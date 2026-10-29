Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Anarky, Bad Seeds, Christopher Cantwell, Gangs Of Gotham, mike henderson, Stepphanie Brown

First Look At Post-Bad-Seeds Gangs Of Gotham, With Anarky & Minotaur

First Look inside the Post-Bad-Seeds Gangs Of Gotham #1, with Anarky and Minotaur, from Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson

Article Summary Inside Gangs Of Gotham #1 picks up after Batman: Bad Seeds, with Gotham’s street gangs scrambling for power.

Anarky’s capture is revealed to be part of Minotaur’s plan, flipping Lonnie Machin into a deadly new role.

Stephanie Brown resurfaces as Clu, while Tim Drake and Duke Thomas track the rise of Gotham’s ninja gangs.

Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson launch a street-level DC saga as Anarky fights to unify Gotham’s factions.

Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset gave us the following scenarios for the following Gothamites… Stephanie Brown in Gotham General getting a new mission from Batman when she's up and ready.

And has changed her name, not to Betty Wilcox, but to Clu. And Anarky getting grabbed by the Arnold Flass, the corrupt and recently-returning-and-back-from-the-dead Gotham cop who was working for Vandal Savage but who may have recently switched loyalties…

And Tim Drake and Duke Thomas, Red Robin and Signal, mopping up, and noting the presence of Gotham City ninja gangs…

And now we have the new series Gotham Gangs launching next week from DC Comics, by Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson. And it looks like Anarky was actually grabbed by Minotaur's men. And they have flipped him for their own use…

BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNRISE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026 GANGS OF GOTHAM #1

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ariel Olivetti

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL AND MIKE HENDERSON TAKE ON GOTHAM CITY IN THE AFTERMATH OF BATMAN: BAD SEEDS! Anarky rules! Anarky has been given an ultimatum by the Torus: Unify the 100 low-level street gangs not currently under Torus control–or die. If Lonnie Machin succeeds, he'll get a seat at the table. But if he fails, it's lights out for Anarky. His first stop? Gotham's East End–a complete free-for-all for some of Gotham's nastiest and most uncontrollable individuals. Should be simple enough…right? Spiraling out of the pages of Batman: Bad Seeds and Batman comes Gangs of Gotham, a thrilling, action-packed, street-level criminal saga from Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson! $3.99 11/4/2026

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ariel Olivetti CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL AND MIKE HENDERSON TAKE ON GOTHAM CITY IN THE AFTERMATH OF BATMAN: BAD SEEDS! Anarky rules! Anarky has been given an ultimatum by the Torus: Unify the 100 low-level street gangs not currently under Torus control–or die. If Lonnie Machin succeeds, he'll get a seat at the table. But if he fails, it's lights out for Anarky. His first stop? Gotham's East End–a complete free-for-all for some of Gotham's nastiest and most uncontrollable individuals. Should be simple enough…right? Spiraling out of the pages of Batman: Bad Seeds and Batman comes Gangs of Gotham, a thrilling, action-packed, street-level criminal saga from Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson! $3.99 11/4/2026 GANGS OF GOTHAM #2

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ariel Olivetti

ANARKY CLIMBS THE LADDER! With his place in the Street Demons gang secured, Anarky begins his ascent through the ranks of Gotham's underworld. But standing in his way is none other than Stephanie Brown, a.k.a. Clu, who has her own designs for the gang. In order for each of them to reach their goals, Steph and Lonnie need to either work together or stay out of each other's way–and neither option sounds particularly appealing. Making things worse is the arrival of none other than Damian Wayne! One thing's for certain: bat Blood will be flowing in the streets tonight! $3.99 12/2/2026

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ariel Olivetti ANARKY CLIMBS THE LADDER! With his place in the Street Demons gang secured, Anarky begins his ascent through the ranks of Gotham's underworld. But standing in his way is none other than Stephanie Brown, a.k.a. Clu, who has her own designs for the gang. In order for each of them to reach their goals, Steph and Lonnie need to either work together or stay out of each other's way–and neither option sounds particularly appealing. Making things worse is the arrival of none other than Damian Wayne! One thing's for certain: bat Blood will be flowing in the streets tonight! $3.99 12/2/2026 GANGS OF GOTHAM #3

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ariel Olivetti

RIDERS ON THE STORM! It's Anarky versus Rash for the top spot in the Street Demons. Whoever wins will decide a lot more than just the fate of a single gang–the future of Gotham's East End is on the line. Meanwhile, Steph cuts a deal with Holly Robinson's House that is nearly impossible to fulfill. She'll have to bet everything on Anarky and then some if she's going to make it out alive. $3.99 1/20/2027

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ariel Olivetti RIDERS ON THE STORM! It's Anarky versus Rash for the top spot in the Street Demons. Whoever wins will decide a lot more than just the fate of a single gang–the future of Gotham's East End is on the line. Meanwhile, Steph cuts a deal with Holly Robinson's House that is nearly impossible to fulfill. She'll have to bet everything on Anarky and then some if she's going to make it out alive. $3.99 1/20/2027

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