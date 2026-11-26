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Forbidden Planet Princess Leia & Black Cat Star Wars Marvel Exclusive

The Princess Leia and Black Cat Star Wars Marvel Crossover exclusive variants by Ejikure from Forbidden Planet

Article Summary Forbidden Planet unveils an Ejikure Star Wars Marvel exclusive cover pairing Princess Leia with Black Cat.

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 gets Forbidden Planet variants in standard, virgin and set editions.

The Princess Leia and Black Cat Star Wars Marvel crossover variant will be available across ten FP stores.

Forbidden Planet’s Star Wars Marvel exclusive is positioned as a major collectible ahead of the crossover launch.

The Star Wars Marvel Comics crossover is coming. No one is ready for this. But possibly Forbidden Planet in London are. I'm currently sitting in their offices in Southwark with Rob Pontefract and their frenemy retailer Timmy Heague from Florida, who is in town. His comic store chain, Arsenal Comics, does not have a Star Wars Marvel exclusive cover, and it is possible he may be regretting it. Because Forbidden Planet have the Princess Leia/Black Cat cover by Ejikure in both virgin and non-virgin formats. And they will be coming to all ten of the Forbidden Planet stores (the ones with the Rian Hughes logo), though, hey, these are Star Wars Marvel crossover comics, so they're all virgins. Sorry, sorry, that joke is decades out of date… and I am definitely getting one of these. And you can catch up on all of my other Star Wars Marvel crossover coverage, including a couple of genuine scoops that no one else will be picking up on, as they are all busy doing Thanksgiving, right here.

It's going to be big…

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27

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