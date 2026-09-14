Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: england, marvelman

Fans Are Very Excited For The Return Of Marvelman This Month

Fans Are Very Excited For The Return Of Marvelman This Month... but is it the Marvelman they were expecting?

Article Summary Marvelman returns this month, but it is not the comic book hero many fans expected—it is the racehorse making headlines.

Andrew Balding’s Marvelman is a 4-year-old sprinter with 14 starts, 2 wins, 7 places, and strong earnings to his name.

His biggest Marvelman moment came with a dominant Group 2 Park Stakes win at Doncaster under Oisin Murphy in 2025.

Connections now target a seven-furlong autumn campaign, with York, Doncaster, and the Prix de la Foret under consideration.

Marvelman is a 4-year-old racing horse, born of Invincible Spirit and bred in Ireland by Gigginstown House Stud and is trained in Britain by Andrew Balding. He originally raced for Mr and Mrs Rex Gorell before being sold to Bond Thoroughbred Limited after his Group 2 win in 2025. Marvelman has had 14 starts for 2 wins and 7 places, with earnings reported in the region of £200.000-300,000. Both wins came over 7 furlongs: a Kempton novice on the all-weather in March 2025 and a dominant Group 2 victory in the Betfred Park Stakes at Doncaster in September 2025, where he beat King's Gamble by 3¾ lengths under Oisin Murphy. He was supplemented for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on British Champions Day 2025 after the Park Stakes win, but finished well beaten. He has also raced in Saudi Arabia. His most recent start was an 8th of 8 in the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock on the 5th of September.

Trainer Andrew Balding has described him as consistent and improving, noting he "found his spark" ahead of the Park Stakes success, with an outing at York's Ebor Festival, Doncaster's Park Stakes, which he won last season and a trip to France for the Prix de la Foret all possibilities.

Charlie Bond, one of the owners, said: "He needs seven furlongs, but unfortunately, there have been no races, and he needs a bit of cut in the ground, so we thought the all-weather would be ideal to start him back ahead of his autumn campaign back over seven furlongs. We'll just wait now for the cut in the ground and the City of York Stakes, Foret and of course, potentially the Doncaster race he won last year are all options, but it's all going to be ground dependent, and unfortunately, since we've purchased him, he's not had the conditions to suit." He added: "He ran really well at Newcastle carrying a penalty, and I think it might have been the penalty that actually got him beaten. It was great to get him back out, and it's just really been down to weather conditions why we haven't seen him, and when he was meant to run in Ireland, he banged his head and couldn't run. We're looking forward to seeing him back over seven furlongs in his favoured conditions." Sorry, was this not the Marvelman you were looking for? Please yourself…

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