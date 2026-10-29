Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, Bengal, che grayson, scott snyder

Following Absolute Batman #25, Absolute Catwoman Gets Another 6 Issues

Following Absolute Batman #25, Absolute Catwoman gets another 6 issues but without Scott Snyder

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman has been extended by six more issues, pushing Selina Kyle’s series from #6 through #12 in 2027.

Scott Snyder exits as co-writer after issue #6, with Che Grayson continuing Absolute Catwoman alongside artist Bengal.

Absolute Batman #25 sets up the next phase, with Snyder saying Selina’s larger Absolute Gotham plans were there from the start.

Issues #4-6 center on Selina, the Calicos, Cassandra Cain, and the Yarn as the series heads toward a major turning point.

Earlier, I broke the news that Absolute Catwoman would be extended into 2027 due to being late. Well, now it is extending further into 2027 as a result of having six more issues. Scott Snyder will no longer co-write the sries, it will just be written by Che Grayson and drawn by Bengal for issues #7-12. And picking up on that final page spoiler from Absolute Batman #25.

"Working with Scott, Bengal, and the rest of the team has truly been a dream come true, and to know that we get to continue Selina's story is such an honor. Where we take Absolute Catwoman next will deepen her ties to Gotham and beyond. Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us. It's going to be a wild ride!" – Che Grayson

"When I was invited on board for Absolute Catwoman, I immediately felt it was exactly where I belonged. Working with Che, Giovanna, Scott & Andrew and being able to bring my humble storytelling to such vibrant, fun, action-packed adventures in the Absolute universe, with a character that's totally up there with my favorite to draw, has been a dream job. So naturally, I was ecstatic when I heard we'd get to tell you more about Selina next year. I couldn't be happier!" – Bengal.

"I have the easiest job in comics getting to watch Che and Bengal spin magic with this amazing character. Nick and I are so thrilled and grateful for the incredible story they've created for Selina—and so on that note, first and foremost, huge congratulations to them on the extension of Absolute Catwoman! And as for what's next, the events of Absolute Batman #25 have been in the larger plans from the series pitch onward, so this moment was also part of the planning for Absolute Catwoman, But don't think that means you know what's coming…without giving anything away, what Che and Bengal have planned for Selina and her cast in '27 is genuinely awesome and only takes the character to greater heights. I can't wait to see what you guys think! And thanks again for everything from all of us in Absolute Gotham!" – Scott Snyder.

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #4 (OF 6)

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal

CENTRAL CITY OVERRUN WITH HORRORS! Selina Kyle and the Calicos join forces for one last heist to find the Yarn before Cassandra Cain and the League of Shadows do. With their futures hanging in the balance, it'll require more than just top-of-the-line gear to get their hands on the world's most powerful supercomputer. $4.99 11/4/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal CENTRAL CITY OVERRUN WITH HORRORS! Selina Kyle and the Calicos join forces for one last heist to find the Yarn before Cassandra Cain and the League of Shadows do. With their futures hanging in the balance, it'll require more than just top-of-the-line gear to get their hands on the world's most powerful supercomputer. $4.99 11/4/2026 ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #5 (OF 6)

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal

A RACE AGAINST THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS! After the heist in China, Selina and the Calicos race Cassandra Cain and her League of Shadows to secure the powerful artificial intelligence simply known as the Yarn. Whoever gets there first will be able to rewrite their place in history! $4.99 12/23/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal A RACE AGAINST THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS! After the heist in China, Selina and the Calicos race Cassandra Cain and her League of Shadows to secure the powerful artificial intelligence simply known as the Yarn. Whoever gets there first will be able to rewrite their place in history! $4.99 12/23/2026 ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #6 (OF 6)

(W) Scott Snyder, Che Grayson (A/CA) Bengal

SELINA KYLE'S FUTURE IN THE PALM OF HER HAND! Selina's world turned completely upside down when the Calicos came crashing back into her life thanks to Holly Robinson and her pursuit of the Yarn. But when the dust settles, will Catwoman return to the path she dreamed about or will she go a new way? $4.99 1/27/2027

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