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Fear, Monsters & Fathers In Today's Absolute DC Comics Spoilers

DC Comics has a major Absolute Day today with Absolute Batman #24, Absolute Wonder Woman #24, and Absolute Flash #19 (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #24 drives DC’s Absolute Day, linking fear, fathers, and conspiracies across Gotham, Gateway City, and Central City.
  • In Absolute Batman #24, Scarecrow spreads terror,and ties himself to Bruce Wayne’s father.
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #24 pits Diana against gods of fear as she seeks a cure and uncovers a monstrous new threat.
  • Absolute Flash #19 mirrors the theme, with Wally and Linda confronting family truths, monsters, and a reality-bending menace.

Today is a big Absolute Day at DC Comics, with the publication of Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, and Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles. And funnily enough, there are some commonalities coming through, sometimes uncannily so.

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman

Wonder Woman identifies the eye of Zeus, her father, staring down on Gateway City, though she deems it a godly illusion from the Gods of Fear orbiting the God of War.

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman

While Scarecrow has his own brand of fear that he is spreading. Might he also be an agent of Phobos and Deimos?

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

And Scarecrow reveals his true form, Absolute Joker style, to Batman.

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

As well as bringing up Bruce Wayne's own father, and Scarecrow's involvement in his supposed death all those years ago…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Imagery reflected in today's Absolute Flash #19, also with Wally West's father…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

And as Batman faces Scarecrow's illusions, no matter what the truth…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

The fate of fathers is up in the air all over the Absolute.

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

Wonder Woman is trying to concoct her own medicine against fear from the body of a previous monster…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman

The Flash also has a world full of monsters to deal with, conjured by the Absolute Abra Kadabra.

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

And Wonder Woman fights against those gods and monsters who make it through…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman

The real monsters are closer to home.

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

And as Batman finds his own way through the maze of conspiracy and fear…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

So does Linda, with the help of a telepathic Grodd…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

And as she sees the truth…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

So does Diana…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman

And things are a lot clearer for Batman too.

Fathers, Monsters & Fear In Today's Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

And even Linda West looks at the small things in life…

Absolute DC Comics Spoilers
Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

With the first proper Absolute Atom, more are promised to come. For Wonder Woman, it looks like she has a very new monster on her hands, an old friend, transformed like never before…

Fathers, Monsters & Fear In Today's Absolute DC Comics Spoilers

Less of a Cheetah, and more of a Grendel? Absolute Batman #24, Absolute Wonder Woman #24, and Absolute Flash #19 are all published by DC Comics today.Fear, Monsters & Fathers In Today's Absolute DC Comics Spoilers

  • Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta
    In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/26
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #24 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman
    Diana has lost so much in the last month that she's not about to give up on the search for her friend, but with Gateway City descending into chaos as the gods put their fingers on the scale, she may have no other choice. Diana's return to the surface came with new weapons from hell, forged by Diana, Circe, and Hephaestus…will they be enough to beat back even gods? Sep 23rd, 2026 · $4.99
  • Absolute Flash #19 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles
    Wally West is plagued by two threats terrorizing Central City! This young speedster will need to learn how to be in two places at once if he's going to save his newfound city and family! Sep 23rd, 2026 · $4.99

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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