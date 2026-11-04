Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, one more day

Final Destination For Aunt May: The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2026

Final Destination For Aunt May And For The Spider-Marriage was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Article Summary Final Destination For Aunt May tops Bleeding Cool, with Spider-Marriage fallout leading the biggest comics buzz.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s 10 most-read stories, from Marvel spoilers to Batman, Disney, and Pokémon.

Fresh links spotlight more comics industry reporting, including Philbo, Ram V, ComicBooks For Kids, and hot books.

LITG also looks back across eight years of November headlines, then closes with comic industry birthdays and signup.

Final Destination For Aunt May And For The Spider-Marriage was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Final Destination For Aunt May on Bleeding Cool

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Fallout: New Vegas Desert Ranger Replica Helmet

LITG two years ago, Rafael Albuquerque, Originally The Absolute Superman Artist

LITG three years ago, Ultimate Spider-Man death count

LITG four years ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

LITG five years ago, Scream If You Want To Read

LITG six years ago, Philadelphia, Supernatural and Pokémon Go

LITG seven years ago, Joe Abercrombie was terminated

While Jessica Fletcher popped.

LITG eight years ago, racebending complaints were weaponised

And Walmart was getting premiere Superman.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Renae Geerlings of Darby Pop Publishing

of Darby Pop Publishing Robert Garrett of Xmoor Studios

of Xmoor Studios Michael Sumislaski, graphic designer and illustrator

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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