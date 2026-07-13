Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: Action Comics #1100, mark waid, Silent Knight

Finally A Link Between Silent Knight & Superman In Action Comics #1100

Finally, a link between Silent Knight from Brave And The Bold in 1955 and Superman in Action Comics #1100 in 2026 for San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Action Comics #1100 reportedly links Superman to Silent Knight through a childhood game Clark Kent played in Smallville.

Silent Knight, Sir Brian Kent, debuted in The Brave and the Bold #1 in 1955 and may connect to the Kent family line.

Mark Waid is said to include Silent Knight 3000 as a small canon nod during DC’s 1950s celebration in Action Comics #1100.

Action Comics #1100 is a landmark Superman anthology from Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott.

Silent Knight was Sir Brian Kent, a medieval DC Comics action hero from proto-England in the 6th Century, created by Robert Kanigher and Irv Novick, first appearing on the cover of The Brave And The Bold #1 in 1955. He lived at the time of King Arthur and with his special secret armour, often fought with the Knights of the Round Table and Merlin. It was later implied by DC Comics that Brian was a former avatar of the Hawk-God, or an incarnation of Hawkman. After the fall of Camelot, he retired as the Silent Knight, married Lady Celia and had children. Although it is never clearly indicated, it has also been suggested that Jonathan Kent is a direct descendant of Sir Brian Kent.

He popped up briefly in the 52 series, as well as a couple of cameo issues of All-Star Squadron during the Crisis, Brightest Day, Trinity and Hawkman. But I understand that Action Comics #1100, published for San Diego Comic-Con week, will celebrate the fifties as part of DC's march toward its 100th anniversary in 2035. And as part of this, Silent Knight will appear in the Superman canon as a video game that Clark Kent played as a child, while growing up fostered by Jonathan and Martha Kent, Silent Knight 3000, which taught him limited sword skills. Bust have been on the Nintendo Wii. Obviously, this story is written by Mark Waid; it will just be a minor mention, I am told… for now. But might the DC Comics fifties celebration see the revival of Superman's adopted ancestor? Just in time for England's 1100th birthday this time next year?

ACTION COMICS #1100

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ryan Sook

SUPERMAN RETURNS IN THIS LANDMARK ISSUE! Written by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell and Dan Slott Art by Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Daniel Sampere, Dan Mora and Lucas Meyer. Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better.

$5.99 7/22/2026

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