Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Adventure Zone Podcast, daredevil, frank miller

Frank Miller On Returning To Daredevil & Joining The Absolute Universe

Frank Miller asked about returning to Daredevil at Marvel Comics, and joining the Absolute Universe at DC Comics

Article Summary Frank Miller says a Daredevil return at Marvel is possible, but only if the circumstances are right and the story is strong.

Asked about DC's Absolute Universe, Frank Miller says he would rather reinvent an overlooked character than follow the pack.

Frank Miller quickly passed on Ambush Bug, but his comments suggest an Absolute Universe project is more possible than Daredevil.

Frank Miller heads to London in July for a live Storyteller event tied to Push the Wall, fueling more comics comeback buzz.

Frank Miller was a guest on the Marvelists podcast this week with Peter Melnick and Eddie Wilson under the episode title In Conversation with Frank Miller – Legends, Returns, and Pushing the Wall. Naturally, they talked Daredevil and what it would take to return to the character, but they also talked about DC's Absolute Universe… and that seems a lot more on the cards.

Talking Daredevil, Peter Melnick asked Frank Miller, "Is there any possibility we could see you one day return to the character. "Frank Miller replied, "Oh, anything's possible. You know, anything's possible, but the circumstances would have to be right, and I'd have to have a damn good story to tell." That's not a no.

But talking DC Comics' Absolute line, with an Absolute Batman that 100% has Dark Knight in its DNA, he was asked by Peter Melnick, "If given the opportunity, what character would you want to reinvent for the DC Absolute line?" And Frank Miller replied, "Oh, I don't know. I don't know. I'd have to give that a good think. I've gotta pick someone really unpopular. I don't like to run with the pack. I'd rather look around for someone that could use a rediscovery."

Eddie Wilson suggested Ambush Bug. Frank Miller said, "I'll pass on that one." But not on the Absolute Universe. That seems much more of a possibility. Anyway, I happened to see Scott Snyder in Forbidden Planet in London today, so I let him know that maybe, just maybe, Frank Miller might be thinking in an Absolute direction right now … let's see what comes of that.

Frank Miller, of course, is also coming to London next month, for a Frank Miller: Storyteller, Live in Conversation event at the Royal Geographical Society, on the evening of the 30th of July, in London, from 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm, courtesy of Fane and the How To Academy. to coincide with the publication of Push the Wall, My Life, Writing, Drawing And The Art Of Storytelling. Maybe he'll pop by Forbidden Planet as well. Or is he more of a Gosh Comics man? But what DC Comics character would you like him to recreate? Maybe he'll have an answer by then…

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