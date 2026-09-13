Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: Babs Tarr, blind bags, cliff chiang, frank miller, jamike mckelvie, siktc, something is killing the children, Something Is Killing The Children #50

Frank Miller Joins Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bags

Frank Miller Joins Something Is Killing The Children #50, with 250,000 orders and some special blind bag surprises

Article Summary Something Is Killing The Children #50 blind bag has topped 250,000 orders ahead of its October 7 release from Boom Studios.

The $14.99 Something Is Killing The Children #50 blind bag includes covers exclusive to the bag, with no other variants sold.

Frank Miller joins the Something Is Killing The Children #50 blind bag lineup, alongside Cliff Chiang and Jamie McKelvie.

Rare Werther Dell’Edera sketch covers, one-of-one editions, and 1:500 glow-in-the-dark variants add major mystery.

I mentioned earlier this year that Something is Killing the Children #50, by James Tynion IV and by Werther Dell'Edera, was getting a blind bag publishing promotion. Now we have a few more details, even as they report over 250,000 orders for the anniversary comic book.

The Something is Killing the Children #50 blind bag will cost $14.99. There are no variant covers in the blind bag that can be bought anywhere else, and another item in the bag will open up the future of the series. Boom Studios will pack pieces of chipboard to protect the rare covers, but also it seems to protect them from other items in the bag. Josh Hayes, Vice President, Imprint Sales Director at Boom, told me, "We've teamed up with a ton of artists to create amazing artwork, just like always. But most importantly, absolutely none of those covers – zero, zilch, nada – will be available outside of the blind bag. There will be no regularly solicited covers, no incentive covers, no FOC covers… these covers will only be found inside the bag. That surprise moment of ripping the bag will be rewarding, because you won't see that cover on the shelf next to the bag you just bought!" And we now have some of them, and just how rare they will be… beginning with Frank Miller.

Frank Miller

Full art (2% print run, 1:50)

Full art variation (1.5% print run, 1:67)

Foil stamp (1% print run, 1:100)

Full art (2% print run, 1:50) Full art variation (1.5% print run, 1:67) Foil stamp (1% print run, 1:100) Lauren Knight

Dressed (5% print run, 1:20)

Full art matte foil (4% print run, 1:25)

Foil stamp (3% print run, 1:33)

Cliff Chiang

Full art (2% print run, 1:50)

Full art variation (1.5% print run, 1:67)

Foil stamp (1% print run, 1:100)

Full art (2% print run, 1:50) Full art variation (1.5% print run, 1:67) Foil stamp (1% print run, 1:100) Mahmud Asrar Dressed — 5% print run (1:20)

Full art matte foil — 4% print run (1:25)

Foil stamp — 3% print run (1:33)

Jamie McKelvie

Dressed (4% print run, 1:25)

Full art foil (3% print run, 1:33)

Foil stamp (3% print run, 1:33)

Dressed (4% print run, 1:25) Full art foil (3% print run, 1:33) Foil stamp (3% print run, 1:33) Babs Tarr

Dressed (4% print run, 1:25)

Full art foil (3% print run, 1:33)

Foil stamp (3% print run, 1:33)

Gigi Cavenago Dressed — 4% print run (1:25)

Full art foil — 3% print run (1:33)

Foil stamp — 3% print run (1:33)

Dressed — 4% print run (1:25) Full art foil — 3% print run (1:33) Foil stamp — 3% print run (1:33) Joe Palmer Dressed — 5% print run (1:20)

Full art matte foil — 4% print run (1:25)

Foil stamp — 3% print run (1:33)

Richard Blake Dressed — 5% print run (1:20)

Full art matte foil — 4% print run (1:25)

Foil stamp — 3% print run (1:33)

Dressed — 5% print run (1:20) Full art matte foil — 4% print run (1:25) Foil stamp — 3% print run (1:33) Michael Cho Dressed — 5% print run (1:20)

Full art matte foil — 4% print run (1:25)

Foil stamp — 3% print run (1:33)

But there's more. Josh Hayes says "There will be original art on SIKTC #50 sketch covers by co-creator Werther Dell'Edera. There will be books that are literally one-of-ones. We are producing just one copy. Numbered. Authenticated. Only one of them in existence. Only one will be imprinted with a "One of One…

Werther Dell'Edera

Metal, hand-numbered (1 of 1)

Green, Purple, Grey, Red, Blue covers

Werther Dell'Edera

Glow-in-the-dark (0.2% print run, 1:500), five versions.

Josh Hayes confirms, "Each book will be between two cardboard layers, shrinkwrapped, and then inserted into the blind bag. Three layers of protection. Comics being comics, you can't avoid all damages, but we're doing everything we can." Something is Killing the Children #50 will go on sale on Wednesday, the 7th of October, the same day as Retailer Day and Boom's presentation before New York Comic Con begins.

Something is Killing the Children #50 C Blind Bag Variant

Witness the return of Erica Slaughter in this momentous milestone issue for the bestselling horror phenomenon! Jump back into present-day storyline of Erica Slaughter after the horrifying events of the Tribulation saga! Erica, completely distraught from her encounter with Cutter and the death of Gabi, is on the run from the Order. In her escape, she turns to a formative place for her: the Valmont Mountain Lodge. But beyond memories of her past, what and who will Erica find there now awaiting her? $14.99 Oct 07, 2026 48 Pages

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