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Finally, Leaded Gasoline by Patrick Kindlon & Lorenzo Re in October

Finally, Leaded Gasoline by Patrick Kindlon and Lorenzo Re comes to comic stores from Black Mask in October 2026... but SDCC in two weeks!

Article Summary Patrick Kindlon and Lorenzo Re's Leaded Gasoline is finally set for comic shops in October 2026 from Black Mask.

After failed 2023 and 2024 launches, Patrick Kindlon's horror comic returns first as an SDCC exclusive issue #1.

The Leaded Gasoline Kickstarter funded a hardcover edition, but Black Mask now confirms a standard comic release too.

Set in 1980s South Los Angeles, Patrick Kindlon's thriller follows a professor chasing a serial killer mystery.

It has been a long time coming. We first mentioned Leaded Gasoline in March 2023 as a new comic book by Patrick Kindlon and Lorenzo Re as launching from Black Mask Comics in June of that year, with subsequent issues solicited. However, it wasn't published. Then it was to have been relaunched in September 2024. Again, nothing. At the beginning of the year, it instead Kickstarted a hardcover containing what would have been the four issues, raising over $15,000 against a $2,000 goal from 236 backers. It has yet to be published, however. Well, now Black Mask has added a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive first issue of the series, saying that the "Standard edition coming to stores October 2026". So it will be coming out as a comic book as well… Though, as the Kickstarter campaign told us, "This UNCENSORED limited edition hardcover contains 8 EXCLUSIVE PAGES that will not be included in the comics and collected trade editions." So there you go…

LEADED GASOLINE #1 – SDCC Exclusive

Written by Patrick Kindlon

Illustrated by Lorenzo Re

Cover by Kerbcrawlerghost

In the 1980s, a killer stalks the streets of South Los Angeles. Task forces are assembled, detectives work overtime, but the bodies keep coming. This is the story of a community college professor who believes there's more to the story than a single madman. From writer Patrick Kindlon (Tigress Island, There's Nothing There, Nobody Is In Control, Gehenna) and artist Lorenzo Re (Firefly, The Terminator), Leaded Gasoline captures the mad energy of the most brash and risk-taking horror comics that are smart, dangerous, and intent on taking a sledgehammer to your mind.

"Inspired by the killings in Los Angeles known as the 'Southside Slayer'… in this story, police are aided by a college professor, a single father trying to care for his son." —THE NEW YORK TIMES

*Standard edition coming to stores October 2026*

Here are the original solicitations and the Kickstarter preview…

Leaded Gasoline #1

In the 1980s a killer stalks the streets of South Los Angeles. Task forces are assembled, detectives work overtime, but the bodies keep coming. This is the story of a community college professor who believes there's more to the story than a single madman. From writer Patrick Kindlon (Frontiersman, Nobody Is In Control, We Can Never Go Home) and your next favorite artist Lorenzo Re, Leaded Gasoline captures the mad energy of the most brash and risk-taking horror comics that are smart, dangerous, and intent on taking a sledgehammer to your mind.

In the 1980s a killer stalks the streets of South Los Angeles. Task forces are assembled, detectives work overtime, but the bodies keep coming. This is the story of a community college professor who believes there's more to the story than a single madman. From writer Patrick Kindlon (Frontiersman, Nobody Is In Control, We Can Never Go Home) and your next favorite artist Lorenzo Re, Leaded Gasoline captures the mad energy of the most brash and risk-taking horror comics that are smart, dangerous, and intent on taking a sledgehammer to your mind. Leaded Gasoline #2

Street girls continue to die while the gears of justice turn at a glacial pace. Nathan decides to investigate on his own, but is he willing to pay the cost?

Street girls continue to die while the gears of justice turn at a glacial pace. Nathan decides to investigate on his own, but is he willing to pay the cost? Leaded Gasoline #3

Nathan's son is missing and it's his fault. More bodies are headed to the morgue and police are no closer to cracking the case.

Nathan's son is missing and it's his fault. More bodies are headed to the morgue and police are no closer to cracking the case. Leaded Gasoline #4

The detectives can't get ahead of the murders and Nathan can't get anyone to believe him. The circle is tightening, and this is their last chance to stop five serial killers. There are no happy endings.

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