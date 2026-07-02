Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, erik larsen, humberto ramos, julian totino tedesco, Marvel Studios, mr garcin, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Five Slightly Less Controversial Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Covers

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 covers from Humberto Ramos, MR Garcin, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Erik Larsen, along with a Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie variant cover

Article Summary Marvel reveals more Amazing Spider-Man #1000 variant covers ahead of the milestone issue’s September 16 release.

New Amazing Spider-Man #1000 covers spotlight Humberto Ramos, Erik Larsen, MR Garcin, and Julian Totino Tedesco.

A Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day variant cover ties Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to the July 31 film launch.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 also teases Joe Kelly’s major turning point and anniversary stories from top creators.

Marvel Comics is showing off more of their Amazing Spider-Man #1000 variant covers ahead of the comic's release on the 16th of September, and while comic book stores can still order them all, with new pieces by Humberto Ramos, Julian Totino Tedesco, MR Garcin and Erik Larsen, along with a Marvel Studios variant cover featuring art from the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"The countdown to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 continues today with new variant cover reveals! On sale September 16, the highly anticipated milestone issue, destined to take its place in comic book history, delivers both a major turning point for Joe Kelly's run and an incredible lineup of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's legacy. The landmark issue will feature two main covers, one from each of the current run's lead artists. Legendary artist John Romita Jr. joins acclaimed illustrator Paolo Rivera for a stunning painted cover, while modern superstar Pepe Larraz delivers a striking traditional piece. Both artists are also contributing variant covers for the issue. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will also feature a spectacular lineup of variant covers from some of the industry's most celebrated artists. Revealed today are stunning pieces by Erik Larsen, MR Garcin and Julian Totino Tedesco, along with a Marvel Studios Variant Cover commemorating the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in theaters July 31. One of the issue's special anniversary stories comes from two renowned Amazing Spider-Man creators, writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Humberto Ramos. Their story "Requiem of a Goblin" is spotlighted on Ramos' newly revealed variant cover."

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by JOE KELLY NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & LARRY LIEBER

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, STUART IMMONEN & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA – 75960621001503656

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ – 75960621001503611

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS – 75960621001503635

Variant Cover by ERIK LARSEN – 75960621001503628

Variant Cover by MR GARCIN – 75960621001503671

Variant Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO – 75960621001503663

Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day Variant Cover – 75960621001503624

On Sale 9/16

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!