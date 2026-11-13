Posted in: Comics | Tagged: A Walk Within The Queen's Wood, Asa Wheatley, folk horror, thought bubble

Folk Horror, A Walk Within The Queen's Wood, Debuts at Thought Bubble

Folk horror comic, A Walk Within The Queen's Wood by Asa Wheatley, Daniel Coloma and JP Jordan debuts at Thought Bubble tomorrow

Article Summary Folk horror comic A Walk Within The Queen's Wood #1 debuts at Thought Bubble 2026 at Bubbleboy Hall, table D11.

Asa Wheatley, Daniel Coloma, JP Jordan, Micah Myers and Heather Palmer launch a chilling new small press series.

Set in Ormsley, the story follows Aaron Johnson returning to uncover the truth behind two children missing in 1998.

Thought Bubble's twentieth edition hits Harrogate this weekend, celebrating comics, creators and standout indie books.

Folk horror comic book A Walk Within The Queen's Wood Issue #1, written by Asa Wheatley, drawn by Daniel Coloma, coloured by JP Jordan, lettered by Micah Myers and edited by Heather Palmer. makes its debut at Bubbleboy Hall, table D11, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition tomorrow, in Harrogate, England. The British folk horror comic mini series follows Aaron Johnson as he attempts to find out what actually happened to two children who supposedly went missing 20 years ago, in the small village of Ormsley. Asa Wheatley writes "Inspired by my love of folk horror as as genre as well as the inherent creepiness of a dark secluded woods. In 1998, two children, Aaron Johnson and Emily Brooks, witnessed something terrible and supposedly vanished from the small English village of Ormsley. In 2018, hiding his identity, Aaron Johnson returns to Ormsley to try and figure out what happened to Emily and why they were targeted all those years ago. However, the village of Ormsley is quick to deny any knowledge of either child's whereabouts or of what happened to them twenty years ago. Determined to find answers, Aaron must delve into the Queen's Wood that surrounds Ormsley and uncover the village's greatest secret…"

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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