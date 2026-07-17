Flux House Presents, A New Comics Anthology by Matt Kindt and Friends

Posted in: Comics, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: brian hurtt, david lapham, Flux House, Fort Psycho, matt kindt

Flux House Presents #1 launches in October from Oni Press, a new comics anthology by Matt Kindt, Ella Kindt, Brian Hurtt, David Lapham & more

Flux House time! Bleeding Cool just posted the new Oni Press October 2026 solicits and solicitations, including the new Sabrina The Teenage Witch, as well as Flux House Presents #1, written and drawn by Matt Kindt with his daughter Ella Kindt, Brian Hurtt, and David Lapham. An anthology in Matt Kindt's Flux House publishing imprint through Oni Press… and we have a first look inside the pages, as well as Fort Psycho #3 by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt…

And here are the solicits to both…

FLUX HOUSE PRESENTS #1

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Matt Kindt with Ella Kindt, Brian Hurtt, David Lapham & More

Cover A by Sharlene Kindt

Cover B by Emma Ríos

New York Times bestselling writer and multiple Eisner Award nominee Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) takes the reins to present a tense and turbulent spectacle of mind-bending comics storytelling from the prehistoric age through many dimensions beyond our own in a truly one-of-kind, quarterly comics showcase!

Packed with first appearances, shocking self-contained introductions to major new Flux House releases, and awe-inspiring surprises, join one of the medium's most widely acclaimed creative minds—alongside longtime collaborators Brian Hurtt (Fort Psycho), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and more—for 64 pages of wildly unexpected and wholly unpredictable stories that will tattoo themselves onto your psyche in brilliant CMYK ink.

First: Enter the age of wonder and survival in the double-sized first chapter of new two-part tale, "Spark," as a young woman and her hunter-gatherer community set out to withstand the change of seasons and, with it, harness newfound tools to stave death off for one more cycle of the stars . . . Then: Kindt and Lapham present the key to "Room 101"—a seemingly derelict motel room that also possesses endless doorways to the crossroads of all time and space. And for the gargantuan finale: A brand-new tale of shrapnel and stamina, exploding out of the pages of Fort Psycho—Kindt and Hurtt's mayhem-infused, super-spy epic.

$9.99 | 64 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026

FORT PSYCHO #3 (OF 12)

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Brian Hurtt

Cover A by Brian Hurtt

Cover B by Lewis Larosa

Cover C by Raúl Allén

B&W Variant (1:20) by Lewis LaRosa

All hell breaks loose! Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) and Brian Hurtt's (The Sixth Gun) master class in tension and treachery is just getting started as the disgraced super-spies of Fort Psycho start to size up their island prison . . . and each other!

Time isn't on the side of our "hero" Jason as he inches closer to unmasking the international terrorist leader code-named the Blue Bishop . . . who he believes has been secretly imprisoned alongside his comrades this entire time. But his efforts do not go unnoticed by the company he keeps, and, as the paranoia bleeds through their ranks, Jason strikes an unlikely alliance with an old friend who reveals that their mission just might be a cover for something even greater . . .

Bullets! Bloodshed! Betrayal! The year's most pulse-pounding maxi-series is heating up so fast, wear gloves while reading . . . or you will get hurt!

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 28, 2026