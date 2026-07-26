Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jonah hex, Michael Walsh

First Look Inside Jonah Hex & The Shadow Of Death #1 by Michael Walsh

Our first look inside Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 by Michael Walsh for DC Next Level

Article Summary Michael Walsh’s Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 is officially confirmed for DC Next Level with an October release.

Michael Walsh writes and draws Jonah Hex, launching a six-issue horror western centered on guilt, redemption, and evil.

Set in Ashecott, Jonah Hex faces an ancient otherworldly threat and a mysterious child hunted for strange powers.

Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 arrives October 7, 2026, with covers by Brian Bolland, Hayden Sherman, and more.

It was the second-worst-kept secret of DC Next Level that comic book creator Michael Walsh would be writing and drawing a new Jonah Hex comic book for DC Next Level. But at the DC's Next Level panel on Friday, it was officially confirmed as coming out in October. And now we get a look inside…

JONAH HEX AND THE SHADOW OF DEATH #1

WRITTEN BY: MICHAEL WALSH

ART AND COVER BY: MICHAEL WALSH

VARIANT COVERS BY: BRIAN BOLLAND AND JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 VARIANT COVER BY: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

NEXT LEVEL VARIANT COVER BY: HAYDEN SHERMAN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: BRIAN BOLLAND

BLANK SKETCH COVER

Welcome to the end of the Wild West. Welcome to the quiet life of a broken-down bounty hunter whose own story, one of bloodshed, pain, and guilt, ended long ago—or so he thought.

In a small town called Ashecott, something evil has arrived. Something more dangerous than a gunslinger, more sinister than an outlaw, and older than the town it seeks to infect. Something from a world beyond the only one its victims have ever known. Something darker. Unfortunately for that evil, Jonah Hex has taken notice. Not just of the otherworldly entities surrounding his home or the child with mysterious abilities they seek to capture—but also of the chance to finally redeem himself. Join master of horror Michael Walsh (Exquisite Corpses) as he begins a terrifying new era of DC's most infamous bounty hunter!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!