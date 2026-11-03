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Final Destination For Aunt May And For The Spider-Marriage? (Spoilers)

Are we getting a Final Destination for Aunt May, Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and the One More Day Spider-Marriage? Avengers #1 Spoilers...

Tomorrow sees the release of Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, following Avengers: Armageddon and Captain America. The Avengers have quit; Captain America, Thor and Iron Man are elsewhere, and a new team is being built from the ground up. And in the wake of Doctor Doom taking over hell, releasing the demons and damned to their own devices, by making every contract null and void. And yes, that includes the deal to save Aunt May's life and remove knowledge of Peter Parker's identity, in exchange for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage, as well as the existence of their yet-to-be-conceived child, known as One More Day. And it seems that in the absence of those contracts, the Marvel Universe is becoming the Final Destination movies.

You know, the films in which someone has a vivid premonition of a catastrophic accident. They panic, get a group of people out of the danger zone, and the disaster happens as foreseen. Those survivors have disrupted Death's design, so an unseen force comes after them one by one in the order they were meant to die. The kills are elaborate, Rube Goldberg-style chains of everyday accidents and coincidences, leaks, electrical faults, falling objects, machinery, rather than a masked slasher. A seventh film is scheduled for next May. But maybe Marvel Comics is having a go first?

Tomorrow's Avengers #1 follows the events of Avengers: Armageddon and Captain America, in which Doctor Doom has deposed Mephisto in Hell and declared all contracts null and void. Someone affected by this is approaching Spider-Man, knowing that he did a deal too.

With Mephisto, to save the life of his Aunt May and restore his secret identity, in exchange for his marriage to Mary Jane Watson. You might have heard of that; it's come up a lot. And now it's coming up again. And it seems that the Marvel Universe isn't happy with the result…

And that's what those angel/demon figures we have seen previewed are all about. They are somehow agents of the universe trying to right the scales. Aunt May should have died if it wasn't for the deal made with Mephisto, and they are here to make sure Aunt May dies now and does not cheat death.

Presumably, that also means they are also going to expose to the world that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. And they are going to force Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson to get married again, whether they want to or not, just like lots of Marvel Comics fans online would do! Are they an audience stand-in? Will this be Final Congregation? One More Marriage? It's all happening. Maybe. Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow…

Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026

Avengers #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

"CHASE THE DEVIL" PART ONE! Mephisto literally unleashed Hell on Earth, and Spider-Man's new team of Avengers is determined to make him pay! But that'll be easier said than done, as Mephisto has some shocking new allies… $4.99 Jan 27, 2027

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