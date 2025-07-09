Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Mutina, Nancy Collins

Four Horror Writers Appear In Uncanny X-Men #17 For Mutina (XSpoilers)

Four horror writers appear in Uncanny X-Men #17 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio for Mutina's debut (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Mutina debuts in Uncanny X-Men #17, blending mutant drama with a slasher horror movie theme.

Horror writers C. Robert Cargill, Nancy A. Collins, Emily Andras, and Joe Hill appear as cameos.

Mutina’s cinematic story sparks anti-mutant protests and controversy among Marvel Universe audiences.

The Outliers, X-Men’s team, confront escalating tensions tied to the pro-mutant themes in Mutina.

C Robert Cargill is a screenwriter, novelist, podcast host, and former film critic known as Massawyrm and Carlyle. He wrote the films Sinister, Sinister 2, Doctor Strange, and The Black Phone. Nancy A. Collins is a horror fiction writer best known for her Sonja Blue vampire novels, as well as Swamp Thing, Jason vs. Leatherface, Predator and Dhampire comics. Emily Andras is a screenwriter, showrunner, and producer known for creating the TV adaptation of Wynonna Earp and showrunning Lost Girl. And Joe Hill, is known for the novels Heart-Shaped Box, Horns, NOS4A2, The Fireman, King Sorrow and the comic book series Locke & Key.

And all of these horror writers will have to have signed off their named appearances in this week's Uncanny X-Men #17 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio. Along with a number of horror-based Marvel superheroes.

It's all for the debut of Mutina, a character in a new mutant slasher movie in the Marvel Universe, and also the person playing herself. And causing discussion all over the place…

But, just as there is much discussion right now over certain movies that haven't even been released yet, without people even seeing it, well, the Outliers of the X-Men decide to do something about that.

And yes, they have collectable Mutina popcorn buckets, which, if real, would totally fill a Bleeding Cool clickbait article about them.

But it seems that the "pro mutant" message of Mutina, intended by the director, might not have been picked up by the entire audience watching. It's like Starship Troopers all over again…

… just with the bugs being in the audience, and going for burgers afterwards… Uncanny X-Men #17 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio is published today by Marvel Comics.

Uncanny X-Men #17 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

HORROR COMES TO HAVEN HOUSE! When a brilliant but exploitative Hollywood director makes a surprise hit horror film featuring a serial-killing mutant girl, there are protests at theaters around the country and a rise in anti-mutant violence in those same communities. But IS it "just a movie," or is something much more insidious going on? Will a malignant force make the X-team their PREY? Will they get out alive, or will it all end in MISERY?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!