Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute flash, Absolute Wonder Woman

Fear, Monsters & Fathers In Today's Absolute DC Comics Spoilers

DC Comics has a major Absolute Day today with Absolute Batman #24, Absolute Wonder Woman #24, and Absolute Flash #19 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #24 drives DC’s Absolute Day, linking fear, fathers, and conspiracies across Gotham, Gateway City, and Central City.

In Absolute Batman #24, Scarecrow spreads terror,and ties himself to Bruce Wayne’s father.

Absolute Wonder Woman #24 pits Diana against gods of fear as she seeks a cure and uncovers a monstrous new threat.

Absolute Flash #19 mirrors the theme, with Wally and Linda confronting family truths, monsters, and a reality-bending menace.

Today is a big Absolute Day at DC Comics, with the publication of Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, and Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles. And funnily enough, there are some commonalities coming through, sometimes uncannily so.

Wonder Woman identifies the eye of Zeus, her father, staring down on Gateway City, though she deems it a godly illusion from the Gods of Fear orbiting the God of War.

While Scarecrow has his own brand of fear that he is spreading. Might he also be an agent of Phobos and Deimos?

And Scarecrow reveals his true form, Absolute Joker style, to Batman.

As well as bringing up Bruce Wayne's own father, and Scarecrow's involvement in his supposed death all those years ago…

Imagery reflected in today's Absolute Flash #19, also with Wally West's father…

And as Batman faces Scarecrow's illusions, no matter what the truth…

The fate of fathers is up in the air all over the Absolute.

Wonder Woman is trying to concoct her own medicine against fear from the body of a previous monster…

The Flash also has a world full of monsters to deal with, conjured by the Absolute Abra Kadabra.

And Wonder Woman fights against those gods and monsters who make it through…

The real monsters are closer to home.

And as Batman finds his own way through the maze of conspiracy and fear…

So does Linda, with the help of a telepathic Grodd…

And as she sees the truth…

So does Diana…

And things are a lot clearer for Batman too.

And even Linda West looks at the small things in life…

With the first proper Absolute Atom, more are promised to come. For Wonder Woman, it looks like she has a very new monster on her hands, an old friend, transformed like never before…

Less of a Cheetah, and more of a Grendel? Absolute Batman #24, Absolute Wonder Woman #24, and Absolute Flash #19 are all published by DC Comics today.Fear, Monsters & Fathers In Today's Absolute DC Comics Spoilers

Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/26

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/26 Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman

Diana has lost so much in the last month that she's not about to give up on the search for her friend, but with Gateway City descending into chaos as the gods put their fingers on the scale, she may have no other choice. Diana's return to the surface came with new weapons from hell, forged by Diana, Circe, and Hephaestus…will they be enough to beat back even gods? Sep 23rd, 2026 · $4.99

Diana has lost so much in the last month that she's not about to give up on the search for her friend, but with Gateway City descending into chaos as the gods put their fingers on the scale, she may have no other choice. Diana's return to the surface came with new weapons from hell, forged by Diana, Circe, and Hephaestus…will they be enough to beat back even gods? Sep 23rd, 2026 · $4.99 Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles

Wally West is plagued by two threats terrorizing Central City! This young speedster will need to learn how to be in two places at once if he's going to save his newfound city and family! Sep 23rd, 2026 · $4.99

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