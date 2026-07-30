Posted in: Comics | Tagged: forbidden planet, frank miller, london

Frank Miller Uncancelled, At Forbidden Planet London This Saturday

Frank Miller Uncancelled, appearing at Forbidden Planet in London on Saturday to sign his book, tickets still available tonight with Joe Hill

Article Summary Frank Miller is back in London, appearing with Joe Hill tonight at the Royal Geographical Society for Push the Wall.

After yesterday’s cancellation due to flight diversions, Frank Miller’s Forbidden Planet London signing is back on.

The rescheduled Frank Miller Forbidden Planet Megastore signing takes place Saturday, 1 August, from 5pm to 6pm.

Tickets remain for tonight’s event, and Frank Miller will only sign copies of Push the Wall at Forbidden Planet.

Frank Miller is in London today to appear in conversation with Joe Hill at the Royal Geographical Society alongside the release of his new how to/autobiographical volume Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling tonight, following similar events in the USA with Scott Snyder, Zack Snyder, San Diego Comic-Con and the Spider-Man premiere (for which he receives special thanks). Yesterday, he was also going to sign the book at Forbidden Planet Megastore in London, forty years after the first (and last) time. But flight diversions had different plans, and they were forced to cancel.

Now he is in London, and will go on stage in an hour's time. And then on Saturday, the 1st of August, he will make it to Forbidden Planet after all for a rescheduled signing from 5-6pm before flying out again.

"After much hard work, and Frank's commitment and love to sign at Forbidden Planet, we have been able to arrange a last minute, rescheduled signing at our London Megastore this Saturday, 5pm – 6pm. for security and safety reasons, this will once again be a ticketed event. Frank will, as originally, only be signing copies of his new book, Push the Wall. We apologise for the need to reschedule, but we're very grateful Frank and his team have pushed to visit us and to see as many fans as possible. We're looking forward to having him and helping as many of you meet him as possible!"

There are also still a small handful of tickets available for the Royal Geographic at this time of reporting… and it looks like there will be a small signing after that.

Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling by Frank Miller

A masterclass in the art of storytelling from the creator of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Sin City, Frank Miller

YOU KNOW BATMAN. BUT DO YOU KNOW FRANK MILLER? In Push the Wall, Frank Miller chronicles the creation of his most iconic works, such as Sin City, 300, Ronin, Daredevil, Wolverine and notably, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, which, alongside Batman: Year One, served as the foundation for all Batman films and animated adaptations for the past forty years. Miller reveals how he got his first breaks, how he poured his own life into his darkly realistic characters, how he fought against comic book censorship of the early 1980s, and how he introduced manga-style storytelling to US readers a decade before popular anime and manga began tiptoeing into pop culture. Miller transformed the way comics are told, and this is how he did it. Push the Wall is a masterclass in the art of storytelling and an intimate look inside the mind and life of a creative genius. With over a dozen illustrations, chosen from seminal moments from Miller's art, and organised by the sixteen lessons that meant most to Miller, this reveals the man behind some of the most exciting stories of our age.

"[An] exuberant memoir. Gorgeously illustrated with panels from Miller's work and written in elegantly two-fisted prose, this is a wildly entertaining account that his fans will savour"

Publisher's Weekly, Starred Review

Publisher's Weekly, Starred Review "Praise for Frank Miller: 'The Michelangelo of our time'"

George Lucas

George Lucas "Probably the finest piece of comic art ever published"

Stephen King On Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Stephen King On Batman: The Dark Knight Returns "Frank Miller doing his Daredevil magic … his weird, scary New York … made me want to write"

Colson Whitehead

Colson Whitehead "[Miller] changed the course of comics"

Rolling Stone

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