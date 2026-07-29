Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, Big Guns, bullseye, crossover, deadpool, event, Geoff Shaw, Jose Luis Soares, punisher

First Look Inside Punisher/Deadpool/Bullseye Big Guns Crossover Event

A first look inside the Punisher/Deadpool/Bullseye Big Guns Crossover Event from Marvel, Benjamin Percy, Geoff Shaw and Jose Luis Soares

Article Summary Marvel unveils a first look at Punisher/Deadpool/Bullseye: Big Guns, Benjamin Percy’s four-part crossover event.

Big Guns begins when Deadpool’s latest mission puts him in Punisher’s sights, triggering a brutal, high-stakes clash.

Bullseye joins the Punisher/Deadpool war as Black Hole manipulates events, raising the danger across every chapter.

Release details confirm Big Guns runs through Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Punisher issues #8-9 from September to October.

This past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, writer Benjamin Percy took the stage at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel to unveil the second half of Big Guns, the upcoming four-part crossover between his runs on Deadpool and Punisher. Today, we can all get a first look at the crossover, including the main covers for all four issues, Josemaria Casanovas' complete four-part connecting cover artwork, and interior pages from the opening chapters.

"Across both acclaimed ongoing series, Percy has taken Marvel's two trigger-happy icons back to their roots with uncompromising, no-holds-barred storytelling, aligning the fates for this dangerous and ultra-violent showdown! "Big Guns" kicks off when Deadpool's latest mess puts him in the crosshairs of the Punisher. Just as the Merc with a Mouth takes on one of the most high-stakes jobs of his career, Frank Castle seeks to settle the score—igniting a relentless clash of bullets, bloodshed, and mayhem that neither man will walk away from unscathed!"

"The new covers by Geoff Shaw and David Marquez reveal more deadly players entering the fray including the most dangerous man in the Marvel Universe, Bullseye, and the mysterious supervillain pulling the strings, Black Hole. Plus, the rest of Josemaria Casanovas' four-part connecting variant covers are revealed, giving fans a glimpse at Wade Wilson's tricked-out new ride—the Merc Mobile—which will serve as his base of operations moving forward."

Will it transform? "We're halfway through the crossover, but we're doubling down on the insanity," Percy promises. "I had 'The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly' in my head from the very beginning, so I needed that third player on the board—and my mind immediately went to Bullseye. His chaotic energy matched the plot and his perfect marksmanship makes him a deadly addition to the 'Big Guns' lineup. There are some surprises coming—including a greater understanding of our (glow-up) Black Hole's powers and a specialty sports car snuck into the undercarriage of the Merc Mobile" he continued. "Thanks for sticking with us."

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #8

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621448800841

"BIG GUNS" PART 1 TARGET: FRANK CASTLE!

Deadpool's got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new… ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon…but only one can emerge victorious! On Sale 9/2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621448800841 "BIG GUNS" PART 1 TARGET: FRANK CASTLE! Deadpool's got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new… ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon…but only one can emerge victorious! On Sale 9/2 PUNISHER #8

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621516400831

"BIG GUNS" PART 2 TARGET: WADE WILSON!

As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity! On Sale 9/9

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621516400831 "BIG GUNS" PART 2 TARGET: WADE WILSON! As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity! On Sale 9/9 WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #9

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621516400921

BIG GUNS" PART 3 TARGET: BULLSEYE!

Punisher and Deadpool are hunting the same weapon as Black Hole…but what good's a gun without the greatest marksman of all

time to aim it? Sounds like a job for Bullseye! On Sale 10/14

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621516400921 BIG GUNS" PART 3 TARGET: BULLSEYE! Punisher and Deadpool are hunting the same weapon as Black Hole…but what good's a gun without the greatest marksman of all time to aim it? Sounds like a job for Bullseye! On Sale 10/14 PUNISHER #9

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621448800921

"BIG GUNS" PART 4 THE GOOD, THE BAD(POOLS) AND THE MERCS!

Black Hole pulls Deadpool and Punisher into his deadly trap, as the Badpools and Bullseye make their own plays! The chaotic

climax to the wildest crossover of the year concludes with a dramatic addition to Frank Castle's plans going forward (as well as Wade's fortunes!) On Sale 10/28

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