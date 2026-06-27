Posted in: Comics, Fantagraphics, Solicits | Tagged: carl barks, Noah Van Sciver

Fantagraphics September 2026 Full Solicits With Noah Van Sciver's Mess

Noah Van Sciver's The Mess comes to Fantagraphics' September 2026 solicits as well as more pre-Marvel Gene Colan in the Atlas Comics Library

Article Summary Noah Van Sciver’s The Mess leads Fantagraphics September 2026 solicits with a tense family mystery and suspense.

Noah Van Sciver headlines a slate that also includes Wandering Son, Forming, Identical, and Comet Club.

Fantagraphics September 2026 also spotlights Atlas Comics Library Vol. 10 with rare pre-Marvel Gene Colan work.

Joe Sacco’s Palestine #1 facsimile and deluxe Carl Barks editions round out Fantagraphics’ September 2026 lineup.

Noah Van Sciver's The Mess comes to Fantagraphics' September 2026 official full solicits and solicitations, as well as Joe Sacco's Palestine #1 facsimile edition, the Forming graphic novel by Jesse Moynihan, Identical from Leah Hayes, more pre-Marvel comics from Gene Colan in the Atlas Comics Library Vol 10, and more Carl Barks Ducks originals…

THE MESS HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Noah Van Sciver

When her semi-estranged and penniless hoarder father dies, Erin Messina is tasked with cleaning out his house before the bank forecloses on it. This otherwise thankless task is given a purpose, however, when she remembers the original Picasso drawing her father was gifted in 1964. She enlists her teenage son, Jackson, to spend spring break looking for their possible ticket to long-term financial stability. Jackson, resentful and eager to shirk responsibility, befriends twin skateboarders who live in the hood, and tell him about the violent murder that happened directly across the street from his grandfather's home — and the murderer who still lives there. Emotional baggage, paranoia, and frayed nerves stretch the Messina's relationship to the brink, as The Mess careens to a thrilling final act that includes… two-way radio communication with the dead? Over the past decade, Noah Van Sciver has established himself as the most versatile graphic novelist working today. Whether it be in the service of straight-up satire (Fante Bukowski, Beat It, Rufus!), serious historical nonfiction (Joseph Smith and the Mormons, The Hypo: The Melancholic Young Lincoln), autobiography (As a Cartoonist, One Dirty Tree), or books for younger readers (Calamity Before Jane, Johnny Appleseed), Van Sciver's singular voice and style has proven remarkably malleable to the needs of each project. With The Mess, Van Sciver stakes yet new creative ground as a fiction writer, crafting the most magnetic and literary work of his career. The Mess is a brilliant, original graphic novel infused with drama, laughs, pathos, and suspense, beautifully drawn and colored in Van Sciver's immersive and intimate style. $19.99 9/23/2026

WANDERING SON TP VOLS 01 & 02 (MR)

(W/A/CA) Shimura Takako

Middle School. The threshold to puberty, and the beginning of the end of childhood innocence. Shuichi Nitori and his new friend Yoshino Takatsuki have happy homes, loving families, and are well-liked by their classmates. But they share a secret that further complicates a time of life that is awkward for anyone: Shuichi is a boy who wants to be a girl, and Yoshino is a girl who wants to be a boy. Written and drawn by one of today's most critically acclaimed creators of manga, Shimura Takako (Even Though We're Adults), Wandering Son portrays Shuishi and Yoshino's journey with affection, sensitivity, and gentle humor as they are figuring out their respective genders and take tentative, age-appropriate steps toward transitioning. This new paperback edition collects the first two volumes of Wandering Son (which has been adapted into an anime of the same name available on Crunchyroll). Volume One introduces our two protagonists and the friends and family whose lives intersect with their own. Yoshino is rudely reminded of her sex by immature boys whose budding interest in girls takes clumsily cruel forms. Shuichi's secret is discovered by Saori, a perceptive and eccentric classmate. In Volume Two, Shuichi and Yoshino have entered the sixth grade and the kids go on a class trip that is a rite of passage Shuichi would rather pass up. A superb coming-of-age story, Wandering Son is a sophisticated work of literary manga translated with rare skill and sensitivity by veteran translator and comics scholar Rachel Thorn. $22.99 9/16/2026

