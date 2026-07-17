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First Look Inside Corinna Bechko & Kano's Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1

A first look inside Corinna Bechko, Kano and Nick Cagnetti's new Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 from Oni Press

Article Summary Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 launches a new Oni Press ongoing in October 2026 from Corinna Bechko, Kano and Nick Cagnetti.

The new Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 follows Sabrina Spellman balancing magic, school and Halloween chaos.

Salem sparks trouble in Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 when a mythical trickster crashes Sabrina’s two worlds together.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 also includes a bonus look inside Sabrina’s secret guide to familiars by Nick Cagnetti.

Today, Bleeding Cool exclusively posted the new Oni Press October 2026 solicits and solicitations, including the new Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 solicit by Corinna Bechko, Kano and Nick Cagnetti. And we also have a first look inside those pages as well…

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1

Written by Corinna Bechko

Art by Kano with Nick Cagnetti

Cover A by Kano

Cover B by Marguerite Sauvage

Cover C by Naomi Franq

Cover D by Caroline Cash

Cover E Blank Sketch

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Kano

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Caroline Cash

Teaser Variant (1:10) by Kano

Classic Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent

Variant Cover (1:50) by Erica Henderson

Variant Cover (1:100) by Mahmud Asrar

B&W Variant (1:250) by Kano

Your local teenage witch is conjuring up mischief!

Just in time for Halloween, Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One, EC's Blood Type) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Kano (Daredevil, EC's Cruel Universe) summon a new spell of magic and mischief in a brand-new ongoing series hell-bent on launching comics' most iconic sorceress-in-training into a spectacular new era for Archie Comics!

Who'd ever want to be ordinary when you could be a teenage witch instead? Still reeling from the surprise revelation of her secret birthright, and with Halloween just around the corner, high schooler Sabrina Spellman is honing her craft one hex at a time and figuring out how to balance her magical new life with the crushing responsibilities of being 16 years old. But when her feline familiar, Salem, drops a mythical trickster onto Sabrina's literal doorstep, she might not be able to keep her two worlds from smashing together like busted pumpkins on All Hallow's Eve. No time for fate. No time for destiny. No time for homework. Sabrina's about to find out that being a teenager is far from magical . . . even when you're a teenage witch!

Plus, a special trick (and treat): Explore the inner workings of Sabrina's secret guide to familiars, featuring the spellbinding artwork of Nick Cagnetti (Spirit of the Shadows)!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026

And it also includes the new Archie #2 and the compact editions of Archie Comics' previous attempt at this sort of thing…

ARCHIE #2

Written by Ben H. Winters

Art by Fábio Moon

Cover A by Stuart Immonen

Cover B by Fábio Moon

Cover C by Rachael Stott

Variant Cover (1:10) by David López

Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent

Variant Cover (1:50) by Matt Kindt

B&W Variant (1:100) by Stuart Immonen

It's a Riverdale High reunion . . . and Josie and the Pussycats are about to bring the house down!

The groundbreaking return of the most joyous comic book icon of all continues as New York Times bestselling writer and Eisner Award nominee Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, The Last Policeman Trilogy) and multiple Eisner Award–winning artist Fábio Moon (Daytripper, Casanova) reveal the interlocking past lives of Riverdale's elder generation—and just what they might mean for Archie Andrews's future—in a party for the ages!

It's reunion weekend at Riverdale High, and Archie is playing waiter—all while gathering wisdom from returning alumni about how to lead a life well lived. "You always have to make sure you're living in the moment and having fun. You don't want to look back on what you missed! But also! Don't forget, you need to work hard or you'll never get anywhere." Thanks for delivering the ultimate contradiction! With a looming date night and a crushing academic deadline, Archie's newfound ideals will soon be put to the test. Does he have what it takes to make the next step toward adulthood? Will Jughead eat all the hamburgers before they make it to the guests? Will Josie and the Pussycats play an encore?!

These are the pressing questions of our generation . . . and all will be answered as the year's must-read new ongoing series greets a new day!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 14, 2026

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: NEW RIVERDALE COMPACT EDITION SC

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Veronica Fish & Andy Fish

Cover by Veronica Fish

The New Riverdale reinvention of the Archie Comics universe continues in this spellbinding compact edition collection! There's a new moon rising for the teenage witch next door and her constant cat companion, Salem, in this hair-raising introduction to one of pop culture's greatest icons from Eisner Award–winning writer Kelly Thompson (Absolute Wonder Woman) and incomparable artist Veronica Fish (Spider-Woman)!

At first glance, Sabrina Spellman is a typical teenager trying to balance school and homework, family and friends—all the while navigating the social perils of being the new girl in town . . . but with her burgeoning powers, trouble is sure to follow, forcing Sabrina to become the unwitting (secret) hero of Greendale!

Collecting Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2019) #1–5.

$9.99 | 152 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 14, 2026

JUGHEAD: NEW RIVERDALE COMPACT EDITION SC

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art & Cover by Erica Henderson

The incomparable Jughead Jones finally takes center stage in his own New Riverdale compact edition—as imagined by Eisner Award–winning creators Chip Zdarsky (Captain America) and Erica Henderson (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl)!

Archie Andrews's best friend, Jughead Jones—a freethinker with an insatiable appetite for food and justice—takes on the school administration when a strict set of rules and increasingly bland healthy lunch menu threaten the fate of his beloved cafeteria at Riverdale High! Forced to his breaking point by an almost-empty stomach, Jughead will need to marshal his fellow students and save his friends from a soulless teen existence sodden by healthy, sodium-free fare. Burgers and lasagna shall reign once again!

A hilarious, entertaining, and irreverent examination of one of Archie Comics' most iconic characters, this pocket-sized collection re-presents one of the 21st century's ultimate Jughead comics epics in all of its lip-smacking glory!

Collecting Jughead (2015) #1–6.

$9.99 | 152 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 28, 2026

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