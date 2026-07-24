Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Ashley Allen, charles soule, mary jane watson, Queen In Black

Free & Single Mary Jane Watson Gets Her Friendly Neighborhood Comic

Free And Single Mary Jane Watson Gets A Friendly Neighborhood Comic, of her own, announced by Marvel Comics at San Diego Comic-Con

This morning, Bleeding Cool broke the news about Venom and Eddie Brock getting back together in a new Venom #1 series launching in October by Charles Soule and Tommaso Bianchi . But what about Venom's previous host, Mary Jane Watson? Well, she gets her own comic book too, announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane #1 launches in the aftermath of the Queen In Black event, by Ashley Allen and Phil Noto.

"In the fallout from this summer's highly anticipated crossover event QUEEN IN BLACK, Eddie Brock and Venom will find themselves reunited while soon-to-be-former host of Venom Mary Jane Watson will once again strike out on her own! Revealed moments ago during the Marvel Comics Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the two new series launching this Fall will showcase new adventures and status quos for Eddie Brock, freshly reunited with Venom and once again the Lethal Protector, and Mary Jane Watson, now separated from the symbiote and launching her own business venture in New York City with a supporting cast that includes Black Cat, Iron Man, and more. How exactly do Eddie Brock and Venom get back together and what is their new mission all about? Fan-favorite writer Charles Soule bonds with red-hot artist Tommaso Bianchi to reveal the secrets behind Eddie and Venom's reunification and detail the next steps for the former King in Black in VENOM #1, a new ongoing series launching in October."

"I am so thrilled to be relaunching VENOM with an all-new #1 this October with art by Tommaso Bianchi, who is doing astonishing work," explains series writer Charles Soule. "Every panel leaps off the page into your eyeballs, it takes up room, it nests in your mind, which is a good thing in this case. We are doing new things with the character that have not been done before. It is thrilling, it is fast-paced, and perhaps a bit provocative. Venom is the best. Venom rules. Venom. Venom. Venom."

"Having been bonded to the Venom symbiote for the past several months following the events of VENOM WAR, Mary Jane Watson emerges from QUEEN IN BLACK with a new lease on life, new career ambitions, and… a top-secret gift? Rising star writer Ashley Allen (X-Men: Tomb of Apocalypse) and legendary artist Phil Noto (Daredevil) are teaming up to pull back the curtain on FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE, a five issue limited series, beginning this November."

"I'm so excited to be taking Mary Jane on this next chapter!" shared FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE series writer Ashley Allen. "MJ has always understood people in a way few can, and that's what makes this series so exciting to write. While we hinted at what's coming in FACE IT, TIGER, MJ's ready to plot her own story … even if it's from behind the camera. But entertainment's not all it's cracked up to be, and MJ's storytelling ambitions might put her in the direct path of someone who views her empathy as a threat to their plans."

VENOM #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

THEY ARE VENOM! Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited, and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be…and he's not going to let any other super heroes say otherwise! On Sale 10/14

Written by CHARLES SOULE Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO THEY ARE VENOM! Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited, and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be…and he's not going to let any other super heroes say otherwise! On Sale 10/14 FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #1 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Momo-Tone Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

YOU'RE NOW INVITED TO THE GRAND OPENING OF WATSON PRODUCTIONS! Spinning out of storylines from MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER and QUEEN IN BLACK comes an all-new adventure for one of the most beloved characters in Spider-Man's world. Mary Jane Watson—model, actress, hero—is taking on a new role: PRODUCER! But when CHAMELEON sets his sights on sabotage, Mary Jane will need to use every tool in her arsenal—including a TOP SECRET gift from Venom, to come out on top. On Sale 11/4

On his Substack, Charles Soule says, "Venom will be operating out of New York City. Both Eddie and the symbiote feel like they have a great deal to prove after some of the things they've both been through recently. In particular, they want to prove to themselves and each other that they can work well together, that it doesn't just all fall apart, that there's a new path forward that involves learning from past mistakes. And also doing awesome stuff. A LOT of that in this run. Surprises, too – there are story beats here that haven't been done before with Venom, and I think it'll feel like both a reinvention in some ways as well as a real homecoming. That's the hope, anyway! I've been writing the adventures of Eddie Brock for a while now, and I've come to really enjoy the character. Despite often possessing incredible levels of power, he's still somehow seen by many of his superheroic peers as an underdog, an also-ran or a screwup. That's wrong. Eddie knows it (as does the symbiote) and they're going to make sure everyone else in the Marvel U does too. For better or worse."

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Friday July 24, 2026 3:30pm – 4:30pmPDT Room 6A

This panel features some of the world's leading comics creators examining the future of Marvel Comics. From Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to Infernal Hulk, DNX to Queen in Black, the Marvel Universe has never been busier—or more dangerous—for its heroes. Learn what else is coming down the line in this can't-miss panel. Attendees who remain until the end will receive a special giveaway.

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