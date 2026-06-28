Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: floating world, quentin tarantino, Santos Sisters

Flaming Carrot & Quentin Tarantino: Floating World September Solicits

Floating World's September 2026 solicits see The Santos Sisters and Flaming Carrot and Hanna And The Hells taking on Quentin Tarantino

Article Summary Floating World September 2026 solicits spotlight Quentin Tarantino in Hanna And The Hells Vs Quentin Tarantino.

Hanna and the Hells refuse Quentin Tarantino's bid to use their song, sparking a globe-spanning revenge clash.

The Santos Sisters Fun Special #2 teams the sisters with Bob Burden's Flaming Carrot for a surreal escape quest.

Also arriving are Momo Gordon's limited Liquid Persona TP and Vengeance Is For The Living collected in trade.

Floating World Comics' September 2026 solicits and solicitations see the second issue of The Santos Sisters and Flaming Carrot in the Santos Sisters Fun Special #2 with Carrot creator Bob Burden. As well as the return of Hanna And The Hells by Sam Ashurst and Tony M. Clarke, fresh from tackling The Beatles in April. turning their attention to film director Quentin Tarantino, currently working in London on his new play, who wants to use their music in his final tenth movie. And they don't. Liquid Persona by Momo Gordon gets a thousand-copy limited handmade edition, as Vengeance For The Living gets collected…

SANTOS SISTERS FUN SPECIAL #2 (OF 3)

(W) Bob Burden, Greg & Fake (A/CA) Greg & Fake

Trapped in the "Land-of-Nod"—a purgatory for the lost—the Santos Sisters and Flaming Carrot awake aboard a mysterious train to nowhere. Joined by a talking Monolith, this bizarre team must decode a ghost lady's cryptic, poetic clues to escape. Don't miss Part Two of the Santos Sisters FUN mini-series! $5 10/28/2026

HANNA AND THE HELLS VS QUENTIN TARANTINO (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Sam Ashurst (A/CA) Tony M. Clarke

I'd rather cut off my own ear than hear our song in his movie…' When celebrity b-movie director Quentin Tarantino sets out to make his 10th and final film, there's only one tune good enough to end his epic: Hanna and the Hells' 'New York Ripper'. Only trouble is, Hanna and her pals don't want to hand over the rights. This sets in motion a widescreen conflict that sees the band travelling across the planet to call action on their very own rip-roaring rampage of revenge… Will QT survive, or is he going to be pretty far from okay? Find out by ordering Hanna and the Hells VS Quentin Tarantino today! Writer Sam Ashurst is a cartoonist, screenwriter and filmmaker based in Portland, Oregon. Artist Tony M Clarke is a '70s punk rocker turned '80s psychotronic store owner, based in London, England. $6 10/28/2026

LIQUID PERSONA TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Momo Gordon

A life in three parts. Momo Gordon's taste for memories finds them excavating the past. Using their family history as a dig site, they draw upon artifacts to map out their story. In haunting panels, this collection of journal comics bleeds through to the present. Slowly, the liquid persona reveals itself. Limited to 1000 copies, each book is a unique handmade object, with text pages cut by hand. Momo Gordon is a self-taught artist focused on the emotional landscape. Based in Portland, Oregon, working primarily with graphite and handmade paper, their work explores sentient spaces, hostile architecture, and anthropomorphized objects. In sequential works or standalone pieces, characters often have four walls. You may have seen their work at Fisk Gallery, Dale Zine, or VROOM. And published by Kuš!, Can Can Press, Colorama, and Nieves Books. $30 11/25/2026

VENGEANCE IS FOR THE LIVING TP (MR)

(W) Kennan Marshall Keller (A/CA) Alex Delaney

Her children savagely murdered. Her husband missing and assumed dead. Hand mangled. Throat slit. Voice gone. Left for dead… Her life, over. Consumed by the loss of all she's ever loved, Sheila Knox has nothing left to live for but the simmering rage within her heart. So, when the men responsible for hurting her and her family, come after Sheila to "finish the job", they unwittingly let loose an Angel of Death, hell-bent on hunting down those responsible and making them all pay. With the help of her ex-Marine sister, Maureen, Sheila sets out to lay waste to the scum that took her family from her… AT ALL COSTS. Vengeance Is For The Living from the powerhouse duo of Keenan Marshall Keller (The HUMANS / The JUNGLE) and Alex Delaney (The Derelict) collects the huge 4 issue series, into one massive 240 page edition with several added pages of pinups and back material as well as the new painted cover by Alex Delaney. $29.99 10/28/2026

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