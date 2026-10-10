Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Justice, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, jason aaron, Juan Ferreyra, New York Comic Com, scott snyder

First 3 Pages Of Absolute Justice Is Very Absolute Martian Manhunter

New York Comic Con Reveal: The first 3 pages of Absolute Justice by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is very Absolute Martian Manhunter

Article Summary DC confirms Absolute Justice, a five-issue Absolute Universe event by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, launching April 2027.

Absolute Justice begins with Martian Manhunter at the center, as John Jones is targeted and pushed to form the team.

The first Absolute Justice pages tease deeper Absolute Universe lore, with Snyder calling Aaron a key co-architect.

Designed as a self-contained crossover, Absolute Justice avoids tie-ins and keeps ongoing Absolute titles on track.

As announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics at the Absolute Universe Panel, the first big crossover event for the Absolute line is officially confirmed: Absolute Justice, a five-issue miniseries written by Jason Aaron with art by Juan Ferreyra, arriving in April 2027 and this trailer line "From the darkness, a new world of heroes rose. And with them came hope. That was a mistake. The true rulers of this world have one message for you: Abandon all hope." Scott Snyder, architect of so much of this line and writer of Absolute Batman, described Jason Aaron as essentially the co-architect of the Absolute Universe. Aaron will be writing the event with input from the other Absolute writers on their respective characters' dialogue, diving deep into the world's underlying lore and secrets. The roster so far includes Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Martian Manhunter, Absolute Flash, and Absolute Green Lantern Jo Mullein. Martian Manhunter is the driving force behind assembling the team. And the first released three pages show how that will play out. With the Peacemakers from Absolute Superman going full ICE on John Jones, and revealing the Absolute Martian Manhunter of it all, as he walks towards the Absolute Hall Of Justice, home to the assembled Jack Grimm, Hector Hammond, Brainiac, Elenore Thawne and Veronica Cole…

And here is how Absolute Wonder Woman is looking in it…

This is designed to be an accessible, self-contained event. No tie-ins or derailing the ongoing monthly (ish) titles. Absolute Editor Chris Conroy and the Absolute team have been clear about this since the ComicsPRO teases earlier in the year, even if it's a bit later than expected… build the universe without disrupting the stories people are already following. You won't have to explain to a new Absolute customer what a crossover is. Absolute Justice #1 hits in April 2027. Five issues. Jason Aaron. Juan Ferreyra. That'll do.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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