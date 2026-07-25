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Fireborn Vs Lost Fantasy Crossover & Return Of Bombshell, Announced

As seen in the Image Comics October 2026 solicits and solicitations Bleeding Cool ran yesterday, October will bring a crossover of sorts between two linked titles, Fireborn and Lost Fantasy.

FIREBORN #5

STORY: CURT PIRES & FRANKLIN JONAS

ART: PATRICK MULHOLLAND & BRIAN ANDANE

COVER A & B: PATRICK MULHOLLAND VARIANT

COVER C: BRIAN ANDANE VARIANT

COVER D: JARED HARTNELL CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

COVER E: PATRICK MULHOLLAND BLACK AND WHITE AND BLOOD VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER F (1:25): PATRICK MULHOLLAND VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER G (1:50): JARED HARTNELL VIRGIN FOIL VARIANT ($5.99)

SHOWDOWN!

FIREBORN VS. LOST FANTASY! Aaron and Henry Collide! One Fight. Two Stories. Like Rashomon but with Dragons and Giant Swords! Nothing will ever be the same (probably)! $4.99 | 48 pages | FC | T | On Sale October 28

LOST FANTASY #13

STORY: CURT PIRES & TIMMY HEAGUE

ART/COVER A: LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVERS B & C: ALEX DIOTTO VARIANT

COVER D: JARRET HARTNELL CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

COVER E: LUCA CASALANGUIDA BLACK AND WHITE AND BLOOD VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER F (1:25): ALEX DIOTTO VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($5.99)

COVER G (1:50): JARRET HARTNELL VIRGIN FOIL VARIANT ($5.99)

SHOWDOWN! Lost Fantasy VS Fireborn. Henry and Aaron collide. One Fight. Two Stories. Nothing will ever be the same (probably)! $4.99 | 48 pages | FC | T | On Sale October 28

At the Image Comics: The Future Of Comics panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, as well as talking about this crossover, Curt Pires also announced Bombshell Chapter Zero, the next Bombshell story, will run in the pages of Lost Fantasy from #13 above onwards. Will she ever get her own spinoff?

Image Comics: The Future of Comics

Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pm PDT Room 6A

Doug Wagner (Narco), Michael Walsh (Exquisite Corpses), Tyler Boss (Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy), Curt Pires (Fireborn), and Jonathan Ball (The Eye Collector) discuss character building that leaps from the page and what makes characters lovable or unlikable to readers. Moderated by Jim Viscardi.

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