Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: predator, Predator Vs Punisher, punisher

First Look Inside Predator Vs Punisher From Marvel In November 2026

First Look Inside Predator Vs Punisher by Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz from Marvel Comics in November 2026

Article Summary Predator Vs Punisher #1 launches in November 2026 from Marvel, by Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz, in a brutal four-part event.

When a Predator turns New York City into a hunting ground, Frank Castle becomes its deadliest target in Predator Vs Punisher.

Kingpin, Jigsaw, Silvermane and the Owl are caught in a bloody mob war as Predator Vs Punisher unleashes chaos.

Frank Tieri promises twists, extreme violence and a shocking shared past between Punisher and Predator in Marvel’s clash.

Predator Vs. Punisher, a four-part series by Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz launches from Marvel this November. And this is a first peek inside… with Jigsaw and The Owl..

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #1

Written by Frank Tieri Art by Jesús Saíz Cover by Dustin Weaver

THE PUNISHER TAKES ON THE PREDATOR! New York City becomes a hunting ground when a Predator arrives looking for worthy prey and finds Frank Castle! As crime bosses fall, the body count rises and the streets run red, two legendary killers violently collide in a brutal showdown featuring a murderer's row of underworld villains including Kingpin, Jigsaw, Silvermane, the Owl, and more! On Sale 11/11

"Frank Castle is not the only trained killer on the loose. PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER, a four-issue series by Frank Tieri (Alien Vs. Captain America) and Jesús Saíz (Eddie Brock: Carnage), launches in November. After explosive battles against Marvel's greatest heroes, the galaxy's deadliest hunter sets his sights on Marvel's most relentless vigilante! It's a matchup that fans have dreamed about for decades as Frank Castle and the Predator face off in a collision that pushes both legendary hunters to their absolute limits!"

"This is the series that'll answer the age-old question of who is pop culture's greatest killing machine. Now, fans know I've written the Punisher before—in everything from Punisher Noir to the legendary Space: Punisher—but this is the first time I'm actually tackling the Predator. And as a teen who was front row glued to his seat in the theaters as Arnold yelled 'Get to the Choppa!' pitting these two against each other is especially a thrill for me. Our story sees the Predator instigating a mob war between some of Marvel's biggest gangland characters—but the thing is, we'll quickly realize the mob might not be his only target… but rather a certain vigilante with a skull on his chest, as well," he continued. "Fans can expect—SPOILER ALERT—a $%^& ton of blood and violence, but also a lot of twists and turns… including an unexpected shared past between our two combatants. 'If it bleeds we can kill it.' The only question will be… who is it that ends up getting killed?" – Frank Tieri

"Seeing two iconic killers test each other in ways neither expects is a guilty joy. Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz are the perfect choice to deliver a showdown this ruthless, visceral, and unforgettable. They've created an instant classic!"- Mark Paniccia

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!