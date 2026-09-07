Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, black cat, mutant

Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, Is A Mutant Now, According To Marvel

Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, is a mutant now, according to Marvel Comics, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Marvel’s Black Cat #17 solicitation says Felicia Hardy is the newest mutant and even teases her as an X-Men member.

The December issue reveals Emma Frost changed Felicia Hardy, with Marvel hinting she may have undergone a second genesis.

Felicia Hardy has never been a mutant before, with her bad luck powers tied instead to tech, experiments, and later changes.

The shift fuels speculation Felicia Hardy’s mutant status is part of Marvel’s wider pro-X-Men push before Avengers: Doomsday.

Here is the solicitation for December's Black Cat #17 by G Willow Wilson and Andrews Genolet, as posted to AIPT. Black Cat #16's solicitations suggested this might be some kind of trick, part of a two-part story called X-Con. But Black Cat #17 has dropped that story title and gone all in…

BLACK CAT #17

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

MEET THE NEWEST MUTANT… FELICIA HARDY?!

Witness Felicia Hardy's own second genesis — as the newest member of the X-Men! Felicia's encounter with Emma Frost left her changed. Shall we say…mutated?

On Sale 12/9

Since her 1979 debut in Amazing Spider-Man #194, Felicia Hardy has been an Olympic-level thief and acrobat, not a mutant. Her "bad luck" probability field came later; originally, she created the powers artificially by tampering with buildings, roofs and rooms. Then, later, it was the product of experiments tied to Wilson Fisk, and further transformations have given her feline traits. Those powers have come and gone over the decades… might they now have a mutant origin? After the Isaac Perlmutter-inspired removal of mutant status from a number of characters, such as Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Squirrel Girl, and later Franklin Richards, it has been suggested that this mutant nature may be returning ahead of the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday. Might the Black Cat be part of that pro-mutant push?

Black Cat #14 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov

COSMIC THEFT? The only hope to stop the Knull and the Queen in Black's war is…BLACK CAT?! Oh, wait- she's gotta steal something?! PURRRFECT! The stakes couldn't be higher for Felicia. Hopefully, she knows how to fly a spaceship! $4.99 9/9/2026

COSMIC THEFT? The only hope to stop the Knull and the Queen in Black's war is…BLACK CAT?! Oh, wait- she's gotta steal something?! PURRRFECT! The stakes couldn't be higher for Felicia. Hopefully, she knows how to fly a spaceship! $4.99 9/9/2026 Black Cat #15 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov

IN SWINGS SPIDEY! THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN swings by to help Felicia Hardy with…(checks notes)…a HEIST?! Oh, no — STOP a heist! I think. Their relationship status has gone from enemies to lovers and everywhere in between…but this latest job threatens to place them firmly in the ENEMIES category! $4.99 10/14/2026

IN SWINGS SPIDEY! THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN swings by to help Felicia Hardy with…(checks notes)…a HEIST?! Oh, no — STOP a heist! I think. Their relationship status has gone from enemies to lovers and everywhere in between…but this latest job threatens to place them firmly in the ENEMIES category! $4.99 10/14/2026 Black Cat #16 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet

"X-CON" PART ONE This issue of BLACK CAT is X-rated (for gratuitous use of X-MEN guest stars)! EMMA FROST has a job only Felicia Hardy can pull off. But Felicia isn't a mutant…is she?! $4.99 11/11/2026

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