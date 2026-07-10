Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, frank miller, peach momoko, steve ditko

Frank Miller/Peach Momoko Cover With Ditko On Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Frank Miller/Peach Momoko jam cover joins Steve Ditko, Paco Medina, Todd Nauck, John Roimita Jr and Skan on Amazing Spider-Man #1000 covers

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 gets final variant cover reveals, including Frank Miller and Peach Momoko’s jam cover.

Marvel adds a never-published Steve Ditko Spider-Man piece as a Hidden Gem variant in color and black and white.

John Romita Jr., Paco Medina, Todd Nauck and Skan join the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 cover lineup.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 hits September 16 with Joe Kelly’s milestone issue and a slate of anniversary stories.

Marvel Comics has released a few more covers for Amazing Spider-Man #1000 including a never-published Steve Ditko Spider-Man, a new John Romita Jr cover that no one will object to, and more from Peach Momoko & Frank Miller, Paco Medina, Todd Nauck and Skan.

"The countdown to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 continues today with the unveiling of the final batch of variant covers! On sale September 16, the highly anticipated milestone issue, destined to take its place in comic book history, delivers both a major turning point for Joe Kelly's acclaimed run, followed by an incredible lineup of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's legacy. The landmark issue will feature two main covers, one from each of the current run's lead artists. Legendary artist John Romita Jr. joins acclaimed illustrator Paolo Rivera for a stunning painted cover, while modern superstar Pepe Larraz delivers a striking traditional piece. Both artists are also contributing variant covers for the issue. Larraz's variant cover was revealed last month, while Romita Jr.'s cover, one of the artist's signature "hero in rain" pieces, is revealed today. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will also feature a spectacular lineup of variant covers from some of the industry's most celebrated artists. Revealed today is a stunning new piece by Skan commemorating Local Comic Shop Day, along with an epic four-part connecting cover by Todd Nauck that will also run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1001-1003. Plus, a rare archived piece by legendary Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko will be featured as a Hidden Gem Variant cover. Available in a newly colored version by Dean White or in its original black and white, this pinup artwork has never before been used as a cover or printed in a comic, making it a must-have for Spidey fans! Also unveiled today is a Muppets Variant Cover by Paco Medina, part of a cover collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of "The Muppet Show." The previously announced anniversary story, "Tears of the Spider-Queen," that sees iconic artists Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, is also spotlighted on duo's newly revealed variant cover."

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by JOE KELLY NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & LARRY LIEBER

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, STUART IMMONEN & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA – 75960621001503656

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ – 75960621001503611

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. – 75960621001503662

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ – 75960621001503622

Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO & DEAN WHITE – 75960621001503681

Black and White Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO – 75960621001503633

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO & FRANK MILLER – 75960621001503691

Four-Part Connecting Legacy Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK – 75960621001503637

Local Comic Shop Day Variant Cover by SKAN – 75960621001503660

Muppets Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA – 75960621001503634

On Sale 9/16

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