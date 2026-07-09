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Expect Lots Of Judge Dredd/2000 AD Crossovers With American Comics

Lots of Judge Dredd and 2000 AD crossovers with American publishers in 2027... Marvel? DC? Dark Horse? IDW? Boom? Dynamite? Valiant?

Earlier this week, Oni Press and Rebellion Publishing announced a Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars crossover for December ahead of 2000 AD and Judge Dredd's fiftieth anniversary in 2027. I understand that this will be the first of many across comic book publishers, as a number of anniversary crossovers are being arranged throughout 207, and many will be announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. There have been some rumblings among some 2000 AD writers and artists about the creative teams chosen for these books, who would have liked to have a bash at mashing up American characters with their own. And it turns out the idea is to give 2000 AD characters to other publishers and see what they do with them, rather than 2000 AD being the creative instigator, although, of course, editorial standards, requirements, and approval from Rebellion will still apply. And then there are creators on 2000 AD who already work for those American publishers, and may have a leg up…

It's not the first time 2000 AD has done such crossovers, Batman/Judge Dredd: Judgement On Gotham by John Wagner, Alan Grant and Simon Bisley froim 1991 may still be the most famous, but there have been sequels, as well as Judge Dredd Vs Aliens, Judge Dredd Vs Lobo, Predator Vs Judge Dredd, Predator Vs Judge Dredd Vs Aliens, Mars Attacks Judge Dredd and Judge Dredd Vs Razorjack. But I understand that 2027 will see far more – and more than just Judge Dredd. Here are a few fanfic suggestions of my own, I am sure you will have many to add…

DR And Rick And Quinch And Morty

Rogue And Rogue Trooper

Slaine And Conan

Something Is Killing The Harlem Heroes

Nemesis The Warlock Vs Warlock

Skizz And Superman

Mister Sinister Dexter

Zenith Vs Invincible

Ro-busters Vs Metal Men

Judge Dreddpool

Teenage Mutant Ninja Stainless Steel Rats

Rogue Trooper/G.I. Joe

The Boys Vs The Ten-Seconders

Ace Trucking Co. Vs Damage Control

The Ballad Of Heartstopper

Strontium Dog Vs The Mandalorian

ABC Warriors vs. Transformers

Devlin Waugh Vs Hellboy

2000AD Vs 2099 Vs Legion Of Super-Heroes…

Any more for any more? Wordplay is always welcome….

JUDGE DREDD/BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 (of #2)

(W) Dan Watters, Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Jordi Tarragona (CA) David Finch, Karl Kerschl, Andrew Krahnke

Across the frayed cordons of space-time, the greed-fueled oligarchs Limburger and Karbunkle have identified a strange new world to plunder, but they never anticipated that Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo – the extraterrestrial anti-heroes known as the BIKER MICE FROM MARS – would dare to foil their latest cross-dimensional conquest: the smog-clogged metropolis known as Mega-City One. Now, the Martian brothers and their bikes are stranded between blocks in Mega-City's endless, chaotic sprawl … alongside 400 million citizens who want them dead and the one man committed to delivering them to justice at any cost: the unforgiving JUDGE DREDD! The law has no place for vermin on Mega-City One's streets … but when the Biker Mice's otherworldly abilities draw the gaze of the inhuman entity calledJudge Death, man and mouse alike will be caught in the crosshairs in the first-ever BIKER MICE FROM MARS crossover outside of the NacelleVerse! December 2026 $7.99 40 pages

It will also see Nacelle's Consumer Product division create a new line of highly detailed action figures and other collectables that will feature crossovers between The Biker Mice From Mars and Rebellion's Judge Dredd characters. The first wave of figures will be made available for pre-order this fall and will be released online and in stores in 2027.

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