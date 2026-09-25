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Four Pages From Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost & Tony S. Daniel

Four Pages from Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel from Marvel Comics

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Article Summary

  • Four Pages From Maximum X-Men #1 reveal Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel launching Marvel’s new team book.
  • Spinning out of Avengers Armageddon, Storm and Wolverine unite Earth’s Mightiest Mutants against rising threats.
  • The preview teases battles with the Annihilation Wave and spotlights Colossus facing both demons and old pain.
  • Marvel’s December 2026 solicitation confirms Maximum X-Men #1 as a new series with covers and a $4.99 launch.

Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel is to launch later this year, and is listed in the most recent Marvel Comics December 2026 solicits, promising to spin off from the current Avengers Armageddon event. And here is our first look inside with four inked, uncoloured, unlettered pages…

Marvel Comics Preview
Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel

As Wolverine and Storm arrive to defend a young girl from insectoid entities, the Annihilation Wave of cosmic locusts…

Marvel Comics Preview
Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel

Demonic entities can be dispelled by steel, of course, and who better than Colossus to wield organic steel…

Marvel Comics Preview
Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel

And a return to Colossus' Siberian shack, painting a tribute to his brother and sister… what happened to Illyana? Hasn't she got a new series due?

Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel
Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel

Preview over, here's the solicitation of the comic book itself…

MAXIMUM X-MEN #1

(W) Christopher Yost (A) Tony S. Daniel
Cover A by Tony S. Daniel
Cover B by Simone Di Meo (Character)
Cover C by Iván Talavera
Cover D by TBA (1:25)
Cover E by Ken Lashley
Cover F by David Nakayama (Color Block Black)
Cover G by David Nakayama (Virgin Color Block Black, 1:50)
Cover H by Iván Talavera (Virgin, 1:100)
AN ALL-NEW SERIES BEGINS IN THE AFTERMATH OF ARMAGEDDON! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! After the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, who's left to save the world from an Avengers-level threat? In the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Storm and Wolverine assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Mutants to face the foes no single hero can handle. But they may quickly come to regret that decision when the ANNIHILATION WAVE arrives on Earth. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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