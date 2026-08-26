Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, deadshot, doom patrol, teen titans, vixen.

First Look At DC Next Level's Vixen, Doom Patrol And More (Spoilers)

A First Look At DC Next Level's Vixen, Doom Patrol, Teen Titans and more conspiracy crossover... (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC Next Level: One Shot #1 reveals Deadshot on Rick Flag’s trail of a conspiracy hiding fake heroes across the line.

With drones replacing familiar DC Next Level characters.

Deadshot’s probe spotlights Vixen, Doom Patrol and the unnamed Teen Titans as key pieces of the DC Next Level mystery.

The one-shot sets up a wider DC Next Level crossover, raising who has been duplicated and where the coming war erupts.

Today sees the publication of Next Level: One Shot #1 by Gerry Duggan and Fernando Blanco, with Deadshot hired by Rick Flag to uncover a conspiracy in the DC Universe, specifically the DC Next Level books… as it turns out, there are familiar superheroes out there who aren't the actual superheroes…

These aren't clones. These are drones, and hiding in plain sight, an invasion of the super-body snatchers. But that's okay, with some special glasses courtesy of They Live, Deadshot can check out if anyone has been replaced on his DC Next Level list… cue a tour of the DC Next Level characters, including the new Doom Patrol…

Vixen, living her dual (or duel) life as a superhero and a star…

And Teen Titans, currently without a name…

So, with alien-infused drone superheroes taking the place of folks, will that be popping up in one or two Next Level comics? Is this the crossover coming between these two titles? And how many of them are alien duplicates? I mean, apart from Lobo, he's been one from the get go…

Next Level: One Shot #1 by Gerry Duggan, Fernando Blanco

The deadliest assassin in DCU history goes to the Next Level in Next Level: One Shot—and uncovers a conspiracy that will change everything. Writer Gerry Duggan tells the tale of a job gone sideways, a father and his daughter, and a web of super-powered lies that stretches throughout the entire DC Next Level cast of characters…and points the direction to war on the horizon. This epic issue tells you everything you need to know about what's next for Next Level…if you survive the experience.

Lobo (Skottie Young and Jorge Corona)

Batwoman (Greg Rucka and DaNi)

Deathstroke: The Terminator (Tony Fleecs and Carmine Di Giandomenico)

The Fury of Firestorm (Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre)

Zatanna (Jamal Campbell)

Barbara Gordon: Breakout (Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan)

The Deadman (W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo)

Legion of Super-Heroes (Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman)

Teen Titans (Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo)

The Doom Patrol (Darcy Van Poelgeest and Niko Henrichon)

The Demon (James Harren)

Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death (Michael Walsh)

Vixen (Stephanie Williams and Khary Randolph)

Static ( Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui )

Shadow of the Bat (Deniz Camp and Javier Riodriguez)

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