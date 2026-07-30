Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, newlitg

Frank Miller In (And Out) Of London in The Daily LITG, 30th July, 2026

Frank Miller cancelling Forbidden Planet but attending the Royal Geographic in London was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Frank Miller cancelling Forbidden Planet while still appearing at the Royal Geographic made Bleeding Cool’s top story.

The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s biggest reads, from Frank Miller news to Marvel, DC, TV and collectibles.

Highlights include Penthouse Comics’ return, new Marvel Masterworks, X-Men spoilers, and Batman updates.

LITG also looks back across seven years of past headline stories and closes with today’s comic book birthdays.

Frank Miller cancelling Forbidden Planet but still attending the Royal Geographic in London was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Frank Miller and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Emma Frost

LITG two years ago, Judge Dredd's cybertruck

LITG three years ago with Wesley Crusher

LITG four years ago, The Death Of Superman

LITG five years ago, Charlie Day's Day

LITG six years ago – $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

LITG seven years ago – 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme

of Tom Strong, Supreme Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics

of Artistacomics Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men

of Brit and Nowhere Men Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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