COMET CLUB TP

(W/A/CA) Yi Yang

Besties Yang Kuaikuai and Li Yu are soon to graduate middle school and face a familiar decision: stick around their small Chinese town, or set their sights to the big city. On a lark, they join their school's Comet Club, a ragtag band of nerds obsessed with what lies beyond the reaches of the stars. When one day the group spies strange glowing lights in the mountains and hikes out to investigate, what they find will forever change their lives. The English language debut of Chinese cartoonist Yi Yang, Comet Club is a coming-of-age story of broken families, the bonds of friendship, and the need to carve out one's path in life. $19.99 9/30/2026

FORMING HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Jesse Moynihan

In Forming, Jesse Moynihan takes 50,000 years of socio-religious postulation and throws it in the blender to create one epic—and irreverent—battle royale between alien gods, Ancient Greek Titans, interplanetary assassin droids, and humanity itself. Originally begun in 2009 and garnering hundreds of thousands of followers online, Jesse Moynihan's acclaimed Magnum Opus was never completed — until now! Spanning Atlantis, 10,000 BC, across eons and galaxies, religions and myths, humanity emerges from the primordial soup, only to be exploited for its labor by an alien super-being, leading to wars and forces between the likes we could hardly comprehend if not given life before our very eyes via Moynihan's breathtaking and hand-painted gouache, ink, and airbrushed pages. Forming heralds the birth of civilization and maps out the genesis of life, mass, time, and space, followed by the raging war that ensues in the universe's years of adolescence and beyond, as the final fate of the universe unfolds. Moynihan's epic collision course of gods and mutants, philosophy and hilarity, mythology and psychedelia are an instant classic of cosmic comic book world building on par with Kirby and Moebius.

$49.99 10/7/2026

IDENTICAL HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Leah Hayes

Identical is the story of two twin girls born in the not-so-distant future, where fertility treatments have begun to use new, AI "technology." Their mother, desperate to have a baby, has sought out this new technology to get pregnant. After they are born, she slowly begins to suspect that one twin is human… while the other is not. Narrated by one of the twins themselves, Identical takes the reader down an uncanny odyssey of self-discovery… one where you are never sure which "self" you really are. Hayes uses her own experience as an identical twin to explore the realms of sameness and difference, separation and unity. After many years of illustrating books about others (Not Funny Ha-Ha: A Handbook for Something Hard), Identical marks Hayes's first time turning the pen inward — bravely exploring the powerful bond that has defined her entire life. Hayes's engaging and aesthetically avant garde contemporary storytelling, combining elements of science fiction and magic realism, make for one of the most unique graphic novels of 2026. $24.99 9/16/2026

ATLAS COMICS LIBRARY HC NO 10 SPORTS ACTION (MR)

(W/A/CA) B Bernard Krigstein, Joe Maneely, Gene Colan, Russ Heath

In the summer of 1949, Marvel decided to bring its successful sports pulps to the Atlas comic-book line, launching Sport Stars #1, which became Sports Action with its second issue, the same name as one of his most successful sports pulps of the 1930s. Across fourteen tumultuous issues, the artistic cream of the Timely/Atlas crop (Syd Shores, Joe Maneely, Bill Everett, Bob Powell, Gene Colan, George Tuska, Bernard Krigstein, and others) told biographical stories about sports heroes of the 1930s and 1940s in all the major sports: Knute Rockne (football), Hack Wilson (baseball), Man O'War (horse racing), Herman Sandow (physical culture), Bronco Nagurski (football), Ralph Kiner (baseball), Phil Rizzuto (baseball), Warren Spahn (baseball), Sugar Ray Robinson (boxing), Jackie Robinson (baseball), and Niles Kinnick, the 1939 Heisman Trophy winner of the Iowa Hawkeyes, among a score of others! These never before collected stories add to the historical Timely/Atlas tapestry, providing another window into the variety and breadth of Marvel's early history. $54.99 9/23/2026

