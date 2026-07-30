Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, newlitg
Frank Miller In (And Out) Of London in The Daily LITG, 30th July, 2026
Frank Miller cancelling Forbidden Planet but attending the Royal Geographic in London was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- Frank Miller cancelling Forbidden Planet while still appearing at the Royal Geographic made Bleeding Cool’s top story.
- The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s biggest reads, from Frank Miller news to Marvel, DC, TV and collectibles.
- Highlights include Penthouse Comics’ return, new Marvel Masterworks, X-Men spoilers, and Batman updates.
- LITG also looks back across seven years of past headline stories and closes with today’s comic book birthdays.
Frank Miller cancelling Forbidden Planet but still attending the Royal Geographic in London was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Frank Miller and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Frank Miller Cancelled At Forbidden Planet, Still At Royal Geographic
- Optimus Prime Joins Hasbro's New Transformers x Monster Jam Collab
- Penthouse Comics Returns To Comic Stores: October 2026 Full Solicits
- The First New Marvel Masterworks Books From Clover Press, Revealed
- Names, Statues And Memorials In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Ghosts: The Possession of Button House Poster Makes Excellent Point
- Dan Harmon Discusses Keeping Rick and Morty Going After Justin Roiland
- A New Inspiration For The Legion Of Super-Heroes? (Super-Spoilers)
- Deniz Camp Reveals Details Of Upcoming Batman: Shadow Of The Bat
- The Legion Of Super-Heroes, New 52, Absolute & 5G? SuperSpoilers
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Hell's Belles… The Queen In Black Is Finally Upon Us…(Spoilers)
- Ignition Pavilion Packs In Five Times The Capacity Of Hall H At SDCC
- First Look Inside Punisher/Deadpool/Bullseye Big Guns Crossover Event
- Comics Publishers Distributed By Massive Indies Get Discount Printing
- The First New Marvel Masterworks Books From Clover Press, Revealed
- Heartstopper's Alice Oseman To Headline Harrogate's Thought Bubble
- Penthouse Comics Returns In The Daily LITG, 29th July, 2026
LITG one year ago, Ultimate Emma Frost
- Ultimate Emma Frost Comes To The Ultimate Universe? (Spoilers)
- DC K.O. Ashcan Reveals An Ark Of Apokolips & Apokoliptian Tournament
- Hot Wheels Gets Some Energon with New Transformers Twin Mill Collab
- Jim Lee's Shi On The Cover Of Diamond Previews Digital Catalog
- Netflix CEO Offers His Thoughts on Expanding K-Pop Demon Hunters
- Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe x Transformers Collab
- Rupert Murdoch's Daughter-In-Law, Kathryn Murdoch, Now Writing Comics
- Anti-Venom Joins Marvel Legends Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering
- Will We Get Ultimate Venom Before Ultimate Spider-Man Ends? (Spoilers)
- MJ Becomes Iron Spider with New Spider-Man x MTG Marvel Legends Set
- SDCC: Ignition Press Reveals 16 More Creators at San Diego Comic-Con
- Jackie Estrada's Closing Speech To Her Last Eisner Awards
- Ultimate Venom in The Daily LITG, 29th July, 2025
LITG two years ago, Judge Dredd's cybertruck
- Elon Musk Said Judge Dredd Would Drive A Cybertruck, Comic Folks React
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack
- Marvel Writer Will Explain Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in a Month
- G.I. Joe's Sgt Slaughter Comes to Transformers with New Collab Set
- 5 Times Tony Stark Was Doctor Doom & How Much They Now Go For On eBay
- Quantum Leap: Our Leapers Deserve Their Proper Final Leap Home
- Knight Rider and Transformers Collide with Hasbro's Agent Knight
- Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Buckets- The Daily LITG, 26th July, 2024
- Meg Donnelly Discusses Her Supergirl Audition Experience
- San Diego Comic-Con Bar Gossip: Jamie S Rich and Filip Sablik
- Booster Gold/Blue Beetle: Kevin Maguire Reacts to DCU Casting Rumors
- Joe Simon & Jack Kirby's Earliest Team Up on Blue Bolt, up for Auction
- Elon Musk Calls Ekos, David Maisel's New Comics Universe, "Cool"
- Carl Burgos' Other Android Hero, Target Comics White Streak at Auction
- Wartime Horror Mud And Madness #1 in Keenspot October 2024 Solicits
- Teether: Parental Guidance #1 in Antarctic's October 2024 Solicits
- Vampiro Rockabilly Apocalypse Launch in Massive October 2024 Solicits
- Jonathan Hedrick Launches Spillblood in Keenspot October 2024 Solicits
- Wolverton's Classic Spacehawk Cover of Target Comics #7, at Auction
- Marvel To Explain Doctor Doom in The Daily LITG, 29th July, 2024
LITG three years ago with Wesley Crusher
- Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton
- The Venture Bros. Creators Would Return for More; S08/Film Changes
- Ultimate Invasion #2 Vs The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)
