Posted in: Comics | Tagged: forbidden planet, frank miller, london, Royal Geographical Society

Frank Miller Cancelled At Forbidden Planet, Still At Royal Geographic

Frank Miller Cancelled at Forbidden Planet London today, but still on at The Royal Geographical Society with Joe Hill Tomorrow #frankmiller

Article Summary Frank Miller’s Forbidden Planet London signing was cancelled at short notice, with refunds issued to all ticket holders.

Bleeding Cool understands flight diversions left Frank Miller stuck in Los Angeles, missing today’s London event.

Frank Miller is still expected at the Royal Geographical Society event with Joe Hill in London tomorrow night.

Tickets remain available for Frank Miller: Storyteller, alongside his new memoir and craft guide, Push the Wall.

The Bleeding Cool Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In July 2026 listings said it all.

Wednesday, 29th of July: Frank Miller signing Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling at Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5-6pm.

at Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5-6pm. Thursday, 30th of July: Frank Miller: Storyteller: Live in Conversation in London, Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, South Kensington, 7.30pm.

The creator of The Dark Knight Returns and 300 joins us for a deep dive into his life and art, revealing the inspiration behind his iconic comics and his secrets of storytelling, with Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling.

But of course, the best laid plans of mice and miller gang aft agley. Forbidden Planet just put out the update, "Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, Frank Miller will now NOT be holding a signing at the Forbidden Planet London Megastore. Full refunds will be issued via Eventbrite to all ticket holders. We're, of course, gutted, and we're sorry for any inconvenience." It would have been the fortieth anniversary of Frank Miller's last signing at Forbidden Planet in London, for Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, and they had the imagery to match. Some respondents were also understandably upset. "I can't believe this has happened on such short notice. I'm nearly in London now. I've been travelling since 7am". "Literally just about to get on my £50 train to London" "They couldn't have announced this earlier?" "Omg, is he still coming to the talk on the 30th in London?"

Well, Bleeding Cool understands that Frank Miller, who just appeared at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, had his flights diverted and now won't make it to the UK until tomorrow, the day of his onstage appearance with Joe Hill at the Royal Geographical Society. As it stands, that is still on, but he can't make to Forbidden Planet in London when he's still in Los Angeles. But if you are missing your Miller Time, may I at least recommend his appearance on BBC Radio 4's Front Row earlier this week as a sticking plaster?" And there are still tickets available for the Royal Geographic at this time of reporting… and it looks like there will be a small signing after that. And you can still get his how-to, autobiographical book, Push The Wall... and from Forbidden Planet too.

Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling by Frank Miller

A masterclass in the art of storytelling from the creator of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Sin City, Frank Miller

YOU KNOW BATMAN. BUT DO YOU KNOW FRANK MILLER? In Push the Wall, Frank Miller chronicles the creation of his most iconic works, such as Sin City, 300, Ronin, Daredevil, Wolverine and notably, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, which, alongside Batman: Year One, served as the foundation for all Batman films and animated adaptations for the past forty years. Miller reveals how he got his first breaks, how he poured his own life into his darkly realistic characters, how he fought against comic book censorship of the early 1980s, and how he introduced manga-style storytelling to US readers a decade before popular anime and manga began tiptoeing into pop culture. Miller transformed the way comics are told, and this is how he did it. Push the Wall is a masterclass in the art of storytelling and an intimate look inside the mind and life of a creative genius. With over a dozen illustrations, chosen from seminal moments from Miller's art, and organised by the sixteen lessons that meant most to Miller, this reveals the man behind some of the most exciting stories of our age.

"[An] exuberant memoir. Gorgeously illustrated with panels from Miller's work and written in elegantly two-fisted prose, this is a wildly entertaining account that his fans will savour"

Publisher's Weekly, Starred Review

Publisher's Weekly, Starred Review "Praise for Frank Miller: 'The Michelangelo of our time'"

George Lucas

George Lucas "Probably the finest piece of comic art ever published"

Stephen King On Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Stephen King On Batman: The Dark Knight Returns "Frank Miller doing his Daredevil magic … his weird, scary New York … made me want to write"

Colson Whitehead

Colson Whitehead "[Miller] changed the course of comics"

Rolling Stone

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