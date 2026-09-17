Posted in: Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000 ad, biker mice from mars, Dan Watters, jordi tarragona, judge dredd, Ryan O'Sullivan

First Look: Judge Dredd Vs Biker Mice From Mars

First Look: Judge Dredd Vs Biker Mice From Mars by Dan Watters, Ryan O'Sullivan and Jordi Tarragona from 2000 AD and Oni Press

Earlier this year, I scooped the news that we were to get a lot of Judge Dredd and 2000 AD crossovers with all manner of comic compies for their fiftieth anniversary in 2027, but Oni Press started it early with Judge Dredd Vs Biker Mice From Mars, solicited for December 2026. And here's a look inside the issue ahead of Oni Press' December 2026 solicits, which will be Bleeding Cool exclusive on Friday morning my time, or late Thursday your time, depending on your territory… Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars #1 is the double-sized, 40-page debut of the 22nd Century's first blockbuster crossover event from White Noise writers Dan Watters and Ryan O'Sullivan and artist Jordi Tarragona. And it looks like this… almost. These pages are in black and white, but the comic will be in full colour.

"Brace yourself for the wreckage-strewn collision of the future's most feared lawman against its hardest-charging mutant outlaws – Mega-City One's JUDGE DREDD versus the Red Planet's BIKER MICE FROM MARS – crashes into comic shops on December 2nd with 40 pages of deluxe format fury!! Across the frayed cordons of space-time, the greed-fueled oligarchs Limburger and Karbunkle have identified a strange new world to plunder, but they never anticipated that Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo—the extraterrestrial antiheroes known as the BIKER MICE FROM MARS—would dare to foil their latest cross-dimensional conquest: the smog-clogged metropolis known as Mega-City One. Now, the Martian brothers and their bikes are stranded between blocks in Mega-City's endless, chaotic sprawl, alongside 400 million citizens who want them dead and the one man committed to delivering them to justice at any cost: the unforgiving JUDGE DREDD! The law has no place for vermin on Mega-City One's streets… but when the Biker Mice's otherworldly abilities draw the gaze of the inhuman entity called Judge Death, man and mouse alike will be caught in the crosshairs!"

With covers by David Finch, Karl Kerschl, and Andrew Krahnke. And one of four blind bag "Badge Variant" covers (blind badge?) designed by Oni's Winston Gambro in the style of Brian Bolland's classic 2000 AD design, featuring Judge Dredd's iconic shield or one of three alternates spotlighting each of the Biker Mice from Mars on a Department of Justice badge: Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo!

JUDGE DREDD / BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 (of 2)

WRITTEN BY DAN WATTERS & RYAN O'SULLIVAN

ART BY JORDI TARRAGONA

COVER A BY DAVID FINCH

COVER B BY KARL KERSCHL

COVER C BY ANDREW KRAHNKE

BADGE VARIANTS (INTERMIX) BY WINSTON GAMBRO

BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

FOIL VARIANT ($9.99) BY DAVID FINCH

FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) BY KARL KERSCHL

B&W VARIANT (1:50) BY DAVID FINCH

ON SALE DECEMBER 2, 2026 | $7.99 | 40 PGS | FULL COLOR

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