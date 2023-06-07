Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, mandela effect, marvel

The Marvel Multiverse Has A Mandela Effect Universe

Courtesy of today's Fantastic Four #8 is proof positive that the Marvel Multiverse has a Mandela Effect dimension which you can even visit.

Courtesy of today's Fantastic Four #8 from the, gonna say it now, fantastic Ryan North and Ivan Fiorelli, is proof positive that the Marvel Multiverse has a Mandela Effect dimension. This maybe means that the Mandela Effect – all Mandela Effects are true.

I grew up absolutely knowing that Nelson Mandela was in jail for decades from the South African authorities until he was finally released as the country began to give up apartheid and he was elected as President in their first election with universal suffrage. It was a big thing; there were concerts, pop songs, boycotts and dramas. But some people believed, for whatever reason that Nelson Mandela died in the eighties. And were surprised to discover that he didn't was elected President on his release. This is dubbed the Mandela Effect, the belief that something somewhere has changed and is used as evidence for the Multiverse being a real thing, and people are remembering something from another timeline.

And one of those is the spelling of the American book and TV characters the Berenstain Bears as the Berenstein Bears. I don't think this made it to the UK in any big way, so I had no idea about the spelling one way or another, I had never heard of them until this matter arose. According to Mike Berenstain, confusion over the name has existed since his father's childhood, when a teacher told him there was no such name as "Berenstain" and the correct spelling was "Bernstein."

Well, in today's Fantastic Four, that reality is now canon. I wonder if Alicia and Ben enquired about the health of Nelson Mandela when they were there?

The Fantastic Four are finally settling into their new normal…but something very ABNORMAL is happening outside their farmhouse. Sue and Alicia get to spend some quality time together in town, but when they return, everything is not how they left it… …and a very different Fantastic Four are left in their place! It's Sue and Alicia versus the world – and the start of a special two-part story!

