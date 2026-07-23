Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: dark knight, Felix Comic Art, sdcc

Fist Fights At San Diego Comic-Con Over Batman: Dark Knight Recreated

Fist fights break out at San Diego Comic-Con over copies of Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated, with offers being made in five figures

Article Summary Fist fights erupted at San Diego Comic-Con as collectors scrambled for rare Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated copies.

With only a handful available at SDCC, bids jumped from hundreds to five figures as demand spiraled out of control.

Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated is a fan-made homage, recreating Dark Knight Returns #1 with 50 top artists.

Felix Comic Art brought the ultra-limited hardcovers to Booth 4612, with proceeds tied to a charity auction plan.

Of course, we should have seen this coming. Fights have broken out on the show floor of San Diego Comic-Con over the few copies of Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated that Felix Comic Art brought to the show, especially when word got out that these were the only copies. Bleeding Cool covered the existence of this volume earlier in the year, though hours after we posted our story, art dealer and agent Felix Comic Arts' social media posts and videos about the book were suddenly pulled across the internet. It has literally caused fistfights today at San Diego Comic-Con between collectors trying to get a copy of the very few hardcover printings of this book, with people offering hundreds, then thousands of dollars, then tens of thousands for a copy, as sense and reason went out of the window.

In the works for many years, purely as a fan project, it is a recreation of the first volume of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynne Varley, from fifty big comic book names, as Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated, including many artists on Felix Comic Arts' books. In a now-deleted post, they said;

"The most epic commission project ever attempted has now been collected by fans! THE DARK KNIGHT RECREATED is Frank Miller's THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #1 with each page recreated by a different artist. Just a gorgeous hardcover volume. Congrats to Yo, Stephen, and Andy for seeing this project through! And THANK YOU for donating copies to benefit our charity, lufamilyfund.org! We will be making these copies available at #SDCC next month. They are VERY limited. Will likely be an auction process. Come see us at our booth early for your chance! Good luck!"

These are the comic book artists, with the pages that they drew. Felix Comic Art will be at Booth 4612 at San Diego Comic-Con.

Nic Klein James Harren Matias Bergara Cian Tormey Moritat Matt Lesniewski Wes Craig Matias Bergara Nick Pitarra Stephen Green Ben Steinbeck Ian Bertram Fabio Moon Von Randal Troy Nixey Gabriel Hernandez Walta Chris Burnham Ryan Sook Joelle Jones Tommy Lee Edwards John McCrea Yuko Shimizu Geoff Shaw Brett Parson Daniel Warren Johnson Brian Level Jeffrey Alan Love Mike Allred Nick Dragotta Michael Walsh Cliff Chiang Chris Mooneyham Ryan Stegman Nick Derington Langdon Foss Aaron Conley Andy Belanger Chris Bevins & Joseph Karg Peter Krause Danny Earls Filipe Andrade Matthew Allison Ryan Ottley Riley Rossmo Jim Mahfood Paul Pope Andrew Maclean Jock John Paul Leon Chris Stevens Manix Abrera (Poster)

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