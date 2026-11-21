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First Look At Garth Ennis & John McCrea's Hitman: It Was The Nineties

An Exclusive First Look Inside Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman: It Was The Nineties one-shot from DC Comics in December

Article Summary Garth Ennis and John McCrea reunite for Hitman: It Was The Nineties, a DC one-shot arriving in December 2026.

Tommy Monaghan returns for two twisted Christmas tales packed with violence, irreverence, old grudges, and ninjas.

The feature revisits Hitman’s 1990s origins, from Bloodlines and black-eyed powers to its Eisner-winning legacy.

Hitman: It Was The Nineties Special #1 lands on December 9 with Baytor, Gotham chaos, and DCU nostalgia.

In December 2026, Garth Ennis and John McCrea return Hitman for a one-shot for DC Comics just because. I talked to John McCrea recently; it was basically a call from Garth saying, "Hey, wanna do this?" he said yeah, and now we're getting a new Hitman comic for Christmas!

In the mid-1990s, DC Comics introduced a character who felt nothing like the company's usual capes and cowls. Tommy Monaghan, better known as Hitman, was a professional killer with unexpected superpowers that were used less and less. Created by Garth Ennis and John McCrea in a fashion comparable to their series for Avatar Press, Dicks, I bloody loved Hitman. Even some of the bits that really, no, really, you absolutely couldn't do now. Bueno… Tommy Monaghan first appeared in The Demon Annual #2 in 1993, part of DC's Bloodlines crossover, and Garth and John's run on the series. In that event, alien parasites attacked people; those who survived sometimes gained metahuman abilities. Monaghan gained X-ray vision and limited telepathy. His eyes also turned solid black, which forced him to wear sunglasses almost constantly. And look even cooler. He was both a Tarantino character and a comment and satire on Tarantino characters, before becoming something more heartfelt, in the series that they pitched after Demon was cancelled. It ran for five years, from 1996 to 2001. One of the series' most celebrated issues is #34, Of Thee I Sing. In it, Superman lands on a Gotham rooftop next to Tommy, and the two have a quiet, surprisingly heartfelt conversation, winning the 1999 Eisner Award for Best Single Issue. And then there was Section 8, the superhero team formed by a constant drunk, an animal abuser and a rapist. As the new comic says, it was the nineties… it was a different time! And Bleeding Cool has a preview of the new one-shot for the mid-twenties… at Christmas with Tommy Monaghan, Natt the Hat, Sean Noonan and more… and out on the 9th of December.

Hitman: It Was the Nineties Special #1

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea

Covers: John McCrea, Amanda Conner, Declan Shalvey, Gerardo Zaffino

Garth Ennis and John McCrea return to Hitman after 25 years! It's a Christmas miracle! Garth Ennis and John McCrea return to their quintessential DCU creation, Tommy Monaghan, and the world of Hitman after 25 years for two twisted tales of yuletide cheer, violence, irreverence, and…ninjas?! In the first story, we return to the DC Universe of the 1990s as Tommy is tasked with finding a star to place atop a tree but is targeted by all manner of killers, each of whom has a grudge and is looking to cash in on his head. And in the backup, Baytor mans the bar of a very familiar "café" and teams up with one of the World's Finest heroes to save the day. Or does he? 48 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

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