Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Bobby Podesta, first second, graphic novel, pixar

First Second Re-Ups Pixar Animator Bobby Podesta For The Tomorrow Book

First Second Re-Ups Pixar Animator Bobby Podesta For The Tomorrow Book Graphic Novel

Article Summary Bobby Podesta, longtime Pixar animator and director, has sold his new middle-grade graphic novel The Tomorrow Book.

First Second bought world rights to Bobby Podesta’s The Tomorrow Book, with publication set for 2030.

The Tomorrow Book follows Meg and Gabriel, two kids using a magical book that makes wishes come true unexpectedly.

Bobby Podesta’s career spans Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Soul and more, plus comics including North For The Winter.

Bobby Podesta has been a Pixar animator since 1997, having worked on A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, 3 and 4, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, The Incredibles 1 and 2, The Good Dinosaur, Inside Out 1 and 2, Onward, Elio and Hoppers, rising to Supervising Animator for Cars 3 and Soul. He also pitched the series Mater's Tall Tales, which he wrote for; is the voice of Bobby Roadtesta in Cars On The Road on Disney+, for which he also directed episodes; and is credited at Pixar as their Streaming Director. He also previously created the web comic Six Foot Six Year Old, which ran from 2003 to 2004. He has also created graphic novels, such as North For The Winter last year, which saw The Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco put original pages on the wall. And he has now sold world publishing rights to his new middle-grade graphic novel. The Tomorrow Book, about Meg and Gabriel, two kids navigating a new blended family with the help of a book that makes everything written inside it come true, though never quite as expected.

Bobby Podesta says he has been drawing cartoons for longer than he can remember, and while still in high school, he created a comic strip for the weekly teen section of the Sacramento Bee that ran from 1991 to 1993 before heading off to attend the California Institute of the Arts, where he earned his BFA in Film.

Ivan Taurisano, an associate editor at First Second, has bought world rights to The Tomorrow Book for publication in 2030. Bobby Podesta's agent, Jennifer March Soloway at Starling Literary + Media, negotiated the deal. First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

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