Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Alex Sinclair, frank miller, Invasive Species, Ryan Benjamin, sdcc

Frank Miller Launches Invasive Species At San Diego Comic-Con Today

Frank Miller launches his new sci-fi comic Invasive Species with Ryan Benjamin and Alex Sinclair from Dark Horse Comics at San Diego Comic-Con today

Article Summary Frank Miller launches new sci-fi comic Invasive Species at San Diego Comic-Con today with Dark Horse Comics.

Invasive Species teams Frank Miller with artist Ryan Benjamin and colorist Alex Sinclair for a major new series.

Dark Horse unveils Invasive Species art at SDCC, with Frank Miller and the creative team signing at the booth.

Frank Miller also headlines an SDCC spotlight panel, plus autograph sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Frank Miller returns to San Diego Comic Con to celebrate a new sci-fi series he is creating, coming to Dark Horse Comics. Invasive Species, written by Frank Miller, drawn by Ryan Benjamin and coloured Alex Sinclair, will see all three sign comics at the Dark Horse Comics booth, showing off art to their new series for the first time.

Tim Weisch, Head of Publishing and Business Development, said, "Any day you get to personally announce a new Frank Miller book is already amazing but when you get to add Ryan Benjamin and Alex Sinclair to the mix it becomes one for the ages. I can't wait for fans to see what they're doing in the new book Invasive Species and folks at SDCC will be the first to see it!" And it looks like it may be an alien pregnancy/parasite deal going down… Frank Miller is also working alongside Dark Horse Comics for a number of new projects, to be announced at a later date. Tomorrow will see a Spotlight Panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Frank Miller, followed by a signing on Saturday and Sunday.

Spotlight on Frank Miller Saturday July 25, 2026 3:00pm – 4:00pm PDT Room 6DE

Comic-Con special guest and legendary cartoonist Frank Miller, one of the most important comic book creators of the last half-century, returns to San Diego to discuss his new masterclass memoir, Push the Wall, and share a lifetime of creative wisdom and knowledge with fans. Attendees get a glimpse of Miller's life story, including how he went from a 19-year-old Vermonter freshly arrived in 1970s New York to becoming an innovative comic book artist and writer who reimagined Daredevil and Wolverine, rescued and reimagined Batman, and created original characters.

Comic-Con special guest and legendary cartoonist Frank Miller, one of the most important comic book creators of the last half-century, returns to San Diego to discuss his new masterclass memoir, Push the Wall, and share a lifetime of creative wisdom and knowledge with fans. Attendees get a glimpse of Miller's life story, including how he went from a 19-year-old Vermonter freshly arrived in 1970s New York to becoming an innovative comic book artist and writer who reimagined Daredevil and Wolverine, rescued and reimagined Batman, and created original characters. Autograph Session: Frank Miller Book Signing Saturday July 25, 2026 4:30pm – 5:30pm PDT

Sails Pavilion – Autographs Held in Autograph Area AA10:

Frank Miller will only be signing copies of his book Push the Wall My Life, Writing, Drawing, and the Art of Storytelling. Fans may not bring any additional item to be signed. No posed photos.

Sails Pavilion – Autographs Held in Autograph Area AA10: Frank Miller will only be signing copies of his book Push the Wall My Life, Writing, Drawing, and the Art of Storytelling. Fans may not bring any additional item to be signed. No posed photos. Autograph Session: Frank Miller Signing Sunday July 26, 2026 10:00am – 11:00amPDT

Sails Pavilion – Autographs Held in Autograph Area AA25:

Fans may bring one item to be signed. No posed photos.

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