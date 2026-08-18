Posted in: Board Games, Comics, Dynamite, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: fire and ice, frank frazetta

Frank Frazetta's Fire & Ice Jumps From Film To Comic To Board Game

Frank Frazetta, Ralph Bakshi, Roy Thomas and Gerry Conway's Fire And Ice jumps from film to comic to board game to comic shop

Nick Barrucci, CEO, owner and publisher of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us, "And here's the left hook of our one-two punch for a Dynamite Tuesday! The Fire And Ice comic series has been a critically acclaimed series for us, and we expanded our relationship with the Frazettas and Bakshis to create a Fire And Ice Game! The universe is soooooooo rich that it easily spans classic movies, comics, and games! There are figures, a comprehensive rulebook, six character cards, event cards, activity cards, six 10-sided dice adorned with fire and ice motifs, over 200 token markers, and the four regional game boards. The game did very well on Kickstarter, and now we are bringing it to the comics and gaming markets!" As well as all those exclamation marks too!!

"Dynamite Entertainment is uniting two legendary artistic families, as the realm of Fire and Ice transitions to the tabletop with a board game that allows fans to roleplay and enjoy its enchanting universe. Originally launched through crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the game will be available in retail stores this November for those who didn't get a chance to back it earlier. Fire and Ice hit theaters 40 years ago, marking a remarkable collaboration between animation pioneer Ralph Bakshi and the legendary fantasy artist Frank Frazetta. The screenplay was crafted by Roy Thomas and Gerry Conway. Now, Dynamite has revived this thrilling universe and its enigmatic characters in a new comic series, and the festivities carry on with this latest game. In the realm of Fire and Ice, a delicate balance hangs between its various tribes and clans, but tensions escalate when Lord Nekron sets his sights on annihilating the kingdom of fire. His dark sorcery has summoned an unyielding glacier that obliterates everything it encounters, compelling many subjects under King Jarol to flee. The sound of war drums grows louder, and it will require the combined efforts of three extraordinary heroes — Princess Teegra, Larn the Warrior, and the enigmatic Darkwolf — to shift the balance of power. Featuring a "tactical skirmish" design, the Fire and Ice game is ideal for two or more players. Participants embody the heroes of Firekeep as they battle the nefarious forces of Icepeak across multiple maps. With the use of cards, dice, and meticulously crafted figures, players can reenact the iconic battles from the rotoscoping animated classic. Furthermore, the game incorporates "Rules-Lite" mechanics, allowing adventurous players to either pursue their journey further or develop their own stories through roleplay. The main game features a collection of miniatures, showcasing stunning designs of beloved characters like Darkwolf, Teegra, and Larn. And that's not all! Supporters who pledge for the game during the initial days of the campaign will also get a special figure of the Subhuman Priestess. In addition to the figures, the game contains a comprehensive rulebook, six character cards, 54 event cards, 12 activity cards, six 10-sided dice adorned with fire and ice motifs, over 200 token markers, and the four regional game boards."

"My grandpa introduced me to his film, Fire and Ice when I was in grade school," said Sara Frazetta. "Watching movies together, especially Fire and Ice, bonded our relationship. We felt the intensity of the scenes together. We were transported into the world he created. It was magical. Fire and Ice has remained in my top favorite films of all time and to be able to reignite the property with the Bakshi family and Dynamite is incredibly exciting!"

"Bakshi Productions is excited to work with the Frazetta Girls and Dynamite Comics to create new Fire & Ice media," shared Eddie Bakshi. "It is an honor to again explore the fantastic world that Frank Frazetta and Ralph Bakshi created. I know that Bakshi fans have been waiting a long time for more Fire & Ice material, and that's what we plan to give them."

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