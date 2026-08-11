Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, B atman Day, Batman Of Two Worlds, matt fraction, nick dragotta, scott snyder, sdcc

Free Batman Of Two Worlds Poster Sells On eBay For $50, T-Shirt $100

The free Batman Of Two Worlds poster with Batman/Absolute Batman from San Diego Comic-Con sells on eBay for $50, the T-Shirt goes for $100

Article Summary Free Batman Of Two Worlds SDCC posters are already flipping on eBay, with sales landing between $40 and $50.

Signed Batman Of Two Worlds posters by Matt Fraction and Scott Snyder are reaching around $100 on eBay.

Batman Of Two Worlds #1 pre-sales range from $16 unsigned to $350 for CGC 9.8 signed collectible copies.

SDCC Batman Day 2026 T-shirts tied to Batman Of Two Worlds are also reselling fast, with prices hitting $100.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the DC Comics booths have out Batman Of Two Worlds posters for free to promote the upcoming Batman Of Two Worlds comic for Batman Day, the 19th of September, a flipbook by the Batman and Absolute Batman teams, each side eight pages long, for $2.99, showing how Batman and Absolute Batman approach the same problem from different directions.

Well, you can guess exactly how people who picked up the posters at SDCC solved their own specific problem in exactly the same way. They flipped it, with multiple copies selling for $40 to $50, or signed by Matt Fraction and Scott Snyder for $100.

As for the $3 comic itself, a CGC 9.8 graded copy, which will be signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin and Javier Fernandez, was pre-sold on eBay for $350, while one just signed by Snyder, Dragotta and Martin went for $270, and just Dragotta and Fernandez for $210, and the same for just Snyder and Dragotta. Unsigned copies have been pre-sold for up to $16, or 9.6 slabbed for $57. While the Batman Day T-shirt from San Diego Comic-Con is now selling multiple garments for $100,

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BATMAN OF TWO WORLDS (NET)

(W) Matt Fraction, Scott Snyder (A) Javier Fernandez, Nick Derrington (CA) Nick Dragotta

DC today announced Batman of Two Worlds #1, a Batman Day 2026 comic book debuting globally on September 19, 2026, in participating markets around the world. Batman of Two Worlds #1 features an all-new Batman story by writer Matt Fraction and artist Javi Fernández, with colors by Tomeu Morey and letters by Clayton Cowles, alongside an all-new Absolute Batman story by writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Derington, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Tom Napolitano. "You have two different looks at Batman," said Matt Fraction. "The moral structures, the ethical structures, the political structures. A chance to put them side by side and see the similarities and differences." "This is just such a unique moment," added Scott Snyder. "The mission was to show what's special about each interpretation. The two stories are both about Batman's form of justice." Available exclusively on Batman Day 2026, Batman of Two Worlds #1 will be on sale for $2.99 US at participating local comic book shops worldwide. DC's Batman of Two Worlds #1 cover is by Jorge Jiménez, Nick Dragotta, and Frank Martin.

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