CARL BARKS PENCILS AND STORYBOARDS HC KING SCROOGE THE FIRST AND OTHER STORIES THE FANTAGRAPHICS STUDIO EDITION

(W) Carl Barks, Kim Weston (A/CA) Carl Barks

Carl Barks: The Fantagraphics Studio Edition collects Barks' preliminary pencil pages —or storyboards—of comics he wrote after he retired from penciling and inking, serving as a perfectly legible graphic storytelling map the finishing artist could follow. These are fully written and designed stories —which include Barks' hand lettering— and can be read as easily as the rendered final versions. The advantage to these original art renditions is that the reader can not only appreciate but positively savor Barks' gorgeous, nuanced penciling. These pages display the architecture beneath Barks' final inked pages, revealing how fluid, vital, and effortless his finished panel-to-panel storytelling was, and how the subtlety of his character's facial expressions were baked into the pencil work. Writing the story and breaking down the page graphically is the cartoonist's first step to creating a comic, and here is an opportunity to see one of the 20th century's greatest cartoonists thinking as drawing. This book includes "King Scrooge the First," the last Uncle Scrooge story Barks wrote and one of his best, as well as "Pawns of the Loup Garou" and many others. The pages are reproduced from high resolution color scans and printed at the actual size they were drawn. The fidelity to the original art is so uncannily realized that a page framed under glass would be indistinguishable from the original. Every page convincingly conveys the quality and expressivity of Barks' pencil linework. Also included are several cover sketches and finished pencil drawings that were never published, and covers that were bought, finished, and submitted but never published. An introduction by Barks expert and editor Kim Weston provides background information and aesthetic commentary on the stories.

$100.00 9/16/2026

WALT DISNEYS UNCLE SCROOGE HC VOL 28 NO ROOM FOR HUMAN ERROR DISNEY MASTERS

(W) John Lustig, David Gerstein (A/CA) William Van Horn

crooge McDuck is sick of protecting his Money Bin with bungling flesh-and-blood guards—but when nephew Donald Duck suggests he turn to AI, the result is a robot takeover! Now Scrooge must team up with his old enemies, the Beagle Boys, to invade the android's dungeon and conquer his own Bin… and the result is a battle no hard drive can hold! Canadian writer/artist William Van Horn has been a beloved Donald and Uncle Scrooge talent since 1987! By popular demand, Fantagraphics continues a comprehensive collection of his Scrooge, Donald, and DuckTales comics epics. And "No Room for Human Error" is only the beginning! In "The Bedevilled Dime," Magica De Spell's magic sends monster-sized coins rolling down Duckburg streets. Then in "A Tuft Luck Tale," Donald travels to Easter Island and fights an evil scheme to turn the whole world bald! $34.99 10/28/2026

ISNEY MASTERS COLLECTORS BOX SET #13 HC VOL 25 & 26

(W) Francesco Artibani (A/CA) Corrado Mastantuono, Marco Rota

Grab your swords and shields—wild European Disney adventure comics invade North America with Disney Masters Vol. 25: Mickey Mouse: The River of Time by Corrado Mastantuono and Vol. 26: Donald Duck: Tales of Andold Wild Duck by Marco Rota! First: Who sank Steamboat Willie? See how a standoff between Mickey, Peg Leg Pete, and jewel thief Jeb Fishbone sank that infamous riverboat—and lost Mouseton's most valuable gem in the roaring rapids! Then Donald battles a bombastic new rival in "Boomer Buff's Big Boost"; and in "Mouse in the Mirror," Mickey faces off with Ricky Rodent, an evil twin who seems to be a better detective! Next: charge into Donald Duck's past life as his own Arthurian ancestor! When Viking raids capture half of Scotland, it's up to Commander Andold "Wild Duck" Temerary (played by Donald himself) and his super-strong knightly pal, Little Bo, to battle barbarians at the gates! Then hang on for modern-day Donald and Scrooge McDuck thrills and chills, including a hunt for ancestor Donaldin's cursed pirate treasure on the "Night of the Saracen!" $69.99 9/9/2026

