tom Mandrake, Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: Die with Honor #1 by Nancy A. Collins and Mariano Taibo, with a new arc from Jim Zub and Ivan Gil on Conan the Barbarian, and the finale of Black Star. Manga highlights include brand-new volume ones such as Baby, Darwin's Game and more…

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE: WAKE IN HATE #1

(W) John Lees (A) Tom Mandrake

Covers: Andrea Sorrentino, Seth Adams, Tom Mandrake, Andrea Olimpieri

When a city on edge becomes a feeding ground, one vampire is sent into the chaos to uncover what's really hunting amidst the protests.

In the shadows of a city on fire, the bloody feed on every screen has spilled into the streets. Amidst the turmoil, whispers spread of bodies drained in the chaos, killings too precise to be human. When suspicion falls on vampires exploiting the unrest, the powers that be turn to Silky, enigmatic owner of The Dutchman bar, to uncover the truth. FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 11, 2026

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: DIE WITH HONOR #1 (OF 4)

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Mariano Taibo

Covers: Dylan Teague, Alan Quah, Kit Wallis, Jesus Hervas

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: Die with Honor sees Alura show the Kalanthia traitor, who is head of the Cheshire bootleg Replicant program, photos of Stix and Mead, realising they are still alive he panics and demands she kills them, Alura refuses until Uldren makes good on his promise of delivering bootleg Replicants as promised. Later she summons Stix and introduces him to the 'Borealis Team' – a three Cheshire Replicant team who are all clones of the original Aurora Team who served with Stix on Kalanthia. He is ordered to lead them on a mission to hunt down and kill Madame Nomura.

Meanwhile, Mead, still believing that Stix is the killer of Sayo – Nomura's daughter, steals his Cheshire ID card and breaks into Cheshire HQ in search of evidence and witnesses the brutal mass assassination of the Yakuza sub-bosses by a second Cheshire Replicant kill team lead by Lerna, who is linked to Alura via one of the two surviving Aurora Yokes. FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: CONAN & DRAGONERO #7 (OF 7)

(W) Stefano Vietti, Luca Enoch (A) Lorenzo Nuti

Covers: Lorenzo Nuti

Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds. FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #17

(W) Christy Marx, Zack Davisson, Frank Tieri (A) Geof Isherwood, Ben Dewey, Adam Gorham

Covers: Alex Horley, Nick Marinkovich

It's a Conan tale extravaganza, with not one, not two, but three thrilling tales starring the Cimmerian!

Featuring the sequel to the classic "Child of Cimmeria" from returning writer Christy Marx with artist Geof Isherwood, a siege-set story of hungry crocs and lost jewels from writer Frank Tieri and artist Adam Gorham, and a creeping tale of ferocious felines and their keeper from writer Zack Davisson and artist Ben Dewey. Augmented with incredible pin-ups and killer covers, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #17 delivers Cimmerian savagery one tale at a time! B&W • 64pp • $6.99, On Sale November 11, 2026

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING #3 (OF 4)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesus Merino

Covers: Mahmud Asrar, Jesus Merino, Danny Earls, John Baizley

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more. If it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living!

The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide! FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 18, 2026

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #37

(W) Jim Zub (A) Ivan Gil

Covers: Ivan Gil, Human Kutub, Carlos Magno, Fernando Dagnino, Robert De La Torre

BRAND NEW STORY ARC!

Conan is an audacious thief in Zamora and his latest heist is one he won't soon forget: 'steal' a young bride from her noble family so she can marry her secret lover. But, even if he succeeds, the reward will cost the Cimmerian more than he ever bargained for! FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 25, 2026

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN VOL 5

(W) Jim Zub, Joe Pruett, Matthew John, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Roberto De La Torre, Alex Horley, Doug Braithwaite, Andy Belanger

Covers: Alex Horley

CONAN RETURNS, UNLEASHED, UNBRIDLED AND UNCENSORED!

This fifth volume brings a whole new host of excellent adventures in Robert E. Howard's stunning literary world. Comprising the very best comic industry talent, including Conan legend Roy Thomas and fan-favorite artist Roberto de la Torre, a myriad of writers and artists create a spectacular array of beautifully illustrated Black and White comic strips and pin-ups, as well as poems, short stories and essays.

The Savage Sword of Conan returns from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics! This fifth volume collects issues 13-16 of the stunning new Savage Sword of Conan magazine. FC • 192pp • $24.99, On Sale November 11, 2026

HAWKMOON: THE MAD GOD #2

(W) Jérôme Le Gris (A) Benoît Dellac, Luca Bulgheroni

Covers: Claudia Caranfa, Claudia Ianniciello

Set in a post-apocalyptic age of primitive industrialist technology and futuristic dark magic, Europe has been conquered by the tyrannical Granbretan empire led by King-Emperor Huon.