- Sony Delays Kraven, Ghostbusters, Spider-Verse & Dates Venom 3, More
- Nico Leon On The "Massive Pain" Of Working On DC Comics' Catwoman
- New 3,000 Piece Martian Manhunter Exclusive Arrives from McFarlane
- Chris Weston's Batman Designs For The Flash Movie
- How The Black Widow Got Her Venom On This Week (Spoilers)
- A New Cosmic Ghost Rider To Replace Frank Castle
- Pokemon GO In-Person Only Event Air Adventures Begins This Weekend
- Invincible S02: Ryan Ottley Intros "A Nice Man Named Angstrom" (VIDEO)
- San Diego Comic-Con Artist Alley Removed A.I. Exhibitor? Not So Fast
- Over Half Of Dark Horse's Sales Are Manga But Less Than 2% Of Titles
- Rey Terciero & Alex Moore's Count of Monte Cristo High Graphic Novel
- Miyuli's Morgana And Oz Gets a Publishing Deal From Webtoon Unscrolled
- Chris Weston's Batman In A Flash in The Daily LITG 29th July 2023
LITG four years ago, The Death Of Superman
- DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Breaks Some Bad News to A David Bowie Fan
- Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E01, S03E02 Images; SNW Crossover Video
- Marvel Cans Omnibus Orders for Spider-Man 2099, Rebellion & What If
- Titans S04: "Beloved Character" Learns Why He's Called Brother Blood?
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Cameron Monaghan Talks Fallen Order Sequel
- Mark Brooks On Gabe Eltaeb At San Diego Comic-Con
- DC Confirms Batman's Not Married To Catwoman In Batman #126 Preview
- Star Trek: Melissa Navia Sees Shatner Stans for Who They Really Are
- Hasbro Celebrating 50 Years of Ghost Rider with HasLab Teaser
- Dr. Morphine and the Zombie Club in Crime Reporter #1, Up for Auction
- Black Mask Starts Games Division, Matteo Pizzolo To Adapt Godkiller
- Captain Courageous in the Elusive Banner Comics #5, Up for Auction
- The Tapas Media Webtoon Gossip From Last Night
- August The 4th Is Now Bob Layton Day As Tampa Launch A Week Of Events
- In The Clear Moonlit Dusk & 10 Dance in Kodansha October 2022 Solicits
- Channeling Shazam and Dr. Fate, the Rare Flash Lightning, at Auction
- John Romita Spider-Man/X-Men Dark Web Original Art on Sale for $40,000
- They Just Keep Killing Superman in the Daily LITG, 29th July 2022
LITG five years ago, Charlie Day's Day
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First
- Ravensburger Reveals American Monsters & New Mystery Board Games
- Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Black Widow's Hybrid Release
- Frank Miller No Longer Attending Thought Bubble After Creator Boycott
- Jock Makes Bold Choice of Batman as Subject for DC Black Label Book
- What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
- The Walking Dead: Yup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's A Pretty, Badass Unicorn
- Funko's New TMNT NTFs Introduce Gambling Into Pop Collecting
- Disney Responds to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Suit
- Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics Aren't Just for Adults Anymore!
- Jock Makes Bold Choice of Batman as Subject for DC Black Label Book
- Titan To Publish Norm Konyu's The Junction In Hardcover in 2022
- The Presidents Of The Other History Of The DC Universe #5 (Spoilers)
- Zainab Akhtar's Final Shortbox Box Gets Record Orders
- Little, Brown To Publish Tim McCanna's Peach & Plum Graphic Novels
- No Longer Miller Time- The Daily LITG, 29th July 2021
LITG six years ago – $4.99
Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?
- Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
- American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
- How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
- Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
- Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
- Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
- Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
- Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
- Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
- The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
- Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
- DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable
LITG seven years ago – 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'…
- "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
- Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
- "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
- Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
- House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
- "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
- Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
- Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
- "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
- Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
- Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
- Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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