Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: ice cream man, martin morazzo, W. Maxwell Prince

Find Hidden Messages On Ice Cream Man: Chocolate/Vanilla Twist Cover

Find secret and possibly political hidden messages on the cover of Ice Cream Man: Chocolate/Vanilla Twist one-shot from Image in October 2026

Article Summary Ice Cream Man #1: Chocolate/Vanilla Twist reprints the debut issue in black and white for October 2026.

The new Ice Cream Man one-shot features a decoder-lens cover that reveals hidden messages and secret imagery.

This collectible Ice Cream Man release also includes remastered lettering and a brand-new short story.

W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo launch the issue ahead of Ice Cream Man’s return and march to issue #50.

W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo are launching a new Ice Cream Man one-shot reprint for Hallowe'en, Ice Cream Man #1: Chocolate/Vanilla Twist. The debut issue is coming back to print in black and white but with a collectable, interactive cover treatment. It will hit shelves in October from Image Comics. And it will also contain remastered (or fixed) lettering by Good Old Neon and a new Ice Cream Man short story from the team, which you will have to buy this black-and-white reprint at full price to get…

"More bone-chilling than any horror movie in theaters, Ice Cream Man #1: Chocolate/Vanilla Twist will provide fans with a truly toothache-inducing terror-ride of entertainment. The pages of this inaugural comic book confection will be tucked behind something special: a "hidden" treatment of the original cover art…which will have focal decoder technology to make the Ice Cream Man disappear! But don't worry, sweeties. To bring him back, simply grab your included 'Lookety Split' Decoder Lens and unlock the original cover art…now with an added sprinkling of secret messages and pictures! It's comix-cover-acrobatics as you've never quite seen before!"

"Ice Cream Man: Chocolate/Vanilla Twist is where two of my favorite things converge: Martín's first pages of this strange little book that would, for reasons still unclear to me, go on to become a geriatric ongoing comic… and this insanely cool focal decoder technology, which I experienced for the first (and last) time in college, when Bright Eyes' 2007 LP Cassadaga came into my dorm's mailroom bearing my name. Both of those things left me with my jaw on the floor, as both of those things are, to me, examples of the way in which visual art and musical logic can create an experience greater than the sum of its parts. (And that's before Chris O. and Good Old Neon made Ice Cream Man #1 even lovelier…). To marry those two things—as Part One of a special-project-kickoff to Ice Cream Man's December return to regular publication, and its march toward issue 50—is a blessing that means more to me than I can articulate in a press release. There must be a monkey's paw somewhere running out of fingers." – W. Maxwell Prince

"It's crazy to look back and see what we've built through the years, Ice Cream Man has been a life changing experience for us—and I hope it's been the same to our readers—and it all started here, with this first issue! It's fantastic to release it again, starting a celebration road to issue #50!

It's a celebration of Ice Cream Man befitting its legacy: weird, inexplicable…and cool as all-get-out. Fans should grab their copy (before they, too, disappear), and get ready for the heady, steady march to the milestone Ice Cream Man #50 issue arriving in 2027." – Martín Morazzo

Ice Cream Man #1: Chocolate/Vanilla Twist will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 14.

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