Dorian Hawkmoon faces a race against a ticking clock to gain control over the black jewel embedded in his head and his only hope comes in the form of a hermit mage in a distant land.

It is up to the Duke and a few strange allies to thwart the cult's twisted beliefs and find the mage to allow Dorian Hawkmoon to lead the fight against the Granbretan Empire. FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

VAMPIRE SURVIVIORS #3 (OF 4)

(W) David Hazan (A) Jimmy Kucaj, Jão Canola

Covers: Alex Shibao, Nacho Lazaro

No rest for the whacky! Despite the Trickster's machinations affecting the Belpaese family, they still have a job to do. Gennaro and Imelda are tasked with helping out at the Dairy Plant, a milk factory overrun with monsters! With overwhelming numbers against the siblings, they are forced to turn to an unlikely friend. Someone with a penchant for fighting fire with fire… FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER #4 (OF 4)

(W) Xavier Dorison (A) Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac, Yoann Guillo

Covers: George Kambadais, Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac, Yoann Guillo

DUKE FLEED'S STORY CONTINUES IN THIS LONG-AWAITED SEQUEL TO THE SEMINAL MAZINGER MECHA FRANCHISE!

The war between the forces of Vega and Grendizer is but a distant memory. But from the confines of space, the RUIN DIVISON emerges with the most powerful Saucer Beast: THE HYDRAGON. Under siege, pilot DUKE FLEED has no choice but join the fight and reawaken the MIGHTY ROBOT GRENDIZER or risk the world he once fought so hard to protect. FC • 32pp • $3.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

BLACK STAR #5 (OF 5)

(W) Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Eric Putzer (A) Joe Bocardo

Covers: Raymond Gay, Nestor Redulla, Joe Bocardo, Claudia Ianniciello

The mob has reached the gates in search of bloody justice. The Order has been brought to their knees. And Laurence's true plan comes to light. As the three sides clash – Dashiell searches for a moral path through the wreckage, as the final issue of Black Star sets the next two hundred years in motion… FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 18, 2026

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #1-4 PACK

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng

Covers: Tabitha Lyons, Kendrick Lim, Sozomaika, Seage, Ang Hor Kheng

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies. FEATURES PACK EXCLUSIVE COVER. LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES. FC • 128pp • $19.99, On Sale November 11, 2026

DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Daniele Serra, Giusi Lo Piccolo, Jovanna Plata

Covers: Nick Marinkovich, Dev Pramanik, JP Jordan

Akarat, the ancient prophet whose teachings spawned the Zakarum faith, has risen from death. He claims he has returned to spread peace, love, and the Light. His powers healed the leader of the Fox Tribe, and now the barbarians are amongst his most loyal followers. That is, all but Derris.

Though his people have sworn themselves to Akarat and the Light, Derris knows that a cycle of violence will consume Sanctuary sooner or later—an opinion shared by the mysterious Vrexia, another skeptic swept up in Akarat's caravan. Though Akarat claims peace and love, violence and suspicion shadow his every step.

Will Vrexia be able to prove that Akarat is not who he seems before the war between the Heavens and the Hells raze Sanctuary? Will Derris remain true to the barbarian traditions, even if it means breaking from his tribe; or will he, too, be blinded by the Light.

The Diablo: Dawn of Hatred graphic novel collects issues 1-4 of the comic series of the same name, plus the Free Comic Book Day 2025 special release, and behind the scenes material from the development of the comic series. FC • 136pp • $17.99, On Sale November 18, 2026

STAR WARS INSIDER: REBELLION: FROM ROGUE ONE TO ANDOR

Covering the making of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor, this in-depth collector's edition celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Star Wars stand-alone movie and subsequent hit series on Disney+.

This deluxe volume explores the making of both projects through interviews with cast members and crew, including Kathleen Kennedy, Gareth Edwards, John Knoll, John Gilroy, Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Riz Ahmed, Forest Whitaker, and more. Featuring a plot synopsis for each individual episode of Andor and for Rogue One, and illustrated with incredible photos and concept art, the book examines the characters and themes of both productions and their impact on the Star Wars galaxy. FC • 144pp • $24.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

SNOOPY SLIPCASE SET (SNOOPY AND THE RED BARON, ALL THIS AND SNOOPY TOO, CHARLIE BROWN AND SNOOPY)

(W/A/CA) Charles M. Schulz

Featuring many of your favourite characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and more. Join them as they navigate their way through school, the complexities of baseball, and the world of the forever unseen grown-ups and their crazy rules…

Collects three classic Snoopy-centric Peanuts comic books: Snoopy and the Red Baron, All this and Snoopy Too and Charlie Brown and Snoopy. B&W • 384pp • $24.99, On Sale November 18, 2026

BABY VOL 1

(W/A/CA) Chang Sheng

Welcome to a pulse-pounding post-apocalyptic world where parasitic aliens warp humans into monstrous machines and every clash threatens what's left of civilization.

