Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Comics, Image, Movies | Tagged: ebay, Freddie The Fix, garth ennis, mike perkins, ninth circle

Freddie The Fix By Garth Ennis And Mike Perkins Booms On eBay

Freddie The Fix by Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins booms on eBay after Amazon Movie Deal is announced

Freddie the Fix by Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins was the launch title from Ninth Circle, the creator-owned horror imprint at Image Comics that has been a little on the sparse side since its announcement. The end of 2024 saw Freddie the Fix with 2025 bringing Blood Train by Adam Glass, Andrew Dabb and Bernard Chang, The Kids by Garth Ennis and Goran Parlov, Mommy Blog by Marguerite Bennett and Eleonora Carlini and Gray Lady by Adam Glass, Mike Benson and Ken Lashley. And in November, another one from Garth Ennis with John McCrea, The Snail.

But with the news that Amazon MGM Studios is developing a movie adaptation of Freddie The Fix, some folk have sat up and taken notice. After selling a copy on eBay for under $4 at the very end of August, there has been a jump. The end of September saw standard copy sales jump to $7, then $9, then $22 and then $25 as the 1:25 variant jumped to $35. A CGC 9.2 graded copy went for $55. It appears to be the only graded copy of this comic, registered on the CGC database, but I expect plenty of copies are heading their way now. A 9.8 grade has been registered (again for one copy) for the variant, however.

Kimberly Steward and Alex Foster will produce the Freddie The Fix movie for K Period Media, alongside Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society. Kalen Egan and Travis Sentell are writing the screenplay. Ennis, Jeremy Allen, Lamont, Adam Glass, Michael Bogner, and David Stone will executive produce.

Freddie The Fix #1 by Garth Ennis, Mike Perkins

A twisted horror tale from GARTH ENNIS (the legendary creator of The Boys and Preacher) and MIKE PERKINS (Bat-man: First Knight, Swamp Thing)! Hollywood After Dark—werewolves, vampires, zombies, aliens, bogeymen, predators, and…things. They all have their kinks, and they all get in deep shit. They all call Freddie…to fix it. The horror-skewed intersection of The Boys and Ray Donovan. The debut offering from NINTH CIRCLE, the creator-owned, creator-driven, horror showcase of standalone bone-chilling tales of terror and mayhem! NOTE: this one-shot will be perfect bound, magazine trim size (8.5 x 10.875) & feature a cardstock cover. $5.99, Image Comics, December 18, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!