HIP N DALE RESCUE RANGERS HC VOL 07 SCHEME THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM DISNEY AFTERNOON ADVENTURES

(W) Bobbi JG Weiss, Scott Saavedra, Francisco "Paco" Rodriguez Peinado, David Gerstein (A/CA) Cosme Quartieri

"Rescue Rangers Away…" for real?! When Chip 'n Dale save an Egyptian treasure from feline mobster Fat Cat, it smells like victory… so what strange hypnosis is now making the Rangers quarrel, bicker—and yearn to join Fat Cat's gang? Can Gadget Hackwrench crack the code before it's too late? Next, in a new-to-USA Goof Troop adventure, Max Goof and P.J. adopt "The Dino Who Came to Dinner," but can they save him from Pete's sneaky scheming? Then Darkwing Duck faces "Sara's Invention," a giant robot that's coming for his job! All this plus DuckTales, TaleSpin, and The Lion King's Timon and Pumbaa! $34.99 9/30/2026

COMPLETE CREPAX HC VOL 10 SURREAL STORIES (MR)

(W/A/CA) Guido Crepax

These erotic comics stories, spanning 1968–1991, chronicle the surreal adventures of Bianca. Introduced in the aptly named "An Expansive Story," the first two-thirds of this volume, Bianca appears to be trapped in (or haunted by?) a gothic boarding school, whose administrators and pupils have untoward and sinister designs. Bianca will bounce back and forth between this school and dreamscape after dreamscape—she becomes a plant, talks to fish while diving under the sea, is served up on a silver platter, thrown out with the garbage, witnesses a double homicide, and much more—unfazed as she contorts into ever-more-absurd scenarios. Then, Bianca faces the trials and tribulations of Gulliver before she hands the baton to Valentina, Crepax's most famous heroine. Who, feeling introspective, "speaks" to both Bianca and Crepax before modeling in a spectacular, full-color "fashion dream."

$85.00 9/2/2026

PALESTINE #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (MR)

(W/A/CA) Joe Sacco

Where it all began! We are proud to present this facsimile edition of Palestine #1, originally published in early 1993—the first appearance of Sacco's timeless, award-winning work of comics journalism, based on his own travels in the Middle East. In this first chapter of one of the best-selling and most important graphic novels of all time, Sacco travels to Egypt and Jerusalem, hearing very different opinions of Palestine and Israel from the locals. $4.99 9/9/2026

I WANT TO BE YOUR DOG OMNIBUS HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Ho Che Anderson

The first new edition in 30 years, I Want to Be Your Dog is the story where Ho Che Anderson announced himself as a creative force to be reckoned with. Mary Greenberg, a Jewish Guyanese woman living in Toronto, is recovering from a bad breakup. One that makes her want to be bad all by herself. Mary's ex, Xal, is a sadomasochistic abuser and petty thief, lying low in New York City with his brother Baron. Mary was Xal's collared "dog" but this time around, she wants to be the one holding the leash.That's when she meets Damian—sweet, soft, and woefully insecure about sex. What starts as a genuine connection becomes an ugly web of moral corruption, domination, and submission. To make matters worse, Mary wants to know what it's like to kill someone. And that's before Xal washes up back in Toronto. This new omnibus edition includes, for the first time ever in print, the digital-only short story "Miles From Home", a gently heartbreaking side sequel focusing on Mary's sister, Mo, and a brand-new chapter focusing on Mary decades later which is a bittersweet coda to the main story. Plus, bonus material featuring promotional sketches, deleted scenes, and the author's reflections on the work three decades later. Visually daring and thematically fearless, Anderson's opus remains as real and raw today.

$40.00 9/16/2026

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