This high-stakes sci-fi thriller follows a survivor entangled in secrets of vengeance, identity, and the devastating price of power. With stylish visuals, tight pacing, and philosophical undercurrents, it sets the explosive foundation for a five-volume saga steeped in mecha warfare, alien horror, and dystopian intrigue. B&W • 320pp • $24.99, On Sale November 11, 2026

HAVE FUN, IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD VOL 1

(W/A/CA) Tottori SaQ

A tiny human explorer, her hamster-like friend, and drone journey a dying world – finding friendship, flavor, and ancient wonder even after the apocalypse.

In a world nearing its end, little Yakone wanders a dying planet alongside Yago, her hamster-like companion, and Ney, a loyal drone. As they traverse landscapes shrouded by a mysterious red mist that warps nature itself, they uncover pockets of joy – like delicious meals, crumbling ruins, and quiet companionship. Adventure blossoms in the most unlikely places, painting a hopeful portrait against a backdrop of decay. B&W • 176pp • $12.99, On Sale November 18, 2026

DARWINS GAME (3-IN-1 EDITION) VOL 1

(W/A/CA) FLIPFLOPs

Kaname Sudo's life changes forever when he accepts an invitation to Darwin's Game, a mysterious mobile app that thrusts its players into real-life battles using supernatural 'Sigils' with terrifying effects.

Suddenly amidst the chaos of a deadly battle royale, Kaname must outthink and outfight seasoned players as he uncovers the truth behind the game… and the shadowy organization controlling it. B&W • 576pp • $24.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

EKO EKO AZARAK REBORN VOL 2

(W/A/CA) Shinichi Koga, Jta Yamada

The occult darkness intensifies as Misa Kuroi's past claws back and a hidden coven rises to challenge her power in hellish revolt. Eko Eko Azarak Reborn returns with a chilling new chapter in the terrifying world of witches, demons, and black magic in the remake of the 1975-79 classic.

Misa Kuroi faces a town teetering on the edge of Hell itself, as cursed fortunes, doppelgangers, and sinister rituals awaken under a full moon. From a werewolf's violent transformation to dark omens revealed on livestream, Misa must navigate the line between helping and harming those drawn into the occult's grip. B&W • 176pp • $12.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

THE ONE. LATER ON… VOL 2

(W) Nahaato (A/CA) Nariie Shinichirou, Kazutomo Miya

A magical isekai romantic comedy of adventure, humor, and rivalry – follow Wazu as he returns to the adventurer's guild, navigates jealous suitors, trains his dragon, and faces new supernatural challenges.

Wazu's journey continues in The One. Later On… Vol. 2 as he steps into the adventurer's guild and navigates a world full of magical challenges, jealous rivals, and unexpected bonds. Now accompanied by his pet dragon, Wazu finds himself at the center of romantic rivalries while honing his powers and facing supernatural threats.

Between humorous misunderstandings and magical duels, Wazu must balance adventure, friendship, and the growing attention of multiple suitors. B&W • 176pp • $12.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

SANDA VOL 4

(W/A/CA) Paru Itagaki

Sanda and his ragtag group of friends begin to unravel the dark secrets behind a group of students with a taste for blood. As Sanda wrestles with his instinct to grant children's wishes, the shadowy enemy's dangerous manipulations push his powers to the brink, and affect the control he has over when and how he transforms.

Shiori's own investigation leads her to the sinister forces that pull them into a conspiracy that threatens not just their mission, but the fragile ideal of Christmas itself. Betrayals emerge, moral lines are blurred, and Sanda's emotional resolve is tested like never before. B&W • 208pp • $13.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

TENGEN HERO WARS VOL 4

(W) Yasu Hiromoto (A/CA) Kubaru Sakanoichi

The battle for supremacy continues as legendary generals Hannibal and Napoleon continue their bout against the whimsical genius Oda Nobunaga, but the legendary figure Joan of Arc enters the fray…

Carthaginian general Hannibal and the formidable French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte continue their battle with Oda Nobunaga at the center. While Oppo seeks out the infamous British pirate Mary Read and gets a lead that will bring him one step closer to his sister's whereabouts; the domain of the legendary Joan of Arc. B&W • 192pp • $13.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

THE FIVE STAR STORIES VOL 2

(W/A/CA) Mamoru Nagano

We meet Amaterasu, the immortal emperor of the Grees Kingdom, and his destined bride, Lachesis, as they navigate a world of intrigue, warfare, and forbidden power. As interstellar conflict rages, the stage is set for a war that could determine the fate of the galaxy. B&W • 240pp • $19.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

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